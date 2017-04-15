2017 NFL Mock Draft: Davis Webb lands in first round after three QBs picked in top 13

We're now less than two weeks away from the start of the 2017 NFL Draft.

Chatter is picking up. Smoke screens are everywhere. Real information is hard to come by.

In other words, it's business as usual this time of year.

Myles Garrett, DE/OLB, Texas A&M: This week's Mitch Trubisky rumors seem like a classic smokescreen intended to drum up some interest in a Godfather offer for the No. 1 pick. Barring that actually happening, something pretty unexpected would have to go down for Garrett not to go No. 1 at this point.

Solomon Thomas, DE, Stanford: The San Francisco 49ers seem like a more likely trade candidate at No. 2, if only because there's not an incredibly obvious fit staring them in the face. Thomas works well as an option, though, because San Francisco badly needs to improve its pass rush.

Marshon Lattimore, CB, Ohio State: Chicago's defense is more than one player away, but adding elite talent to the back end is a smart play. Lattimore is the best corner in this draft, and would immediately elevate the Chicago Bears ' secondary in Year 1.

Leonard Fournette, RB, LSU: Jacksonville has devoted the past few offseasons to revamping its defense. It's about time to add another element to the offense, with Fournette providing both power and speed out of the backfield to relieve Blake Bortles of responsibility.

Jamal Adams, SS, LSU: The Tennessee Titans need help in the defensive backfield more than anywhere else. Adams is maybe the best back-end playmaker in this draft, and well worth a top-five selection.

Mitch Trubisky, QB, North Carolina Tar Heels : The New York Jets aren't merely a quarterback away from going anywhere, but they definitely don't have an "answer" at quarterback currently on their roster. They're enamored with Trubisky and won't get him later if they pass at No. 6.

Malik Hooker, FS, Ohio State Buckeyes : This San Diego Chargers defense has a chance to break out if they add a player with the range and ball skills Hooker has. He'd be the perfect capper to what this team has already built on the less glamorous side of the football.

Jonathan Allen , DL, Alabama Crimson Tide : Carolina can go in a bunch of different directions with this pick, but stocking up with another versatile defensive lineman seems like it's right up Dave Gettleman's alley, especially if top talents at running back and safety are already off the board.

Derek Barnett , DE, Tennessee Volunteers : The Cincinnati Bengals were only average at rushing the passer last season. To get their defense back toward the top of the NFL they need to start getting to the quarterback more consistently. Barnett gets around the edge and to the quarterback on a regular basis.

Corey Davis, WR, Western Michigan: Buffalo saw 167 targets, 90 catches, 1,233 receiving yards, and eight touchdowns walk out the door in free agency. The Bills need to replace that production, and drafting Davis here would be a great step in that direction. It helps that he has the size, speed, hands, and fluidity to work alongside Sammy Watkins as a 1B target to Watkins' 1A.

Marlon Humphrey , CB, Alabama: The New Orleans Saints have been dreadful against the pass for years and badly need to add secondary talent. Humphrey has crazy speed, good size at 6-foot and 197 pounds, and the ability to work in press coverage because of his stout frame.

Deshaun Watson , QB, Clemson Tigers : The Cleveland Browns added an elite talent at No. 1 in Myles Garrett . At No. 12, they pick up their quarterback of the future. Watson doesn't necessarily have the accuracy or prototype skills you look for in a passer, but he knows how to make plays from inside and outside the pocket, and he's the kind of galvanizing force the Browns need at the position, to boot.

Patrick Mahomes, QB, Texas Tech Red Raiders : Mahomes might need some time to transition into Bruce Arians' vertical-style offense, but he'll have that with Carson Palmer still working ahead of him in 2017. Palmer's career comes full circle as he's now the veteran tutoring a high pick during his rookie season.

Christian McCaffrey, RB, Stanford Cardinal : The Philadelphia Eagles spent a bunch of their free-agent money making their offense more Carson Wentz-friendly. Adding a versatile weapon like McCaffrey amounts to doubling down on that effort. There are few things more important than putting your franchise quarterback in position to succeed.

Reuben Foster , ILB, Alabama: The Indianapolis Colts have gone on a minor spending spree this offseason to rectify their biggest issue: the front seven. Jabaal Sheard , John Simon , Margus Hunt , Al Woods , Johnathan Hankins , and Sean Spence have all been signed. Here, GM Chris Ballard adds another piece to the puzzle.

Mike Williams , WR, Clemson: The Baltimore Ravens need to add a long-term weapon to help take this offense to the next level. Williams has the size-speed-hands-body control combination to be a No. 1 receiver for years.

Zach Cunningham , OLB, Vanderbilt Commodores : Washington needs to figure out its run defense, badly. Cunningham was the best run defender in the SEC last season and can step in right away to help rectify Washington's biggest weakness.

John Ross, WR, Washington: Ross might have blazing speed, but he's not just a speedster. He's a complete wideout. The Titans have a power running game and Delanie Walker working the middle of the field, but they don't have an outside complement to those elements just yet.

O.J. Howard , TE, Alabama: The Bucs added DeSean Jackson to give them a deep threat complement to Mike Evans' size-and-power game. Adding Howard to the mix would make their passing attack even more dangerous.

David Njoku, TE, Miami: The Denver Broncos add Njoku to replace what the long-departed Julius Thomas used to bring to their offense. And the thing is, Njoku might be even more athletic and physically imposing.

Taco Charlton, DE, Michigan: The Lions have a huge need along the defensive front, as they badly need a complement to Ziggy Ansah in their pass rush. Charlton showed at Michigan that he has the ability to consistently make plays in the backfield.

Forrest Lamp, G, Western Kentucky: With Laremy Tunsil expected to kick outside to tackle this season, the Dolphins can slide Lamp into the middle of the offensive line and make a strength even better.

Ryan Ramczyk , OT, Wisconsin Badgers : Wisconsin offensive linemen always seem to find a way to find consistent success in the NFL, and Ramczyk should be no different. He can step in right away at tackle or guard.

Gareon Conley , CB, Ohio State: The Oakland Raiders have their offense set, but they still need to get things settled on the other side of the ball. Conley gives them another incredible athlete on the back end to go along with their rushers up front.

Davis Webb , QB, California Golden Bears : The Texans will not have Tony Romo under center next season. He will be calling games for CBS instead. Bill O'Brien is a fan of Tom Savage , but there's too much unknown here for the Texans not to add another QB. Webb has been rising up boards lately, and it wouldn't surprise to see him land in Houston.

Garett Bolles, OT, Utah: Bolles lands in Seattle and kicks the recently signed Luke Joeckel inside to guard, helping Seattle fill two openings with one pick.

Haason Reddick, LB, Temple: Reddick would be a picture-perfect fit in Kansas City, given his flexibility to play the run and the pass from all over the defensive formation. The Kansas City Chiefs could use help both inside and outside at the linebacker spot, with some of their top options getting up there in age.

Takkarist McKinley , OLB/DE, UCLA Bruins : The Cowboys have to add talent both in the defensive backfield and along the defensive line. They love the SPARQ system for grading athletes, especially on the edge, and Takk tested extremely well there. He could give Rod Marinelli another body to use in his waves along the defensive line.

T.J. Watt, OLB, Wisconsin: Watt doesn't have to move too far to find his first professional home, as the Packers add an athletic pass-rusher to a defense that started last season hot before slowing down the stretch due to injuries.

Jabrill Peppers, S, Michigan: Peppers is an incredible athlete waiting to be molded into a player that is more than the sum of his parts. He can play as a nominal safety and make plays in the box, but he can also be used as an attacking style blitz corner.

Charles Harris , DE, Missouri Tigers : Harris would prove an excellent complement to NFL sack leader Vic Beasley.

32. New Orleans Saints (from New England)

Carl Lawson , DE, Auburn Tigers : The Saints snagged Marlon Humphrey early, and now add an athletic pass-rusher to continue remaking their defense.