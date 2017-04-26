2017 NFL Draft: Trubisky reportedly still in play for Browns at No. 1

The Browns couldn't possibly veer from the plan and not take Myles Garrett with the No. 1 overall selection in the 2017 NFL Draft on Thursday night, right?

Well, there are still rumblings, which have persisted for quite some time leading up to the draft , that Cleveland could go in a different direction and take a quarterback.

Specifically, that the Browns could take North Carolina's Mitchell Trubisky with the No. 1 overall pick, bypassing Garrett . That's according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, who cites "very smart, very well-connected people" who keep telling him Trubisky will be the top pick.

Additionally, Schefter said that any rumblings about a Titans trade down might not actually involve the Browns coming up to get Trubisky , even though that's really the most logical landing spot for both the team and the player.

"I know when people talk about the Tennessee Titans they think Cleveland is coming up to get the quarterback Mitchell Trubisky at No. 5. My read of the situation is that Cleveland is more apt to stay exactly where it is, at 1 and 12, that's not to say a trade can't happen, because the Browns will always look at everything.

"I continue to hear, I continue to hear that Mitchell Trubisky is square in consideration and may turn out to be the No. 1 pick. I know everybody thinks Myles Garrett is going to be the pick and I won't be surprised if that's the case tomorrow night. But I've got very smart, very well-connected people telling me over the last 24 hours that they think Mitchell Trubisky is going to be the No. 1 pick."

We broke down 10 trades that could happen in this draft earlier today and one of them is the Browns going to get Trubisky at either No. 2 or No. 5.

If the Browns went with Trubisky at No. 1 it would blow everything we think we know about this draft into smithereens and make Thursday night quite the eventful evening.