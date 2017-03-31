2017 NFL Mock Draft: Jaguars, Eagles and Colts all snag new backfield weapons

We’re another week deep into free agency and the shape of each NFL team’s roster is becoming more clear. Needs are coming into focus, not only for 2017 but for the years to come.

Changes throughout the league always affect the draft board, and this week is no different.

Scroll on down for Mock Draft 7.0.

Myles Garrett , DE/OLB, Texas A&M: Myles Garrett, wildly productive athletic monster, is the slam-dunk No. 1 pick.

Solomon Thomas , DE, Stanford Cardinal : There is too much noise around Thomas-to-San Francisco right now for this not to be the selection. Throw him on the same defensive line as Arik Armstead and DeForest Buckner and watch them all make plays.

Marshon Lattimore , CB, Ohio State Buckeyes : Signing Prince Amukamara was a nice start, but the Chicago Bears still need more in the secondary, especially as they attempt to build their defense beyond the 2017 season.

Leonard Fournette , RB, LSU: The Jags went out and spent a ton of money on their defense (again). Here, they give the offense some balance by dropping Fournette into the backfield beside Blake Bortles , who already has talented receivers on the outside.

Leonard Fournette (9) stands out from a talented RB class. USATSI

Jamal Adams , SS, LSU Tigers : The Tennessee Titans need help in the defensive backfield more than anywhere else. Adams is maybe the best back-end playmaker in this draft, and well worth a top-five selection.

Deshaun Watson , QB, Clemson Tigers : Todd Bowles might not want to publicly acknowledge that his team is rebuilding, but it is. You can’t move forward in the NFL without an answer at quarterback, and it should be eminently clear that none of Josh McCown , Christian Hackenberg or Bryce Petty is that answer. Take Watson and mold your offense around his strengths.

Malik Hooker , FS, Ohio State: The bones of a really good defense are already in place in L.A. Adding Hooker to the back of the secondary would be the finishing touch.

Jonathan Allen , DL, Alabama: If there’s one thing Dave Gettleman has shown during his time as Carolina’s GM, it’s that he subscribes to the maxim that you can never have too many defensive linemen. Allen has the flexibility to move along the line of scrimmage, making him a good fit with any of the Carolina Panthers ’ fellow front four rushers.

Will Jonathan Allen be there for the Panthers at No. 8? USATSI

Reuben Foster , LB, Alabama Crimson Tide : The Cincinnati Bengals signed Kevin Minter to play some middle linebacker, but it was only a one-year deal. Second-level defensive help is still a long-term need, and the Bengals have not been afraid to draft a big talent at a position that already looks filled. (See: tackle.)

Corey Davis , WR, Western Michigan Broncos : Davis has prototypical size at 6-feet-3 and 209 pounds, and he blazed to a 4.48 40-yard dash last summer. (He hasn’t run during draft evaluations due to injury.) Combine that with his monster numbers at Western Michigan and you have a top-10 pick at receiver.

Derek Barnett , DE, Tennessee Volunteers : For the millionth year in a row, the Saints need to invest heavily in defense. Barnett is Step 1.

Mitch Trubisky , QB, North Carolina Tar Heels : With Trubisky still on the board, the Cleveland Browns get foundational players on both offense and defense.

The Browns could land top players on defense and offense. Getty Images

Patrick Mahomes, QB, Texas Tech: We’ve had DeShone Kizer here for the past couple weeks, but after further consideration, Mahomes seems like a better fit for Bruce Arians. His arm strength and velocity make him a good candidate to run Arians’ vertical-heavy offense.

Christian McCaffrey , RB, Stanford: The Philadelphia Eagles spent a bunch of their free-agent money making their offense more Carson Wentz friendly. Adding a versatile weapon like McCaffrey in the draft amounts to doubling down on that effort. There are few things more important than putting your franchise quarterback in position to succeed.

Dalvin Cook , RB, Florida State Seminoles : Speaking of putting your quarterback in position to succeed, it’s about time the Indianapolis Colts gave Andrew Luck a dynamic runner in the backfield to relieve some of the pressure of carrying the entire offense.

Mike Williams , WR, Clemson: The Baltimore Ravens have Mike Wallace to replace the departed Steve Smith, but the wide receiver corps is thin beyond that. Enter Williams, with his elite size, stickum hands and otherworldly body control.

Mike Williams continues a run on skill-position players in this mock. USATSI

Zach Cunningham , OLB, Vanderbilt: Washington needs to figure out its run defense, badly. Cunningham might help more than almost any player in the draft. He can fly around and make plays anywhere from the second level to the backfield.

John Ross , WR, Washington: Ross would provide an excellent complement to Tennessee’s exotic smashmouth run game, and give Marcus Mariota the field-stretching weapon he needs alongside his No. 1 target, tight end Delanie Walker , who mostly works the middle of the field.

O.J. Howard , TE, Alabama: The Bucs added DeSean Jackson to give them a deep speed complement to Mike Evans ’ size-and-power game. Adding Howard to the mix would make their passing attack even more dangerous.

David Njoku, TE, Miami (Fla.): Whoever winds up taking snaps for the Denver Broncos next season already had a good group of wideouts to throw to, led by Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders . Adding Njoku, who has the flexibility to line up all over and the power-speed combination to score from anywhere, would almost be unfair.

Could tight ends go back-to-back in the first round? USATSI

Taco Charlton , DE, Michigan Wolverines : The Detroit Lions badly need someone that can get to the quarterback. Charlton showed during his time at Michigan that making plays in the backfield is his specialtty. He increased his sack total (and tackle for loss total) with each successive season.

Forrest Lamp , G, Western Kentucky: Slotting Lamp into the middle of a Miami offensive line that improved last season would go a long way toward clearing lanes for Jay Ajayi , who should continue to be the foundation of the Miami Dolphins ’ offense.

Ryan Ramczyk , OT, Wizconsin: Ramczyk could slide right in at left tackle for the New York Giants , who need to move 2015 first-rounder Ereck Flowers back over to the right side, where they originally planned on using him before Will Beatty got hurt.

Marlon Humphrey , CB, Alabama: Oakland is low on high-level cornerback talent, even though it has two solid starters. Humphrey can be a sub-package player early before eventually taking over for Sean Smith .

Marlon Humphrey gives the Raiders a long-term starter at cornerback. USATSI

DeShone Kizer, QB, Notre Dame Fighting Irish : With the Tony Romo saga still dragging itself out, you almost have to figure the Houston Texans look into a quarterback early. A real playoff contender, Houston can’t rightly go into the season with Tom Savage atop the depth chart.

Garett Bolles , OT, Utah Utes : Bolles lands in Seattle and kicks the recently signed Luke Joeckel inside to guard, helping Seattle fill two openings with one pick.

Haason Reddick , LB, Temple Owls : Reddick would be a picture-perfect fit in Kansas City, given his flexibility to play the run and the pass from all over the defensive formation. The Kansas City Chiefs could use help both inside and outside at the linebacker spot, with some of their top options getting up there in age.

Obi Melifonwu , S, Connecticut Huskies : Two years ago, the Dallas Cowboys took a wildly athletic UConn defensive back ( Byron Jones ) late in the first round. Here, they do it again, teaming Jones and Melifonwu to form one of the most athletic safety tandems in football.

Obi Melifonwu would give the Cowboys an all-Huskies safety tandem. USATSI

T.J. Watt , OLB, Wisconsin Badgers : Watt doesn’t have to move too far to find his first professional home, as the Green Bay Packers add an athletic pass-rusher to a defense that started last season hot before slowing down the sretch due to injuries.

Jabrill Peppers , S, Michigan: Peppers is still more athlete than football player at this point, but the bet here is that the Pittsburgh Steelers can mold the former into the latter. They’ve done it before.

Charles Harris , DE, Missouri Tigers : Harris would prove an excellent complement to NFL sack leader Vic Beasley .

32. New Orleans Saints (from New England)

Fabian Moreau , CB, UCLA Bruins : The Saints snagged Derek Barnett early, and now add an incredible athlete at corner to continue the makeover of their defense.