2017 NFL Free Agent Tracker: Follow Pete Prisco's top 50 free agents

Where are the NFL's top free agents landing this offseason? Follow along with our updating tracker

Here are your top 50 NFL free agents for 2017, and details on where they’ve been ... and where they’re headed. Check his page regularly for the latest updates. The 2016 NFL free agent rankings are determined by CBSSports.com Senior NFL Writer Pete Prisco. Not all free agents will be listed.  

2017 NFL FREE AGENT TRACKER: TOP 50 PLAYERS
RankPlayerPOSLast TeamNew TeamStatus
1 Melvin Ingram (0) OLB
TBD
2 Eric Berry (0) S
TBD
3 Dont'a Hightower (0) LB
TBD
4 Jason Pierre-Paul (0) DE
TBD
5 Kawann Short (0) DT
Non-exclusive franchise tag
6 A.J. Bouye (0) CB
TBD
7 Le'Veon Bell (0) RBExclusive franchise tag
8 Brandon Williams (0) NT
TBD
9 Kevin Zeitler (0) OG
TBD
10 Kirk Cousins (0) QB
TBD
11 Chandler Jones (0) DE
Non-exclusive franchise tag
12 Alshon Jeffery (0) WR
Not expected to be tagged by Bears
13 Calais Campbell (0) DE
TBD
14 Stephon Gilmore (0) CB
TBD
15 Tony Jefferson (0) S
TBD
16 Andrew Whitworth (0) OT
TBD
17 T.J. Lang (0) OG
TBD
18 Martellus Bennett (0) TE
TBD
19 Nick Perry (0) LB
TBD
20 Ricky Wagner (0) OT
TBD
21 Larry Warford (0) OG
TBD
22 Trumaine Johnson (0) CB
TBD
23 Terrelle Pryor (0) WR
TBD
24 Riley Reiff (0) OT
TBD
25 Dre Kirkpatrick (0) CB
TBD
26 DeSean Jackson (0) WR
TBD
27 Johnathan Hankins (0) DT
TBD
28 Ronald Leary (0) OG
TBD
29 JC Tretter (0) C-G-T
TBD
30 Kenny Stills (0) WR
TBD
31 Nick Fairley (0) DT
TBD
32 Logan Ryan (0) CB
TBD
33 Micah Hyde (0) CB-S
TBD
34 Alan Branch (0) DT
TBD
35 Mario Addison (0) DERe-signed for 3 years
36 Duron Harmon (0) S
TBD
37 Chris Baker (0) DE
TBD
38 Kevin Minter (0) ILB
TBD
39 Dontari Poe (0) NT
TBD
40 Jabaal Sheard (0) DE
TBD
41 Charles Johnson (0) DE
TBD
42 Prince Amukamara (0) CB
TBD
43 Pierre Garcon (0) WR
TBD
44 Jared Cook (0) TE
TBD
45 Johnathan Cyprien (0) S
TBD
46 Julius Peppers (0) DE-OLB
TBD
47 Barry Church (0) S
TBD
48 Anthony Fasano (0) TE
TBD
49 D.J. Swearinger (0) S
TBD
50 Morris Claiborne (0) CB
TBD
