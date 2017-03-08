2017 NFL free agency live blog: Latest reports, rumors, details on signings
We've got all the big NFL news -- and latest rumors -- on free-agent sigings right here in one place
Where will the NFL’s top free agents land this offseason? The “legal tampering” period -- when teams can begin negotiating with representatives of free agents to the point of agreeing to terms -- began Tuesday.
And it all becomes official on Thursday, when the 2017 league year, free agency and trading period all begin at 4 p.m. ET.
For the latest reports, rumors and details on free agent signings, follow along below with our updating live blog.
If the live blog below is not loading properly for you, please click here to view it .
Report: Cards, DE Jones agree to deal
One of the best pass-rushers in the NFL is set to stay in Arizona long-term
Report: Garcon set to sign with 49ers
Garcon will reunite with his former offensive coordinator, Kyle Shanahan
La Canfora: Skins dysfunction on display
Scot McCloughan missed the combine, is out of the building to start free agency and rumors...
Johnson wants Peppers back with Panthers
Peppers is from North Carolina and spent the first eight years of his career with the Pant...
Brandon Marshall to sign with Giants
The Giants add Marshall to give Eli Manning another passing game weapon
Vernon Davis re-signs with Washington
Davis will return as the No. 2 tight end to starter Jordan Reed
