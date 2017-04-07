2017 NFL Mock Draft: Run on pass-rushers in first round, Fournette goes in top five

The 2017 NFL Draft creeps ever closer every day. We’re now less than three weeks away from the Cleveland Browns officially being on the clock. There are twists and turns throughout the draft process every year, of course, but in the end, the cream usually rises to the top. This year, the draft is deeper along the defensive line than it is anywhere else, and that’s true both in the middle to late rounds as well as the Day 1 talent. This week’s mock reflects that belief.

Scroll on down for Mock Draft 8.0.

Myles Garrett, DE/OLB, Texas A&M: There’s no such thing as a sure thing, but it seems like something pretty unexpected would have to happen for Garrett not to go No. 1 at this point.

Solomon Thomas, DE, Stanford: If Garrett wasn’t an option in this draft, Thomas might be in the mix for the No. 1 overall selection. The 49ers scoop him up at No. 2, adding another top talent to their developing defensive line.

Marshon Lattimore, CB, Ohio State: Chicago’s defense is more than one player away, but adding elite talent to the back end is a smart play. Lattimore is the best corner in this draft, and would immediately elevate the Bears’ secondary in Year 1.

Leonard Fournette, RB, LSU: Jacksonville has devoted the past few offseasons to revamping its defense. It’s about time to add another element to the offense, with Fournette providing both power and speed out of the backfield to relieve Blake Bortles of responsibility.

Leonard Fournette should help take pressure off Bortles in Jacksonville. USATSI

Jamal Adams, SS, LSU: The Titans need help in the defensive backfield more than anywhere else. Adams is maybe the best back-end playmaker in this draft, and well worth a top-five selection.

Deshaun Watson, QB, Clemson: The Jets have several holes other than quarterback, of course, but a team that hasn’t had an answer at the position this long can’t afford to pass on a potentially special talent like Watson.

Malik Hooker, FS, Ohio State: The bones of a really good defense are already in place in L.A. Adding Hooker to the back of the secondary would be the finishing touch.

Derek Barnett, DE, Tennessee: If there’s one thing Dave Gettleman has shown during his time as Carolina’s GM, it’s that he subscribes to the maxim that you can never have too many pass-rushers. Barnett racked up 33 sacks in three seasons at Tennessee and added 52 tackles for loss as well. He can slide in as a rotational rusher immediately and take on a bigger role as he learns from the guys ahead of him.

Derek Barnett is already polished as a defender. USATSI

Reuben Foster, LB, Alabama: The Bengals have several strong linebackers, but we also know they don’t necessarily have a long-term answer in the middle. Kevin Minter was only signed to a one-year deal, after all. Foster can be the answer beyond that.

Corey Davis, WR, Western Michigan: Buffalo saw 167 targets, 90 catches, 1,233 receiving yards, and eight touchdowns walk out the door in free agency. The Bills need to replace that production, and drafting Davis here would be a great step in that direction.

Marlon Humphrey, CB, Alabama: The Saints have been dreadful against the pass for years and badly need to add secondary talent. Humphrey has crazy speed, good size at 6-0, 197 pounds, and the ability to work in press coverage because of his stout frame.

O.J. Howard, TE, Alabama: The Browns added an elite talent at No. 1 in Myles Garrett. At No. 12, they do the same by snagging Howard, who is not your average tight end. He has the flexibility to hurt defenses from all over the formation.

O.J. Howard is an elite talent who can hurt defenses. USATSI

Mitchell Trubisky, QB, North Carolina: With Trubisky still on the board, the Cardinals take an athletic passer who can learn behind Carson Palmer and then add another element that Bruce Arians’ offense hasn’t had when he’s ready to take over.

Christian McCaffrey, RB, Stanford: The Eagles spent a bunch of their free-agent money making their offense more Carson Wentz-friendly. Adding a versatile weapon like McCaffrey amounts to doubling down on that effort. There are few things more important than putting your franchise quarterback in position to succeed.

Dalvin Cook, RB, Florida State: Speaking of putting your quarterback in position to succeed, it’s about time the Colts gave Andrew Luck a dynamic runner in the backfield to relieve some of the pressure of carrying the entire offense.

Mike Williams, WR, Clemson: The Ravens need to add a long-term weapon to help take this offense to the next level. Williams has the size-speed-hands-body control combination to be a No. 1 receiver for years.

Mike Williams could provide that downfield threat the Ravens desperately need. USATSI

Jonathan Allen, DL, Alabama: Washington needs to figure out its run defense, badly. Allen has the ability to play all over the defensive front, a plus in Washington’s flexible defensive scheme.

John Ross, WR, Washington: Ross might have blazing speed, but he’s not just a speedster. He’s a complete wideout. The Titans have a power running game and Delanie Walker working the middle of the field, but don’t have an outside complement to those elements just yet.

David Njoku, TE, Miami (Fla.): The Bucs added DeSean Jackson to give them a deep speed complement to Mike Evans’ size-and-power game. Adding Njoku to the mix would make their passing attack even more dangerous.

Ryan Ramczyk, OT, Wisconsin: We know that Paxton Lynch or Trevor Siemian will be the quarterback in Denver. Whoever wins the job needs help along the offensive front. Ramczyk can step in and start from Day 1.

The Broncos need help protecting their quarterback and Ryan Ramczyk would address that. USATSI

Taco Charlton, DE, Michigan: The Lions have a huge need along the defensive front, as they badly need a complement to Ziggy Ansah in their pass rush. Charlton showed at Michigan that he has the ability to consistently make plays in the backfield.

Forrest Lamp, G, Western Kentucky: With Laremy Tunsil expected to kick outside to tackle this season, the Dolphins can slide Lamp into the middle of the offensive line and make a strength even better.

Cam Robinson, OT, Alabama: The Giants’ offensive line was a major problem last season. Though there might be some temptation to find an answer to life after Eli Manning, that doesn’t have to be done in the first round. Upgrading the front is a more pressing need.

Zach Cunningham, LB, Vanderbilt: The Raiders could use a player like Cunningham, who flies all over the field to make plays in the run game. They ranked just 18th in run defense last season and don’t have long-term linebacker answers beyond Bruce Irvin.

The Raiders continue to rebuild their defense and Zach Cunningham would be a nice addition. USATSI

Patrick Mahomes, QB, Texas Tech: The Texans will not have Tony Romo under center next season. He will be calling games for CBS instead. Bill O’Brien is a fan of Tom Savage, but there’s too much unknown here for the Texans not to add another QB.

Garett Bolles, OT, Utah: Bolles lands in Seattle and kicks the recently signed Luke Joeckel inside to guard, helping Seattle fill two openings with one pick.

Haason Reddick, LB, Temple: Reddick would be a picture-perfect fit in Kansas City, given his flexibility to play the run and the pass from all over the defensive formation. The Chiefs could use help both inside and outside at the linebacker spot, with some of their top options getting up there in age.

Charles Harris, DE, Missouri: The Cowboys have to add talent both in the defensive backfield and along the defensive line. Harris could be next in the line of Missouri pass-rushers to hit in the NFL if Rod Marinelli gets his hands on him.

Charles Harris would give the Cowboys something they’re lacking: a pass rush. USATSI

T.J. Watt, OLB, Wisconsin: Watt doesn’t have to move too far to find his first professional home, as the Packers add an athletic pass-rusher to a defense that started last season hot before slowing down the stretch due to injuries.

Jabrill Peppers, S, Michigan: Peppers is still more athlete than football player at this point, but the bet here is that the Steelers can mold the former into the latter. They’ve done it before.

Carl Lawson, DE, Auburn: Lawson would prove an excellent complement to NFL sack leader Vic Beasley.

32. New Orleans Saints (from New England)

Takkarist McKinley, OLB, UCLA: The Saints snagged Marlon Humphrey early, and now add an athletic pass-rusher to continue remaking their defense.