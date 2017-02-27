2017 NFL Free Agent Tracker: Follow Pete Prisco's top 50 free agents

Here are your top 50 NFL free agents for 2017, and details on where they’ve been ... and where they’re headed. Check his page regularly for the latest updates. The 2016 NFL free agent rankings are determined by CBSSports.com Senior NFL Writer Pete Prisco. Not all free agents will be listed.

2017 NFL FREE AGENT TRACKER: TOP 50 PLAYERS Rank Player POS Last Team New Team Status 1 Melvin Ingram (0) OLB

TBD 2 Eric Berry (0) S

TBD 3 Dont'a Hightower (0) LB

TBD 4 Jason Pierre-Paul (0) DE

TBD 5 Kawann Short (0) DT

Non-exclusive franchise tag 6 A.J. Bouye (0) CB

TBD 7 Le'Veon Bell (0) RB Exclusive franchise tag 8 Brandon Williams (0) NT

TBD 9 Kevin Zeitler (0) OG

TBD 10 Kirk Cousins (0) QB

TBD 11 Chandler Jones (0) DE

Non-exclusive franchise tag 12 Alshon Jeffery (0) WR

Not expected to be tagged by Bears 13 Calais Campbell (0) DE

TBD 14 Stephon Gilmore (0) CB

TBD 15 Tony Jefferson (0) S

TBD 16 Andrew Whitworth (0) OT

TBD 17 T.J. Lang (0) OG

TBD 18 Martellus Bennett (0) TE

TBD 19 Nick Perry (0) LB

TBD 20 Ricky Wagner (0) OT

TBD 21 Larry Warford (0) OG

TBD 22 Trumaine Johnson (0) CB

TBD 23 Terrelle Pryor (0) WR

TBD 24 Riley Reiff (0) OT

TBD 25 Dre Kirkpatrick (0) CB

TBD 26 DeSean Jackson (0) WR

TBD 27 Johnathan Hankins (0) DT

TBD 28 Ronald Leary (0) OG

TBD 29 JC Tretter (0) C-G-T

TBD 30 Kenny Stills (0) WR

TBD 31 Nick Fairley (0) DT

TBD 32 Logan Ryan (0) CB

TBD 33 Micah Hyde (0) CB-S

TBD 34 Alan Branch (0) DT

TBD 35 Mario Addison (0) DE Re-signed for 3 years 36 Duron Harmon (0) S

TBD 37 Chris Baker (0) DE

TBD 38 Kevin Minter (0) ILB

TBD 39 Dontari Poe (0) NT

TBD 40 Jabaal Sheard (0) DE

TBD 41 Charles Johnson (0) DE

TBD 42 Prince Amukamara (0) CB

TBD 43 Pierre Garcon (0) WR

TBD 44 Jared Cook (0) TE

TBD 45 Johnathan Cyprien (0) S

TBD 46 Julius Peppers (0) DE-OLB

TBD 47 Barry Church (0) S

TBD 48 Anthony Fasano (0) TE

TBD 49 D.J. Swearinger (0) S

TBD 50 Morris Claiborne (0) CB

TBD