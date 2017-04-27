2017 NFL Draft: Watson says it would be 'slap in the face' if taken after Trubisky
The Clemson quarterback believes he should be first off the board
There is a growing sense that Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson could come off the board early during the 2017 NFL Draft. But he still might not be off the board before North Carolina quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, who has been rumored to be selected as early as No. 1 overall.
And if that's the case, Watson will be insulted by it. He's previously said that anyone who passes on him will face the consequences of doing so , and he echoed that sentiment when speaking with Josina Anderson of ESPN, saying that it would be a "slap in the face" if he wasn't the first quarterback taken.
It's hard to blame Watson for feeling this way. What does he have to do in order to be considered the top prospect, other than winning the first national championship at Clemson in decades by carving up a Nick Saban defense that featured multiple future first-round picks?
That defense was stocked: Jonathan Allen, Marlon Humphrey, Reuben Foster, Tim Williams and Ryan Anderson are just the guys who could end up going in the first round in this draft.
Watson produced over and over again at the highest level of football. It's hard not to understand his motivation, not to mention his willingness to develop a grudge for any team that decides to pass on him.
He will very likely end up being a first-round pick, however, and every single one of our 2017 NFL mock drafts have him going in the first round.
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Taking Garrett the right call for Browns
A report Thursday afternoon indicates that Myles Garrett will be the first overall pick in...
-
Draft: Browns taking Garrett at No. 1
Mitchell Trubisky will not be the top overall pick after all
-
Broncos could trade up in 2017 NFL Draft
John Elway has never been afraid to make bold moves on draft night
-
LIVE blog: 2017 NFL Draft updates
Follow along as we track all the rumors as the 2017 NFL Draft approaches
-
49ers GM, Thomas took class at Stanford
Talking about doing your homework as a GM
-
Trump: Manziel will be awesome pro QB
Three years ago, Manziel was about to become the Browns' latest franchise quarterback
Add a Comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre