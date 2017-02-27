2017 NFL Free Agent Tracker: Follow Pete Prisco's top 50 free agents
Where are the NFL's top free agents landing this offseason? Follow along with our updating tracker
Here are your top 50 NFL free agents for 2017, and details on where they’ve been ... and where they’re headed. Check his page regularly for the latest updates. The 2016 NFL free agent rankings are determined by CBSSports.com Senior NFL Writer Pete Prisco. Not all free agents will be listed.
|Rank
|Player
|POS
|Last Team
|New Team
|Status
|1
|Melvin Ingram (0)
|OLB
|TBD
|2
|Eric Berry (0)
|S
|TBD
|3
|Dont'a Hightower (0)
|LB
|TBD
|4
|Jason Pierre-Paul (0)
|DE
|TBD
|5
|Kawann Short (0)
|DT
|Non-exclusive franchise tag
|6
|A.J. Bouye (0)
|CB
|TBD
|7
|Le'Veon Bell (0)
|RB
|Exclusive franchise tag
|8
|Brandon Williams (0)
|NT
|TBD
|9
|Kevin Zeitler (0)
|OG
|TBD
|10
|Kirk Cousins (0)
|QB
|TBD
|11
|Chandler Jones (0)
|DE
|Non-exclusive franchise tag
|12
|Alshon Jeffery (0)
|WR
|Not expected to be tagged by Bears
|13
|Calais Campbell (0)
|DE
|TBD
|14
|Stephon Gilmore (0)
|CB
|TBD
|15
|Tony Jefferson (0)
|S
|TBD
|16
|Andrew Whitworth (0)
|OT
|TBD
|17
|T.J. Lang (0)
|OG
|TBD
|18
|Martellus Bennett (0)
|TE
|TBD
|19
|Nick Perry (0)
|LB
|TBD
|20
|Ricky Wagner (0)
|OT
|TBD
|21
|Larry Warford (0)
|OG
|TBD
|22
|Trumaine Johnson (0)
|CB
|TBD
|23
|Terrelle Pryor (0)
|WR
|TBD
|24
|Riley Reiff (0)
|OT
|TBD
|25
|Dre Kirkpatrick (0)
|CB
|TBD
|26
|DeSean Jackson (0)
|WR
|TBD
|27
|Johnathan Hankins (0)
|DT
|TBD
|28
|Ronald Leary (0)
|OG
|TBD
|29
|JC Tretter (0)
|C-G-T
|TBD
|30
|Kenny Stills (0)
|WR
|TBD
|31
|Nick Fairley (0)
|DT
|TBD
|32
|Logan Ryan (0)
|CB
|TBD
|33
|Micah Hyde (0)
|CB-S
|TBD
|34
|Alan Branch (0)
|DT
|TBD
|35
|Mario Addison (0)
|DE
|Re-signed for 3 years
|36
|Duron Harmon (0)
|S
|TBD
|37
|Chris Baker (0)
|DE
|TBD
|38
|Kevin Minter (0)
|ILB
|TBD
|39
|Dontari Poe (0)
|NT
|TBD
|40
|Jabaal Sheard (0)
|DE
|TBD
|41
|Charles Johnson (0)
|DE
|TBD
|42
|Prince Amukamara (0)
|CB
|TBD
|43
|Pierre Garcon (0)
|WR
|TBD
|44
|Jared Cook (0)
|TE
|TBD
|45
|Johnathan Cyprien (0)
|S
|TBD
|46
|Julius Peppers (0)
|DE-OLB
|TBD
|47
|Barry Church (0)
|S
|TBD
|48
|Anthony Fasano (0)
|TE
|TBD
|49
|D.J. Swearinger (0)
|S
|TBD
|50
|Morris Claiborne (0)
|CB
|TBD
