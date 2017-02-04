2017 NFL Honors: Live blog, instant reactions, breaking news on award winners
Follow along as the NFL unveils the MVP, Offensive and Defensive Rookie of the Year award winners
The NFL is holding its annual awards show Saturday night, NFL Honors, at Wortham Theater Center in Houston. For details on how to watch on TV or online and a list of the favorites to win, click here.
Actor and comedian Keegan-Michael Key is hosting the event where the NFL will unveil who won Most Valuable Player, Offensive and Defensive Rookie of the Year, Offensive and Defensive Player of the Year, Comeback Player of the Year, Coach of the Year, and the Sportsmanship Award. The 2017 Pro Football Hall of Fame class will also be announced at the event.
Follow along in our live blog below as the winners and Canton's newest members are announced. While the telecast of the show doesn't start until 8 p.m. ET, we're hitting you with everything from Houston as it happens. We'll then run it back for TV viewers who want to see all the reactions in real time.
So consider this your post-8 p.m. spoiler alert. If you don't mind spoilers, scroll on down.
If the live blog below is not loading properly for you, please click here to view it.
