2017 NFL Draft: Trubisky, Watson among 22 prospects to attend in Philadelphia

We've almost made it. The 2017 NFL Draft is just two weeks away, which means teams are in the process of finalizing their plans. And now, we know who will be there in Philadelphia to experience the madness firsthand.

On Thursday, the 22 prospects who will attend the draft were announced by the NFL. Among those 22 are quarterbacks Mitchell Trubisky, Deshaun Watson , and DeShone Kizer.

Just a reminder, before we get to the actual list: Don't do this.

Criticizing a prospect for not attending the NFL Draft has become the annual low point of this process. So silly. #TwoMoreWeeks — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) April 13, 2017

OK, onto the list, per Randall Liu:

Jamal Adams -- LSU, S

Jonathan Allen -- Alabama Crimson Tide , DT

Chidobe Awuzie -- Colorado Buffaloes , CB

Derek Barnett -- Tennessee Volunteers , DE

Garett Bolles -- Utah Utes , T

Gareon Conley -- Ohio State Buckeyes , CB

Corey Davis -- Western Michigan, WR

Leonard Fournette -- LSU, RB Adoree' Jackson -- Southern California Trojans , CB Kevin King -- Washington Huskies , CB

DeShone Kizer -- Notre Dame Fighting Irish , QB

Marshon Lattimore -- Ohio State, CB

Malik McDowell -- Michigan State Spartans , DT

Takkarist McKinley -- UCLA Bruins , LB

Ryan Ramczyk -- Wisconsin Badgers , T

Haason Reddick -- Temple Owls , LB

Cam Robinson -- Alabama, T

John Ross -- Washington, WR

Solomon Thomas -- Stanford Cardinal , DE

Mitchell Trubisky -- North Carolina, QB

Deshaun Watson -- Clemson Tigers , QB Tre'Davious White -- LSU, CB

So, there are a few notable names not on that list including:

Texas A&M DE Myles Garrett (the presumed first pick), who said previously he didn't want to attend

(the presumed first pick), who said previously Clemson WR Mike Williams (according to Bleacher Report's Matt Miller, Williams declined the invitation to be with his family)

(according to Bleacher Report's Matt Miller, Williams declined the invitation to be with his family) Stanford RB Christian McCaffrey



Florida State Seminoles RB Dalvin Cook

The draft will take place from April 27 to April 29. Want to know how to watch? Want to know the full draft order? We've got you covered right here.

Two more weeks.