2017 NFL Draft: Three theories on why the Broncos are reportedly trying to trade up
John Elway has never been afraid to make bold moves on draft night
The 2017 NFL Draft is just a few hours away and the rumor mill is out of control right now and it is delightful. The Browns reportedly talked to 27 teams about trading around in the first round, which is, well, all of the teams. The Browns have known who they're taking for weeks but they still might change their mind at the last minute . Deshaun Watson could go No. 4 overall or he could fall out of the first round.
Everyone wants to trade down from the top of the draft. And some teams want to trade up too. Notably the Broncos, according to a report from Adam Schefter of ESPN, who would be interested in sliding up the board.
The question is why. Let's look at some reasons they might be trying to jump up.
Get a playmaker
The Titans have made no secret about their interest in going down the draft board. According to Jason Cole of Bleacher Report, the Titans and Broncos could potentially work out a deal that involves the No. 5 overall pick.
It's not difficult to imagine who the Broncos might target if they moved that far up: Christian McCaffrey would be a fascinating addition to the Broncos offense, and do wonders for the development of Paxton Lynch. There's also the Stanford connection between John Elway and McCaffrey as well as the obvious Broncos connection between McCaffrey and his father, Ed McCaffrey, who was a standout wideout for Denver.
Going up to No. 5 from No. 20 overall would not be cheap. That's going to involve a future first-round pick, at least one would imagine.
So it might make more sense for the Broncos to simply move up to No. 18 if they're trading with the Titans.
Land a lineman
At that point, though, who are they getting? The Broncos need offensive line help and could certainly be interested in trying to make sure they can get the guy they want, whether it be noted lamp salesman Forrest Lamp (who can play all over the place) or whether it's Ryan Ramcyzk (the best tackle on the board).
Moving up to 18 wouldn't necessarily accomplish that much aside from leapfrogging the Bucs. But maybe they want to go a little bit higher, say, to No. 14 overall as I proposed before the draft .
Trading up with the Eagles would offer the Broncos the opportunity to jump over the Ravens and Colts and put them in good shape to get an offensive lineman, perhaps even Lamp, who should still be there at No. 14 and might very well be the best lineman in the draft.
Another weapon for Lynch
But maybe they just want to get up there and see what's going on at the tight end position. The Broncos have Virgil Green at the position, which is not exactly what you want when you're trying to work a young quarterback into his second season.
They could very well see an opportunity to call the Browns, give up some picks, head up to No. 12 and see whether O.J. Howard is still there (less likely) or snag David Njoku of Miami, who should certainly be there at either No. 12 or No. 14.
John Elway isn't scared to be bold and he's putting out feelers indicating that he would be willing to be just that on Thursday night.
