2017 NFL Mock Draft: Jets trade down, two key Alabama defenders fall out of top 15

We're now less than a week away from the start of the 2017 NFL Draft.

Chatter is off the charts, but smoke screens abound. That means real information is hard to come by. In other words, it's business as usual.

Visit Scout for the latest draft rankings ... make sure to join today to find out who your team will be picking next week.

Scroll on down for Mock Draft 10.0.

Myles Garrett, DE/OLB, Texas A&M: Myles Garrett -- still the top prospect. Wire-to-wire as the consensus No. 1 this offseason.

Solomon Thomas, DE, Stanford: The San Francisco 49ers seem like a prime trade candidate, but barring a deal, Thomas works well as an option because San Francisco badly needs to improve its pass rush.

Marshon Lattimore, CB, Ohio State: Chicago's defense is more than one player away, but adding elite talent to the back end is a smart play. Lattimore is the best corner in this draft, and would immediately elevate the Chicago Bears ' secondary in Year 1.

Leonard Fournette, RB, LSU: Jacksonville could go in a bunch of different directions with this people, but the rumor that seems to have the most fire behind the smoke has them adding a high-quality back to their well-compensated defense to minimize the burden Blake Bortles bears.

Leonard Fournette would give the Jags offense another dimension. USATSI

5. Tennessee Titans (from L.A. Los Angeles Rams )

Jamal Adams, SS, LSU: The Tennessee Titans need help in the defensive backfield more than anywhere else. Adams is maybe the best back-end play-maker in this draft, and well worth a top-five selection.

TRADE: 6. Cleveland Browns (from New York Jets )

Mitch Trubisky , QB, North Carolina: The Browns trade No. 1, No. 33 and No. 65 to the Jets for No. 6, No. 56 and No. 107, which works out to a slight advantage for the Jets on the trade value chart. Once they move up, the Browns take Trubisky, securing their quarterback of the future.

Malik Hooker, FS, Ohio State: This San Diego Chargers defense has a chance to break out if they add a player with the range and ball skills Hooker has. He would be the perfect cap to what this team has already built on the less glamorous side of the football.

Christian McCaffrey , RB, Stanford Cardinal : This is a pairing that has picked up steam over the past week or so. McCaffrey would give Cam Newton a weapon to stretch the field horizontally out of the backfield and provide a home-run element down the field when he lines up out wide as well.

The Panthers could use a back with Christian McCaffrey's skills. USATSI

Derek Barnett, DE, Tennessee: The Cincinnati Bengals were only average at rushing the passer last season. To get their defense back toward the top of the NFL they need to start getting to the quarterback more consistently. Barnett gets around the edge and to the quarterback on a regular basis.

Corey Davis, WR, Western Michigan: Buffalo has seen 167 targets, 90 catches, 1,233 receiving yards and eight touchdowns walk out the door in free agency. The Buffalo Bills need to replace that production, and drafting Davis here would be a great step in that direction. It helps that he has the size, speed, hands and fluidity to work alongside Sammy Watkins as a 1B target to Watkins' 1A.

Taco Charlton , DE, Michigan Wolverines : The New Orleans Saints have been dreadful against the pass for years. There are two ways to improve a sagging pass D: Add talent in the secondary, or add talent up front. The Saints figure to do both at some point in this draft, but we have them starting with a pass-rusher here.

TRADE: 12. New York Jets (from Cleveland through Philadelphia)

Deshaun Watson, QB, Clemson: The Jets get to trade down, pick up some excess draft value and still land a shot at a quarterback of the future. Nice move.

The Jets land a franchise passer in Deshaun Watson after moving down. USATSI

Patrick Mahomes, QB, Texas Tech: Mahomes might need some time to transition into Bruce Arians' vertical-style offense, but he'll have that with Carson Palmer still working ahead of him in 2017. Palmer's career comes full circle as he's now the veteran tutoring a highly drafted rookie.

Marlon Humphrey , CB, Alabama Crimson Tide : The Philadelphia Eagles spent a bunch of their free-agent money making their offense more Carson Wentz-friendly. Here, they add a valuable piece to the back end of their defense.

Haason Reddick , LB, Temple Owls : The Indianapolis Colts have gone on a minor spending spree this offseason to rectify their biggest issue: the front seven. Jabaal Sheard , John Simon , Margus Hunt , Al Woods , Johnathan Hankins and Sean Spence have all been signed. Here, GM Chris Ballard adds another piece to the puzzle with a flexible linebacker who can play the run and the pass from all over the formation.

Mike Williams , WR, Clemson Tigers : The Ravens need to add a long-term weapon to help take this offense to the next level. Williams has the size-speed-hands-body control combination to be a No. 1 receiver for years.

Mike Williams brings a huge catch radius to the Ravens. USATSI

Jonathan Allen , DT, Alabama: Washington needs to figure out its run defense, badly. Allen can slot right in along the defensive line, play multiple positions and help these guys do a better job of stopping Ezekiel Elliott and the like.

John Ross, WR, Washington: Ross has blazing speed, but he's not just a speedster. He's a complete wideout. The Titans have a power running game and Delanie Walker working the middle of the field, but they don't have an outside complement to those elements just yet. He would make Marcus Mariota that much more dangerous.

O.J. Howard, TE, Alabama: The Bucs added DeSean Jackson to give them a deep threat complement to Mike Evans ' size-and-power game. Adding Howard to the mix would make their passing attack even more dangerous.

Ryan Ramczyk , OT, Wisconsin Badgers : The Broncos give Trevor Siemian some blind-side protection with the big tackle from Wisconsin. If he lives up to the stellar play of his Badgers predecessors, the Broncos will be happy with this pick.

The Broncos sorely need a blind-side protector like Ryan Ramczyk. USATSI

Charles Harris , DE, Missouri Tigers : The Detroit Lions have a huge need along the defensive front, as they badly need a complement to Ziggy Ansah in their pass rush. Harris is next in a long line of Mizzou defensive linemen, and given the opportunity, will find a way to get around the edge.

Forrest Lamp, G, Western Kentucky: With Laremy Tunsil expected to kick outside to tackle this season, the Miami Dolphins can slide Lamp into the middle of the offensive line and make a strength even better.

David Njoku, TE, Miami (Fla.): The Dallas Cowboys loaded up their offense last year. The Eagles spent a ton to help Carson Wentz this offseason. New York's offense was the second-worst in the league from October on last season, so giving Eli Manning yet another weapon couldn't hurt. The New York Giants haven't had a threat like this at tight end in quite some time.

Reuben Foster , ILB, Alabama: The Oakland Raiders have their offense set, but they still need to get things settled on the other side of the ball. Foster had some trouble at the combine with a heated argument with a staffer and a diluted drug test, but he's just too talented to slide past the Raiders.

Reuben Foster has had a rocky ride in the run up to the draft. USATSI

Davis Webb, QB, California: The Houston Texans will not have Tony Romo under center next season. He will be calling games for CBS instead. Bill O'Brien is a fan of Tom Savage , but there's too much unknown here for the Texans not to add another QB. Webb has been rising up boards lately, and it wouldn't surprise to see him land in Houston.

Cam Robinson , OT, Alabama: The Seattle Seahawks badly need an offensive lineman, and given GM John Schneider's comments this week about how age is a consideration for them, Robinson seems a more likely pick than Utah's Garret Bolles, who will be 25 by the time the season starts.

Zach Cunningham , ILB, Vanderbilt Commodores : Cunningham could slide in and play right away for the Kansas City Chiefs , while also giving them a bridge to their linebacking corps of the future.

Takkarist McKinley, DE/OLB, UCLA: The Cowboys have to add talent both in the defensive backfield and along the defensive line. They love the SPARQ system for grading athletes, especially on the edge, and McKinley tested extremely well there. He could give Rod Marinelli another body to use in his waves along the defensive line.

Takkarist McKinley earned top grades in his athletic testing. USATSI

T.J. Watt, OLB, Wisconsin: Watt doesn't have to move too far to find his first professional home, as the Green Bay Packers add an athletic pass-rusher to a defense that started last season hot before slowing down the stretch due to injuries.

Jabrill Peppers, S, Michigan: Peppers is an incredible athlete waiting to be molded into a player that is more than the sum of his parts. He can play as a nominal safety and make plays in the box, but he can also be used as an attacking-style blitz corner.

Carl Lawson , DE, Auburn Tigers : Lawson would prove an excellent complement to NFL sack leader Vic Beasley .

32. New Orleans Saints (from New England)

Gareon Conley , CB, Ohio State Buckeyes : The Saints snagged Taco Charlton early, and now add an athletic defensive back to continue remaking their defense.