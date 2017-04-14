2017 NFL Mock Draft: Three-round mock includes 15 trades, seven quarterbacks

The Browns are reportedly split on whether to take Myles Garrett or Mitchell Trubisky No. 1 overall. Two weeks ago, I examined what it would cost to move all the way up from No. 12 to No. 2 and secure both, figuring that if the Browns were truly sold on Trubisky, that's how high they would have to climb to make sure they don't miss out on him.

Would the 49ers be open to moving down? Absolutely. They have needs up and down the roster, and spreading the value of the second pick out among several premium picks is the best way to build their next winner. General manager John Lynch even said earlier this week they're "open for business" at No. 2.

So this week, we're going back to a version of that Browns-49ers deal, giving the Browns potential franchise players on both sides of the ball and still leaving themselves plenty of draft capital in this draft and in 2018.

What else will you find below? Several more trades that make sense, at least to me, based on teams with excess picks from which to move up for the perfect prospect. We're also going all the way to the end of the third round to cover the first two days of picks and get teams like the Vikings, Rams and Patriots into the mix.

One more note: You'll find what I believe to be the top needs of each team listed before each pick. Selections won't necessarily line up perfectly with needs -- when do they ever? -- but in certain situations a need can be too glaring to ignore.

1. Cleveland Browns

Top needs: QB, S, CB, RT

Myles Garrett , DE, Texas A&M: Garrett is seen as the best prospect in this class, and for good reason. Pass rushers like this don't come along often. Despite being the focal point of offensive game-planning in 2016 and dealing with injuries, he still finished with 15 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks. He'll give the Browns a true difference-making pass rusher, something they've long been lacking.

TRADE: 2. Cleveland Browns (via San Francisco)

Browns get: First-round pick (No. 2)

49ers get: First-round pick (No. 12), second (No. 33), fourth (No. 108), two 2018 seconds

Top needs: QB, S, CB, RT

Mitchell Trubisky, QB, North Carolina: Would the 49ers do this deal and not land the Browns' first-round pick in 2018? Both QB deals in the 2016 draft involved trading future first-round picks, but Cleveland might be able to escape paying that price, for three reasons: 1. Their second-round pick in this draft is the first in the round, making it higher in value than any non-first in those previous deals; 2. They have multiple second-rounders to offer in 2018; 3. They can afford not to get a Day 3 pick back thanks to their large cache of selections. With this deal, John Lynch can buckle down and rebuild the 49ers roster.

3. Chicago Bears

Top needs: OT, QB, WR, S

Jamal Adams , S, LSU Tigers : There aren't many questions left surrounding how Adams will perform in the NFL, and he might have silenced one of them at his pro day by blazing a 40-yard dash in the 4.3s or 4.4s, depending on who you ask . He's about as safe a pick as you can have for a Bears team with needs in the secondary, and he should be a 10-year starter in the NFL at either safety spot.

4. Jacksonville Jaguars

Top needs: LT, DT, DE, WR

Solomon Thomas, DE, Stanford Cardinal : This is a prime trade-up spot for a team looking for a particular prospect, and while we had the Bengals moving up for Thomas in last week's mock, the Jaguars reportedly also have interest in the pass rusher. A Tom Coughlin team can never have too many pass rushers, and Thomas will give the team flexibility to move Calais Campbell around while also allowing three young players (Thomas, Dante Fowler Jr. and Yannick Ngakoue) the opportunity to stay fresh.

5. Tennessee Titans (from Los Angeles Rams )

Top needs: FS, WR, DE, CB

Jonathan Allen, DL, Alabama: I've had the Titans taking a safety at this spot, but Allen is also an immensely talented player who would fill a need, pairing with Jurrell Casey to give the Titans a pair of beasts at defensive end in their base 3-4. Allen has plenty of experience in that role for Alabama, where he would rush from the interior on passing downs. The Titans added two quality players to their secondary this offseason, and an upgraded pass rush will put them in a better position to succeed.

TRADE: 6. Cincinnati Bengals (from New York Jets)

Bengals get: First-round pick (No. 6), sixth (No. 191)

Jets get: First-round pick (No. 9), third (No. 73), fourth (No. 138)

Top needs: LT, DT, DE, G

Leonard Fournette, RB, LSU: The Jets, who lack players worthy of being on an NFL roster, make sense in a trade down to amass picks. The Bengals have extra picks in the fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh rounds, so they have the ammo to move up a couple spots for the right guy. Fournette visited the Bengals on April 11 and would replace Jeremy Hill, who has fallen hard since his quality rookie season in 2014. Fournette is garnering enough buzz that he's a lock to be a top-10 pick and could be a guy worth trading up to select so an interested team doesn't miss out.

7. Los Angeles San Diego Chargers

Top needs: G, CB, RT, S

Malik Hooker, FS, Ohio State: Hooker is probably the best-case scenario for the Chargers, as Dwight Lowery didn't have the type of impact to make the team forget about longtime free safety Eric Weddle. The Ohio State prospect has a nose for the ball, and while he might not come in and be outstanding right away, once he develops he should be a fixture in the secondary.

8. Carolina Panthers

Top needs: RT, SS, CB, WR

O.J. Howard, TE, Alabama: The Panthers could go many different directions with this pick and it shouldn't surprise anyone. If Fournette makes it here, he's likely the preferred option. Otherwise, the team likely will look into trading down. Or they can stay put and take Howard, a player most expect to be drafted in the top 10. The Panthers recently worked out the Alabama product, and while his college production doesn't scream future star, he was underutilized with the Crimson Tide. Tight end obviously isn't the biggest need with Greg Olsen at the position, but having Olsen and Howard on the field would be a matchup nightmare.

TRADE: 9. Arizona Cardinals (from Cincinnati via Jets)

Cardinals get: First-round pick (No. 9)

Jets get: First-round pick (No. 13), third (No. 77)

Top needs: CB, QB, WR, DE

Deshaun Watson, QB, Clemson: The Cardinals are doing their due diligence on quarterbacks in this draft, and they seem to have a high level of interest in Watson, who they reportedly met April 12. He's a great fit for Bruce Arians, and he'll benefit from sitting behind Carson Palmer for a year before taking the reins. If the Cardinals want him, they'll need to trade up to keep him from the Jets, Bills and 49ers (now picking 12th). The Jets trade back for the second time, moving from No. 6 to No. 9 to No. 13 as they stockpile picks to replenish the weakened roster.

10. Buffalo Bills

Top needs: CB, OLB, RT, WR

Marshon Lattimore, CB, Ohio State: CBSSports.com NFL insider Jason La Canfora recently reported teams have "mounting concerns" about Lattimore because of potentially chronic hamstring issues. The Bills showed last year with Shaq Lawson and Reggie Ragland that they won't be scared off by medical issues if the value is there. Lattimore could go as high as No. 2, and since he fits a clear need at cornerback, he makes sense for Buffalo.

11. New Orleans Saints

Top needs: LB, DE, CB, G

Derek Barnett , DE, Tennessee: I previously sent the higher-ceiling Taco Charlton to the Saints with this pick, but it's more likely they opt for the safer Barnett, who doesn't have the testing scores or measurables of other top pass-rushing prospects but delivers on a weekly basis anyway. With Barnett and Cam Jordan as locked-in starters on the defensive line and Darryl Tapp and Alex Okafor back in the fold to provide a sub-package pass rush, the Saints should feel like they finally have a handle on getting after the quarterback.

12. San Francisco 49ers (from Philadelphia via Cleveland)

Top needs: QB, DE, RT, WR, CB

Cam Robinson, OT, Alabama: The 49ers are likely feeling out potential prospects to select if they move off No. 2. How else would explain a scheduled visit with Robinson, who has next to no chance to make it to them in the second round? The massive lineman would start immediately on the right side, helping to alleviate some of the concerns teams might have using him on the blind side. This is also a prime spot for someone looking to trade up for Pat Mahomes (looking at you, Texans).

13. New York Jets (from Arizona)

Top needs: CB, DE, WR, G

Patrick Mahomes II, QB, Texas Tech: Another quarterback for the Jets? I know, but even though they have a 2017 starter in Josh McCown and two developmental guys in Christian Hackenberg and Bryce Petty, the saying goes that if you have three quarterbacks, you have none. The Jets worked out Mahomes and then reportedly brought him in for a private visit, so they're at least interested enough in adding him to take a second look. With demand growing around the top quarterbacks, Mahomes isn't going to last much longer than this pick. The Jets picked up two third-round picks and a fourth to move down twice, and they'll need all three of those picks to help put together a roster.

14. Philadelphia Eagles (from Minnesota)

Top needs: LT, DE, ILB, QB

Gareon Conley, CB, Ohio State: The Eagles likely would have interest in moving down from here before adding a cornerback, as there should be plenty of quality options at the position later in the first round. But with three quarterbacks off the board, I don't see the team looking to trade out of this spot. Conley is in the mix to be the second cornerback off the board, and that should get him a spot in the teens. He'll have the flexibility to fill whatever role needed in Philadelphia, where the Eagles lack a quality No. 1 cornerback.

15. Indianapolis Colts

Top needs: ILB, RT, G, S

Reuben Foster , LB, Alabama: The Colts figure to be looking to add a defender with this pick, and nowhere do they lack talent more than at inside linebacker. Sean Spence is one option, and the Colts got a couple of their first-year players some experience last season, but a player like Foster would turn this unit from a weakness into a strength. A top-10 talent, Foster could slip after a troubling combine incident got him sent home early. The Colts will have to look past off-field red flags and hope Foster is a 10-year starter in the middle of their defense.

16. Baltimore Ravens

Top needs: DE, OLB, RT, WR

Mike Williams, WR, Clemson: The Ravens could go several directions with this pick, looking for a replacement for Elvis Dumervil or Zach Orr on defense, or finding a new right tackle to replace Rick Wagner on offense. Based on how the board falls, their best bet could be landing a new receiver to take over Steve Smith's role in the passing game. Mike Wallace is stretched as a No. 1 option, and Breshad Perriman is more upside than reliable starter at this point. Williams is likely the best receiver prospect in this draft, and the Ravens have interest, having brought him in for a pre-draft visit.

17. Washington Redskins

Top needs: QB, RB, OLB, WR

Christian McCaffrey, RB, Stanford: The Redskins are a team that could go a number of directions with this pick, from moving up to moving down to taking a quarterback of the future, a pass rusher or a few other positions. With McCaffrey's stock on the rise, he might not make it to No. 17. If he does, the Redskins could see him as a fit after bringing him in for a visit, especially if they see him as a potential three-down back.

18. Tennessee Titans

Top needs: FS, WR, DE, CB

John Ross , WR, Washington Huskies : Tennessee added a blue-chip defender earlier in this mock, and here the Titans are able to land a receiver for franchise quarterback Marcus Mariota . Ross blazed a 4.22-second 40-yard dash at the combine, lifting his stock and putting him squarely in the first-round conversation. Ross would cause safeties to respect the deep ball, which would open up things for the exotic smashmouth running game. His route-running ability also makes him an intermediate threat, and any screen pass to the speedy receiver suddenly becomes must-see television.

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Top needs: S, RB, CB, OT

Obi Melifonwu , S, Connecticut Huskies : The Buccaneers have shown plenty of interest in Melifonwu throughout the pre-draft process, and with his stock rising to the point where he's expected to be taken on Day 1, it makes sense for them to jump on him here. He showed elite speed for a safety at the combine, and he has the coverage ability and length to match up with bigger targets. Safety was a weak spot for the Bucs last season, but with Melifonwu and J.J. Wilcox in tow, things are looking up.

20. Denver Broncos

Top needs: LT, DE, ILB, RB

Ryan Ramczyk, OT, Wisconsin: Last week we had the Broncos trading up to land Cam Robinson, and that could still be possible. But in this mock Robinson is off the board at No. 12, and that might be just a bit too expensive for Denver. Instead, they pivot and go with Ramczyk, another talented option at left tackle. Consider this: Paul Chryst, Ramczyk's college coach at Wisconsin, is the brother of Broncos tight ends coach Geep Chryst. While that connection alone won't lead to the team taking Ramczyk, it could add an extra level of insight.

21. Detroit Lions

Top needs: OLB, DT, ILB, CB

Haason Reddick , LB, Temple Owls : The Lions did a great job boosting their offensive line in free agency, but they still have plenty of holes to address on the other side of the ball. They're sorely lacking at linebacker, but No. 21 is a great spot to find an immediate starter. I previously slotted Zach Cunningham here, but Reddick's stock is on the rise after an excellent pre-draft process, and it wouldn't surprise to see him long gone by the time the Lions pick. If he's available, he could be the perfect fit in Detroit.

TRADE: 22. Seattle Seahawks (from Miami)

Seahawks get: First-round pick (No. 22), fifth (No. 184)

Dolphins get: First-round pick (No. 26), third (No. 102)

Top needs: LT, DT, G, OLB

Garett Bolles, OT, Utah: The Seahawks have made their offensive line a low priority in the past, and that plan backfired last season when their unit acted as matadors for opposing pass rushes. They might have a plan on the right side -- move Germain Ifedi to right tackle and insert Oday Aboushi as their right guard -- but left tackle still must be addressed. With the Giants and Texans picking just ahead of them, a move up to land Bolles makes sense. The Seahawks have three third-round picks and the Dolphins have three fifth-round picks -- swapping one for the other should be enough to get this done.

23. New York Giants

Top needs: LT, OLB, TE, DT

David Njoku, TE, Miami (Fla.): The Giants would likely love to get their hands on a left tackle, but it's possible the three top-tier talents at the position will be gone by the time they pick. If that happens, Njoku would be a nice consolation prize. Though tight end isn't the highest priority for many teams in the first round, the Miami prospect is talented enough that he could go much higher than this. If he lands here with Odell Beckham, Brandon Marshall and Sterling Shepard, there won't be any excuses if the passing offense can't perform -- at least, none other than Eli Manning.

TRADE: 24. Dallas Cowboys (from Oakland)

Cowboys get: First-round pick (No. 24), fourth (No. 129), seventh (No. 242)

Raiders get: First-round pick (No. 28), third (No. 92)

Top needs: DE, CB, S, RT

Taco Charlton, DE, Michigan: The Cowboys should be perfectly content staying put at No. 28 and drafting someone to help the secondary, but if the right pass-rush prospect makes it into the 20s, they would have to consider moving up. They brought Charlton and Derek Barnett in for private workouts, and with Charlton making it through the early 20s, it makes sense for the Cowboys to make the move and grab a guy who should be a solid starter at worst and a "war daddy" at best.

25. Houston Texans

Top needs: QB, CB, RT, ILB

Marlon Humphrey, CB, Alabama: The Texans lose the QB sweepstakes, with all three top guys coming off the board in the first 13 picks. They should certainly consider trading up into the top 12 if possible, but packaging their first- and second-round picks together should only get them as high as 15 or maybe 14. That's not going to do it here, so they stay put and pick from a quality cornerback class, snatching a guy in Humphrey who could go as high as No. 7, depending on how the board falls.

26. Miami Dolphins (from Seattle)

Top needs: OLB, DT, FS, G

Jarrad Davis , LB, Florida Gators : If they stay at No. 22, the Dolphins could have their pick between Davis and Cunningham. If they have a significantly higher grade on one or the other, moving down might not make sense. But either should be a quality starter for the Dolphins, who also brought in Lawrence Timmons this offseason, so it's worth turning one of their three fifth-round picks into one of Seattle's three third-round picks in a move down. Davis could project at any of the three linebacker spots but would likely play on the strong side initially for Miami.

27. Kansas City Chiefs

Top needs: CB, ILB, G, WR

Zach Cunningham, ILB, Vanderbilt: The Chiefs could be a team that trades out of the first round for someone looking to move up from the early second, but Cunningham is too good to pass up at this spot. NFLDraftScout.com senior analyst Rob Rang compared the Vandy linebacker to Derrick Johnson, so it's only fitting that he would head to Kansas City to become Johnson's heir apparent. He's a tackling machine who would be able to start from Day 1 on a team with Super Bowl hopes.

28. Oakland Raiders (from Dallas)

Top needs: OLB, ILB, DT, RB

Caleb Brantley, DT, Florida: With two potential fits at linebacker going back-to-back after the Raiders trade down, they pivot to select Brantley, who would boost their interior pass rush. He has the ability to fill multiple roles depending on how the Raiders line up, and that kind of flexibility is invaluable to a defense. This is also a great spot for a team looking to trade up from early in the second round for DeShone Kizer or Dalvin Cook, but the Raiders already have turned a fourth-round pick into a third-rounder in their first trade in this mock, and moving down twice is highly unlikely for a team without too many needs.

29. Green Bay Packers

Top needs: CB, ILB, G, RB

Kevin King, CB, Washington: While King's teammate Sidney Jones probably caught the attention of more teams heading into the pre-draft process, an injury torpedoed his stock. King has emerged as a viable first-round option, someone with plenty of size who proved at the combine he has the speed to be a quality NFL cornerback. Throw in his physicality and you have a guy who could go a long way toward helping a unit in Green Bay that was undermanned after last season's rash of injuries.

30. Pittsburgh Steelers

Top needs: ILB, OLB, WR, S

Jabrill Peppers , S, Michigan: Peppers' questionable fit at the NFL level could cause him to slide despite his talent, but with many comparing him to former Steelers icon Troy Polamalu, he might be too good to pass up at No. 30. In Pittsburgh he would line up at safety and likely contribute to the return game, and it also would be interesting to see if Mike Tomlin mixes him into the offense on occasion. The Steelers likely would be on the lookout for a pass rusher at this spot as well, but Peppers wins out over guys like Takkarist McKinley and Derek Rivers.

31. Chicago Bears (from Atlanta)

Bears get: First-round pick (No. 31)

Falcons get: Second-round pick (No. 36), fourth (No. 117)

Top needs: QB, OT, WR, S

DeShone Kizer, QB, Notre Dame: With the 49ers showing interest in Kizer and now owning the first two picks of the second round in this mock, the Bears can't afford to wait if they decide the Notre Dame quarterback is their future franchise passer. Kizer has great size and a strong arm but needs time to develop into an NFL starter. The Bears can afford to groom him to eventually take over, with Mike Glennon signed to be their 2017 starter. The Falcons have only six picks in the draft, so they would likely welcome the opportunity to land another fourth-rounder.

32. New Orleans Saints (from New England)

Top needs: OLB, DE, ILB, CB

Corey Davis, WR, Western Michigan: A receiver? After they traded Brandin Cooks to land this pick? Here's why it makes sense: The Saints could definitely use a cornerback, but they pick again at No. 42, and at least one of the next tier of cornerbacks is going to make it there in all likelihood. There's no linebacker worth taking here, and they already landed a pass rusher. Davis is a fantastic value this late, and if he doesn't go now, the 49ers would take him without question at the top of the second round. The Saints could develop him into a starter alongside Michael Thomas, or they could float Willie Snead on the trade market and use Davis right away.

Round 2

33. San Francisco 49ers (from Cleveland): Dalvin Cook, RB, Florida State

Cook is a first-round talent who could slip to the second because of off-field issues and poor combine numbers. The 49ers landed this pick by trading out of No. 2 overall in this mock.

34. San Francisco 49ers: Davis Webb, QB, California

Webb has gained steam recently as a potential first-round pick, and the 49ers brought him in for a private visit. If he makes it out of the first, expect him to land here.

35. Jacksonville Jaguars: Evan Engram, TE, Mississippi

The Jaguars don't have a lot of needs, and if they don't take O.J. Howard in the first round, a guy like Engram would be an excellent addition early in the second.

36. Atlanta Falcons (from Chicago): Forrest Lamp, G, Western Kentucky

The Falcons move back, pick up a fourth-round pick and still fill a need with Lamp, who could well be gone in the 20s depending on how the draft shakes out.

37. Los Angeles Rams: Malik McDowell, DL, Michigan State

The Rams finally make their first pick, and it's a guy who can line up as an end in their new 3-4. Wade Phillips will get a chance to coach up McDowell, who has immense raw talent.

38. Philadelphia Eagles (from L.A. Chargers): Alvin Kamara, RB, Tennessee

The Eagles trade the No. 118 overall pick to move up five spots and land Kamara, a three-down talent at running back who will headline a committee and get 18-20 touches a game.

39. Minnesota Vikings (from N.Y. Jets): Chris Wormley, DT, Michigan

The Vikings can't wait any longer to pick, sending pick Nos. 86 and 199 (and getting back No. 107) to add a versatile defensive lineman to play inside and help alleviate long-term concerns about Sharrif Floyd.

40. Carolina Panthers: Tarell Basham, DE, Ohio

Adding defensive linemen is always a priority for the Panthers, and Basham's stock is rising to the point it would be a surprise if he made It out of Day 2 after his excellent pro day.

41. Cincinnati Bengals: Takkarist McKinley, DE, UCLA

There's a great chance McKinley is long gone, considering the attention he has received, so this would be a steal for a Bengals team needing to boost its pass rush.

42. New Orleans Saints: Tre'Davious White, CB, LSU

The Saints passed on a cornerback at No. 32 and are no worse for the wear, taking a local guy who might be best in man coverage and has the skill to play immediately in nickel packages.

43. Los Angeles Chargers (from Philadelphia): Dion Dawkins, OL, Temple

The Chargers added Russell Okung in free agency but must do more to upgrade their line. Dawkins could end up at right tackle or inside at guard long-term, and either would be a fit here.

44. Washington Redskins (from Buffalo): Charles Harris, OLB, Missouri

The Redskins send the No. 123 pick to the Bills to move up and nab Harris, who has risen dramatically after a mediocre combine thanks to his excellent pro day. He could even be a candidate at No. 17.

45. Arizona Cardinals: Adoree' Jackson, CB, Southern California

The Cardinals nab not only someone who can step in as a starting cornerback, but an accomplished returner who can replace Patrick Peterson and a cast of characters on special teams.

46. Indianapolis Colts: Tim Williams, OLB, Alabama

The Colts have focused on adding pass rushers this offseason, and Williams gives the team a long-term option behind new additions Jabaal Sheard and John Simon.

47. Baltimore Ravens: Derek Rivers, DE, Youngstown State

A sleeper who has been drawing buzz as a potential first-rounder, Rivers helps the Ravens overcome the loss of Elvis Dumervil with his excellent pass rush skills.

48. New York Jets (from Minnesota): Fabian Moreau, CB, UCLA

After stockpiling more picks in this draft, the Jets opt for a first-round talent whose 2017 outlook was torpedoed by a pectoral injury. That's not going to matter for this rebuilding club.

49. Buffalo Bills (from Washington): Cooper Kupp, WR, Eastern Washington

The Bills move back a few spots, land a fourth-rounder after previously not owning one, and pick up a possession receiver who should develop into a starter to complement Sammy Watkins.

50. Kansas City Chiefs (from Tampa Bay): Cordrea Tankersley, CB, Clemson

The Chiefs have a lot of picks from which to deal, so they send the No. 104 pick to move up nine spots for Tankersley, one of several second-tier corners in this draft with starting potential.

51. Denver Broncos: OLB T.J. Watt, OLB, Wisconsin

The Broncos have set up a visit with Watt, who would be part of the pass-rush rotation with Shaq Barrett backing up Von Miller and new starter Shane Ray after the retirement of DeMarcus Ware.

52. Cleveland Browns (from Tennessee): Budda Baker, FS, Washington

Baker is a first-round talent, but landing there will depend on teams bypassing other needs to take him. He would be a great pick for the Browns at No. 33 if they don't trade that pick to move up in the first.

53. Detroit Lions: Joe Mixon, RB, Oklahoma

Mixon's off-field issues are well-known, and while several teams will take him off their board, there's enough interest that he'll go in the second. He would help form a dynamic duo in Detroit with Ameer Abdullah.

54. Miami Dolphins: Jordan Willis, DE, Kansas State

The Dolphins have shown plenty of interest in Willis, who is a bit of a tweener and could enter the defensive end rotation in Miami or possibly work at outside linebacker if he shows he can cover.

55. New York Giants: DeMarcus Walker, DE, Florida State

The Giants can never have enough pass rushers, and there's certainly a depth need behind Jason Pierre-Paul and Olivier Vernon. Walker could also be an option to move inside and eventually start.

56. Oakland Raiders: Raekwon McMillan, LB, Ohio State

McMillan might not be able to be an effective starter inside in the pros, but the Raiders have multiple needs at linebacker and could shift him to an outside role if he can't handle Mike responsibilities.

57. Atlanta Falcons (from Houston): Tyus Bowser, OLB, Houston

Bowser is a realistic option for the Falcons' first pick and could go there if Forrest Lamp isn't available. Since he has slipped further than expected, they trade No. 117 (acquired in an earlier mock trade) to move up six spots for him.

58. Seattle Seahawks: Quincy Wilson, CB, Florida

Wilson has the size the Seahawks look for in corners, and there's a need at the position even if they hang on to Richard Sherman, with Deshawn Shead rehabbing from a torn ACL.

59. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from Kansas City): Chris Godwin, WR, Penn State

The Buccaneers have been looking closely at the second tier of receivers, and Godwin should be in the second-round conversation after wowing during the combine.

60. Dallas Cowboys: Chidobe Awuzie, CB, Colorado

Awuzie is an excellent cover guy who needs work as a tackler, but there's a chance he's a late first-rounder when all is said and done -- maybe even to these Cowboys. He's great value here.

61. Green Bay Packers: D'Onta Foreman, RB, Texas

The Packers need a between-the-tackles runner in case Ty Montgomery isn't the answer, and while Foreman's game needs work, he has the ability to handle a heavy workload.

62. Pittsburgh Steelers: Adam Shaheen, TE, Ashland

The former D-II walk-on is a great story, and "Baby Gronk" is likely to land in the second round, maybe even higher than this. The Steelers need to give Big Ben a long-term replacement for Heath Miller.

63. Houston Texans (from Atlanta): Taylor Moton, OL, Western Michigan

The Texans have needs at guard and tackle, so even if Moton has to move inside, he'll still be a long-term starter on this offensive line. His best fit will likely come at right guard.

64. Carolina Panthers (from New England): Josh Jones, SS, North Carolina State

Jones has experience all over the field from his time with NC State, and the hard hitter could be an option to replace Kurt Coleman in the starting lineup.

Round 3

65. Cleveland Browns: Dan Feeney, G, Indiana

The Browns have made big upgrades to their offensive line in free agency, and with that a primary focus of the front office this offseason, adding depth with a great third-round value in Feeney makes sense.

66. San Francisco 49ers: Sidney Jones, CB, Washington

The 49ers aren't close to being contenders, so they can afford to grab Jones, a first-round talent who's recovering from a torn Achilles, with a Day 2 pick and hope he emerges as a 2018 starter.

67. Chicago Bears: Curtis Samuel, RB/WR, Ohio State

The Bears need play-makers on offense, and Samuel brings a new dimension to their attack while also having the ability to take over as a return man.

68. Jacksonville Jaguars: Nate Peterman, QB, Pittsburgh

Several teams are looking at Peterman in the middle rounds to potentially develop into a starter. Peterman has experience in a pro-style offense and could wind up as one of the steals in the draft.

69. Baltimore Ravens (from L.A. Rams): Tanoh Kpassagnon, DE, Villanova

The Ravens already added pass-rush help, and now they trade the No. 122 pick (and get the No. 189 pick) to move up five spots for a base end who can kick inside in pass-rush situations.

70. New York Jets: JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, USC

The Jets have the opportunity to take value as it comes, and while Smith-Schuster probably isn't a future No. 1 receiver, he should have the ability to start long-term in a complementary role.

71. Los Angeles Chargers: Ahkello Witherspoon, CB, Colorado

The Chargers have already added one blue-chipper to their secondary in Malik Hooker, and here they get a guy who should eventually figure into the top three of their cornerback depth chart.

72. New England Patriots (from Carolina): Ryan Anderson, OLB, Alabama

The Patriots finally find themselves on the clock and waste no time taking one of Nick Saban's kids. The Patriots will try and develop Anderson into a long-term starter at Sam linebacker with this pick.

73. New York Jets (from Cincinnati): Dalvin Tomlinson, NT, Alabama

The Jets got this pick from moving down three spots in the first round. Tomlinson can play the nose for the Jets but also has enough ability to stay on the field in nickel situations.

74. Los Angeles Rams (from Philadelphia via Baltimore): Dawuane Smoot, OLB, Illinois

Smoot has flown under the radar after a disappointing 2016 season, but he would make for a great depth piece behind Robert Quinn and Connor Barwin while Wade Phillips unlocks his potential.

75. Denver Broncos (from Buffalo): Gerald Everett, TE, South Alabama

This draft is deep in tight ends, but there could be a bit of a drop-off after Everett, a rising sleeper. The Broncos give up the No. 82 and 101 picks for this one and No. 123 from the Bills.

76. New Orleans Saints: Anthony Walker, LB, Northwestern

The Saints need players at linebacker but passed on the position earlier in this draft. Walker will need time to grow into a starting role but he could be the eventual answer inside for the Saints.

77. New York Jets (from Arizona): Desmond King, DB, Iowa

The Jets keep adding potential starters down the road after trading for several third-round picks. King will likely settle at free safety in the pros and should see some starts in 2017 with this team.

78. Baltimore Ravens: Pat Elflein, C, Ohio State

The Ravens moved on from Jeremy Zuttah at the pivot and will have an open competition to replace him. Elflein could have the chance to start immediately after an excellent career in Columbus.

79. Minnesota Vikings: Dorian Johnson, G, Pittsburgh

The Vikings upgraded both tackle spots in free agency but could still use a starting-caliber right guard. Johnson's steady play gives him a relatively high floor as a starter in the NFL.

80. Indianapolis Colts: Kareem Hunt, RB, Toledo

Hunt might or might not be a long-term starter for the Colts, but he does bring size and ball security to a position where elder statesman Frank Gore is the only proven option.

81. Washington Redskins: Danny Isidora, G, Miami (Fla.)

Isidora isn't one of the hottest names at the guard position, but he delivered consistently in Miami throughout his career. He has the talent to develop into a starter with work.

82. Buffalo Bills (from Denver): Julie'n Davenport, OT, Bucknell

Davenport has been garnering visits around the league coming out of football hotbed Bucknell. He has left tackle potential but should get starts on the right side in Buffalo this year.

83. Tennessee Titans: Marcus Williams, FS, Utah

Williams' ball skills could make him the perfect fit alongside offseason addition Johnathan Cyprien in the long-term. For now, he'll serve as the team's third safety behind Kevin Byard.

84. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Marlon Mack, RB, South Florida

The Buccaneers will more than likely add some running back help during the first two days, and Mack has the potential to develop into their top back if he can curb some improvisational tendencies.

85. Kansas City Chiefs (from Detroit): Carl Lawson, OLB, Auburn

The Chiefs moved up in the second round, but they have plenty of picks to do so again, sending Nos. 170 and 218 to jump five spots for Lawson, a talented pass rusher who has dealt with injury issues.

86. New York Jets (from Miami via Minnesota): Ethan Pocic, C, LSU

The Jets moved down several times and have added players at quarterback, cornerback, receiver, nose tackle, free safety and now center, all in the top 90 picks. A nice haul for a team that needs one.

87. New York Giants: Alex Anzalone, LB, Florida

Linebacker could be in play for the Giants in the first round, and if not, they should add talent to the position by the end of Day 2. Anzalone is a future three-down starter if he can stay healthy.

88. Oakland Raiders: Wayne Gallman, RB, Clemson

Even if the team adds Marshawn Lynch to the backfield, he's not going to be around more than two years, so taking advantage of a deep running back class on Day 2 makes sense.

89. Houston Texans: Marcus Maye, S, Florida

Maye is a candidate to go a round earlier than this, thanks to his ability to play both safety spots and contribute on special teams. He would quickly earn a starting role in Houston if selected.

90. Seattle Seahawks: Carroll Phillips, OLB, Illinois

Phillips showed at the Senior Bowl he's capable of playing outside linebacker, and with some work he'll be able to slide in as the starter at Sam linebacker for the Seahawks.

91. Detroit Lions (from Kansas City): Larry Ogunjobi, DT, Charlotte

The Lions pick up a few late picks to move down and take a guy with starting potential at defensive tackle in a weak class for the position rather than risk missing out on him on Day 3.

92. Oakland Raiders (from Dallas): Jake Butt, TE, Michigan

The Raiders flipped first-rounders and added this pick, which they use on a quality No. 2 tight end. Along with Jared Cook, a weakness is suddenly a strength in Oakland.

93. Green Bay Packers: Isaac Asiata, G, Utah

The Packers saw T.J. Lang and JC Tretter depart after previously getting rid of Josh Sitton, and now they need to replenish talent inside. Asiata will need time to develop but could start in a year or two.

94. Pittsburgh Steelers: Rasul Douglas, CB, West Virginia

Douglas fills the Steelers' need for another zone corner who could develop into a starter, and he brings excellent size and hands to battle bigger targets when necessary.

95. Miami Dolphins (from Atlanta): Teez Tabor, CB, Florida

With the Pats looking like a potential fit for Tabor in one more pick, the Dolphins send No. 223 to move up and nab him first. Tabor tested poorly at the combine but at his best, he's a legit weapon at corner.

96. New England Patriots: Roderick Johnson, OT, Florida State

Johnson has the size you want from a starting NFL tackle, but he needs some work before being plugged into a lineup. Enter the Patriots and great line coach Dante Scarnecchia.

97. Atlanta Falcons (from Miami): Antonio Garcia, OT, Troy

The Falcons already added one offensive lineman, and Garcia gives them depth behind both tackle spots as he moves to the pros. He consistently outplays his size and could be effective in spurts if needed.

98. Carolina Panthers: David Sharpe, OT, Florida

The tackle run continues with Sharpe, who could end up inside in the pros but is at least worth trying out at right tackle to see if his massive size transfers well to the NFL.

99. Philadelphia Eagles (from Baltimore): Chad Hansen, WR, California

The Eagles added two receivers at the top of their depth chart this offseason, but neither is guaranteed to stay long term. Hansen has taken over games in the past and could develop into a starter.

100. Tennessee Titans (from L.A. Rams): Corn Elder, CB, Miami (Fla.)

Elder plays bigger than his size, but he'll likely be stuck in the slot in the pros. That should work for Tennessee, a team that needs talent at the position after releasing Jason McCourty.

101. Buffalo Bills (from Denver): Brad Kaaya, QB, Miami (Fla.)

The Bills jumped 22 spots by moving down earlier in this round, and that puts them in position to add Kaaya ahead of the Chiefs and Saints and hope he can develop into a quality NFL quarterback.

102. Miami Dolphins (from Seattle): Justin Evans, SS, Texas A&M

The Dolphins keep adding depth to the defense on the second day by landing Evans, a hard hitter who could wind up starting down the road and also has the cover abilities to stick in the slot.

103. New Orleans Saints (from New England via Cleveland): Duke Riley, LB, LSU

The Saints already added one third-round linebacker, and they stay close to home and double up with Riley, who had the best 40 times for linebackers not named Jabrill Peppers at the combine.

104. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from Kansas City): Howard Wilson, CB, Houston

The Bucs picked up Obi Melifonwu in the first round and could try him at corner, but he would be great at filling their safety need. Wilson has the size and speed to stick at the position but needs time to develop.

105. Pittsburgh Steelers: Zay Jones, WR, Eastern Carolina

Receiver isn't the biggest need for the Steelers, but Jones might be too good to pass up. He has Super Bowl bloodlines (father Robert Jones played linebacker for the Cowboys in the '90s) as well as the all-time career receptions mark in FBS play.

106. Seattle Seahawks: Montravius Adams, DT, Auburn

Adams had an effort problem last season, and it'll be on a great Seahawks staff to get the most out of him. If they can, this could be the potential steal of the second day.

107. Minnesota Vikings (from N.Y. Jets): Samaje Perine, RB, Oklahoma

Running back is a need after losing Adrian Peterson, even with the addition of Latavius Murray, and Perine could at worst be a Matt Asiata-type between the tackles with the potential for more.

Mock trade recap

Browns-49ers

Browns get No. 2 (QB Mitchell Trubisky)



49ers get No. 12 (OT Cam Robinson), No. 33 (RB Dalvin Cook), No. 108, two 2018 seconds



Bengals-Jets

Bengals get No. 6 (RB Leonard Fournette), No. 191



Jets get No. 9 (traded), No. 73 (NT Dalvin Tomlinson), No. 138



Cardinals-Jets

Cardinals get No. 9 (QB Deshaun Watson)



Jets get No. 13 (QB Patrick Mahomes), No. 77 (DB Desmond King)



Seahawks-Dolphins

Seahawks get No. 22 (OT Garett Bolles), No. 184



Dolphins get No. 26 (LB Jarrad Davis), No. 102 (SS Justin Evans)



Cowboys-Raiders

Cowboys get No. 24 (DE Taco Charlton), No. 129, No. 242



Raiders get No. 28 (DT Caleb Brantley), No. 92 (TE Jake Butt)



Bears-Falcons

Bears get No. 31 (QB DeShone Kizer)



Falcons get No. 36 (G Forrest Lamp), No. 117 (traded)



Eagles-Chargers

Eagles get No. 38 (RB Alvin Kamara)



Chargers get No. 43 (OL Dion Dawkins), No. 118



Vikings-Jets

Vikings get No. 39 (DT Chris Wormley), No. 107 (RB Samaje Perine)



Jets get No. 48 (CB Fabian Moreau), No. 86 (C Ethan Pocic), No. 199



Redskins-Bills

Redskins get No. 44 (OLB Charles Harris)



Bills get No. 49 (WR Cooper Kupp), No. 123 (traded)



Chiefs-Buccaneers

Chiefs get No. 50 (CB Cordrea Tankersley)



Buccaneers get No. 59 (WR Chris Godwin), No. 104 (CB Howard Wilson)



Falcons-Texans

Falcons get No. 57 (OLB Tyus Bowser)



Texans get No. 63 (OL Taylor Moton), No. 117



Ravens-Rams

Ravens get No. 69 (DE Tanoh Kpassagnon), No. 189



Rams get No. 74 (OLB Dawuane Smoot), No. 122



Broncos-Bills

Broncos get No. 75 (TE Gerald Everett), No. 123



Bills get No. 82 (OT Julie'n Davenport, No. 101 (QB Brad Kaaya)



Chiefs-Lions

Chiefs get No. 85 (OLB Carl Lawson)



Lions get No. 91 (DT Larry Ogunjobi), No. 170, No. 218



Dolphins-Falcons