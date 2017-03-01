2017 NFL Franchise Tag Tracker: Seven teams keep big-name talent off the market

Wednesday’s 4 p.m. deadline to assign franchise tags to impending free agents came and went without any last-second tags being announced by teams. Seven players in all were slapped with franchise tags, with the Los Angeles Rams being the final team to announce their use of the tag earlier Wednesday.

Here’s a look at the seven players tagged by their teams, as well as key free agents who weren’t hit with the tag before the deadline.

Redskins: QB Kirk Cousins

The Washington Redskins used their tag on franchise quarterback Kirk Cousins for a second straight year , committing roughly $24 million to him in 2017. That is, if they don’t trade him first, and they’d reportedly need to be “blown away” to do so.

Chargers: OLB Melvin Ingram

Melvin Ingram was set to be the top free agent on the 2017 market ( click here for our pre-tag list of the top 50 free agents ). Instead, he’ll play 2017 on a one-year deal for roughly $15 million after being tagged.

Cardinals: OLB Chandler Jones

The Arizona Cardinals brought Chandler Jones in from New England via trade in order to boost their pass rush, and he accomplished that in spades. As a reward, the team slapped the exclusive franchise tag on Jones , meaning he’ll make roughly $15 million in 2017.

Steelers: RB Le'Veon Bell

The Pittsburgh Steelers were unable to come to terms with Le’Veon Bell on a long-term deal before the deadline and hit him with the tag instead . Expect the two sides to keep working on an extension that will keep the running back in Pittsburgh long-term.

Giants: DE Jason Pierre-Paul

Jason Pierre-Paul endured a rollercoaster 2015 season that involved losing part of his hand in a fireworks accident, but he was back to his former self in 2016. The New York Giants chose to keep him from entering free agency with a tag that should earn the pass rusher roughly $17 million in 2017.

Panthers: DT Kawann Short

Kawann Short has managed to rack up 17 sacks over the last two seasons while rushing from the interior of the Carolina Panthers line, and that production was too good to let go. He will earn roughly $13.5 million in 2017 under the franchise tag.

Rams: CB Trumaine Johnson

One year after tagging Trumaine Johnson and watching Janoris Jenkins leave in free agency, the Rams couldn’t say goodbye to their top corner. Johnson will make roughly $16 million after being tagged for a second straight year .

Key untagged free agents