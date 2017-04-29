2017 NFL Draft: Tyler Orlosky headlines the 10 best undrafted players

With all 253 picks in the books, the 2017 NFL Draft is complete. But there are still several quality players available, who will be signed quickly by teams. Below are the top-10 undrafted free agents:

1. Tyler Orlosky , OC, West Virginia Mountaineers

Although not a rangy mover, Orlosky competes with physical hands and the tenacious mentality to tie up defenders at the line of scrimmage. If he can improve his sink and mirror skills in space, Orlosky has the brute power and protection awareness to win a starting role and make all the line calls in the NFL.

2. Joe Mathis , DE, Washington Huskies

Mathis is a flexible edge rusher with the heavy hands and tough, competitive on-field attitude to put pressure on the pocket, but he lacks twitch and needs to improve his efficiency and discipline in all facets. He has raw pass rush skills that can be developed, but his foot injury is why he went undrafted.

Joe Mathis showed off NFL talent in his six starts in 2016. USATSI

3. Jeremy Cutrer , CB, Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders

At 6-1 and only 167 pounds, there are some question marks regarding his physicality and coverage skills vs. shifty receivers, but Cutrer has intriguing measureables, competitive drive and ball production that will appeal to NFL teams who covet long, press corners. He is still at the basement level of his development and should improve once he receives NFL coaching and fills out his frame.

4. Jadar Johnson , S, Clemson Tigers

Johnson is a good-sized athlete with length and explosive traits that show near the box and in the deep half of the field. He has discipline issues that lead to negative plays, but he has NFL play speed and trusts his instincts, which should continue and develop with added reps/experience.

5. Cole Hikutini , TE, Louisville Cardinals

Hikutini has the athletic gifts to be a mismatch for defenses, using his speed and fluid routes to gain separation and give his quarterback a downfield target. But his focus issues at the catch point and strength limitations in coverage and as a blocker also stand out. Overall, Hikutini projects as a "F" joker tight end at the next level and his playing time will depend on his reliability as a finisher.

6. Ishmael Zamora , WR, Baylor Bears

Coming from Baylor's scheme, Zamora relied on a simple route plan and lacks refinement, but he also showed promise with his various releases and weight transition in/out of his breaks. There is a limited sample size for NFL teams to evaluate and he requires time to develop, but the main issue with Zamora is the maturity concerns.

7. Connor Harris, LB, Lindenwood

The NCAA all-division record-holder in tackles (633), Harris is one of the most accomplished defensive players in NCAA history. His production is off-the-charts, but faces an obvious jump in competition from Division-II to the NFL. Although his lack of ideal physical traits could limit his NFL ceiling, Harris is an instinctive hustler who should be at-worst a reliable depth player.

8. KD Cannon , WR, Baylor

Cannon wasn't asked to run a full route tree in Waco and the wide-open Baylor offense is mostly half-field reads and unchallenged routes, making it tough to compare his college film to what he'll face at the next level. The raw traits are intriguing, but Cannon needs to improve his ball skills and underneath routes before he is ready for NFL snaps.

9. Collin Buchanan , OT, Miami (Ohio)

Buchanan sports the thick trunk and wide base desired for the next level with the square-blocking athleticism to mirror in his kick slide and keep rushers busy. He has NFL tools that can be cultivated at either tackle or guard, but he needs to find consistency to survive roster cuts -- project lineman with the skill-set to develop into a spot-starter down the road.

10. Chad Wheeler , OT, Southern California Trojans

With 45 starts at left tackle, Wheeler has an impressive collegiate résumé, including First Team All-Pac 12 honors as a senior, but his checkered medical and off-field history are both red flags. Overall, Wheeler has the natural athleticism and talent to compete for starting reps in the NFL, which will also depend on his reliability.

Best of the rest, by position

Quarterback: Jerod Evans, Virginia Tech; Alek Torgersen, Penn; Sefo Liufau, Colorado

Running back: Corey Clement, Wisconsin; Joseph Yearby, Miami (Fla.); De'Veon Smith, Michigan; Dare Ogunbowale, Wisconsin; Justin Davis, USC; Devine Redding, Indiana; Taquan Mizzell, Virginia

Wide receiver: Jalen Robinette, Air Force; Travis Rudolph, Florida State; Amba Etta-Tawo, Syracuse; Travin Dural, LSU; Fred Ross, Mississippi State; Damore'ea Stringfellow, Ole Miss; Austin Carr, Northwestern; Jamari Staples, Louisville; Artavis Scott, Clemson; Ricky Seals-Jones, Texas A&M

Tight end: Blake Jarwin, Oklahoma State; Hayden Plinke, UTEP; Cethan Carter, Nebraska; Scott Orndoff, Pittsburgh; Pharaoh Brown, Oregon

Offensive tackle: Avery Gennesy, Texas A&M; Erik Magnuson, Michigan; Jerry Ugokwe, William & Mary; Aviante Collins, TCU; Dieugot Joseph, Florida International; Jonathan McLaughlin, Virginia Tech

Offensive guard: Damien Mama, USC; Jessamen Dunker, Tennessee State; Nate Theaker, Wayne State; Tyler Catalina, Georgia; Andrew Eide, BYU

Center: Jon Toth, Kentucky; Erik Austell, Charleston Southern; Michael Coe, North Dakota; Cameron Tom, Southern Miss

Defensive end: Carroll Phillips, Illinois; Bryan Cox, Florida; Garrett Sickels, Penn State; Hunter Dimick, Utah; Noble Nwachukwu, West Virginia; Devonte Fields, Louisville; Keionta Davis, UT-Chattanooga; Darius English, South Carolina

Defensive tackle: Charles Walker, Oklahoma; Josh Tupou, Colorado; DeAngelo Brown, Louisville; Jarron Jones, Notre Dame; Chunky Clements, Illinois; Dylan Bradley, Southern Miss; Roderick Henderson, Alabama State

Linebacker: Dylan Cole, Missouri State; Calvin Munson, San Diego State; Ben Boulware, Clemson; Keith Kelsey, Louisville; Tau Lotulelei, UNLV; Johnny Ragin, Oregon

Cornerback: Channing Stribling, Michigan; William Likely, Maryland; Des Lawrence, North Carolina; Ashton Lampkin, Oklahoma State; Aarion Penton, Missouri; Ezra Robinson, Tennessee State; Arthur Maulet, Memphis; Xavier Coleman, Portland State; Najee Murray, Kent State

Safety: Lorenzo Jerome, Saint Francis (Pa.); Damarius Travis, Minnesota; Fish Smithson, Kansas; David Jones, Richmond; Jordan Sterns, Oklahoma State; Jamal Carter, Miami (Fla.)