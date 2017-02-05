2017 NFL Honors: Dak Prescott beats out Ezekiel Elliott for Rookie of the Year

HOUSTON -- There were only two candidates for Offensive Rookie of the Year and both were from the Cowboys. In a bit of a surprise, it wasn't the league-leading rusher to get the award either, as Dak Prescott nudged out Ezekiel Elliott as the top offensive rookie.

Prescott was phenomenal as a rookie, forcing the Cowboys to turn Tony Romo into a backup quarterback when he returned from injury.

There were multiple chances for Dak to stumble and every time his back was against the wall, he answered the call.

Prescott completed 67.8 percent of his passes during the 2016 season, throwing for 3,667 yards, 23 touchdowns and just five interceptions.

The Cowboys appeared to have issues on the depth chart at quarterback before the season, but a fourth-round investment in Prescott paid massive dividends for Dallas, as they parlayed it into a player who would end up breaking Tom Brady's record for passes without an interception to start a career.

Elliott was incredible as well, rushing for 1,631 yards on 322 carries. You could easily make the case that he deserved the award, but you could also envision a scenario like 2015 where, without a quality quarterback, the Cowboys collapsed even while possessing a good running game.

The bigger lesson here? Dallas is set up to succeed for a long time with Prescott and Elliott on the roster.