2017 NFL Honors: Falcons, Cowboys big award winners while Patriots snubbed
Matt Ryan, Dak Prescott and Jason Garrett were among the award winners on Saturday in Houston
Even if he doesn't win the Super Bowl, Matt Ryan is going to have some hardware to take home with him when he leaves Houston. The Falcons quarterback was the big winner at NFL Honors on Saturday, an event where the league annually hands out its biggest awards.
Not only was Ryan voted the 2016 NFL MVP, but he also took home the league's Offensive Player of the Year award, marking the second year in a row that an NFC South player swept both awards (Cam Newton did it in 2015).
Each award at the NFL Honors event was voted on by a panel of 50 Associated Press writers. Ryan crushed Tom Brady in the MVP vote, beating out the Patriots quarterback by 15 votes.
AP NFL MVP Award:— Dennis Waszak Jr. (@DWAZ73) February 5, 2017
MATT RYAN, Atl 25
Tom Brady, NE 10
Ezekiel Elliott, Dal 6
Derek Carr, Oak 6
Aaron Rodgers, GB 2
Dak Prescott, Dal 1#NFL
The show was hosted by actor and comedian Keegan-Michael Key, who came out firing during his opening monologue. It appears that nothing was off-limits for Key, who even a made a few funny jokes about Roger Goodell while the NFL commissioner looked on from the Wortham Center in Houston.
In one of the biggest surprises of the night, the Offensive Rookie of the Year award didn't go to Cowboys running Ezekiel Elliott. Instead, it went to his teammate, quarterback Dak Prescott.
The Cowboys rookie was one of nearly 100 players who were on hand for Saturday night's event.
Bow tie is a popular look for quarterbacks. Dak and Jameis Winston both wearing one. #cowboys#nflhonorspic.twitter.com/4Ij2Xcgzv4— John Breech (@johnbreech) February 4, 2017
One of the closest votes of the night came in the Defensive Player of the Year category, where Khalil Mack edged Von Miller by just one vote.
The show wasn't just about handing out awards though; it was also used to announce the latest Hall of Fame Class.
Jerry Jones, Kurt Warner and LaDainian Tomlinson were among the seven people who were voted for induction into the Hall of Fame as members of the Class of 2017.
Introducing the Class of 2017 - Welcome to Canton! #PFHOF17pic.twitter.com/0xEuniP6QY— Pro Football HOF (@ProFootballHOF) February 5, 2017
One notable snub for the Hall was former NFL wide receiver Terrell Owens.
After hearing that he was being left out for the second straight year, Owens ripped into the Hall of Fame selection committee:
HOF is a total joke. Honestly, doesn't mean anything to me to get in beyond this point. https://t.co/wJJ8vVSp9d— Terrell Owens (@terrellowens) February 5, 2017
Anyway, if you missed the show, here's a list of all the winners.
For a deeper look at each winner, just click on the award next to their name.
2016 NFL MVP: Matt Ryan.
AP Offensive Rookie of the Year: Dak Prescott.
AP Defensive Rookie of the Year: Joey Bosa.
AP Offensive Player of the Year: Matt Ryan.
AP Defensive Player of the Year: Khalil Mack.
AP Comeback Player of the Year: Jordy Nelson.
AP Coach of the Year: Jason Garrett.
Assistant Coach of the Year: Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan.
Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year: Eli Manning and Larry Fitzgerald
If you'd like to re-live the fantastic night that was NFL Honors, you can check out our live blog -- that's no longer live -- below. If it's not loading properly for you, please click here to view it.
