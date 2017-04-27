2017 NFL Mock Draft: Titans trade back, Chiefs move up, Chargers surprise

Over the last few days I've become enamored with the idea of the Chargers drafting Christian McCaffrey. Think back at all the devastating scatback-type runners that have wrecked havoc in a system that features Philip Rivers over the years. Darren Sproles once caught 59 passes in a season as a backup to LaDainian Tomlinson; in 2015, Danny Woodhead lead the team in receptions and receiving yards.

Adding McCaffrey to Rivers would do wonders, giving him an outlet capable of jailbreaking big plays while simultaneously improving a Chargers special teams unit that was not impressive at all in 2016.

In this case, I've got them pulling the trigger on McCaffrey even with Malik Hooker, who could be a perfect fit at safety in that defense, sitting on the board.

McCaffrey is a special player, and would have a special impact on a Chargers team that needs another weapon for Rivers and needs some electricity as it moves into a new stadium and a new city.

1. Cleveland Browns

Myles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M: Despite last-minute rumors that Cleveland could consider going in a different direction , it's impossible to project anyone but Garrett here.

2. San Francisco 49ers

Jamal Adams, S, LSU: No one knows safeties like John Lynch, and grabbing a high-end prospect who can impact the 49ers depth chart right away makes sense.

Lynch get a safety centerpiece in Adams. USATSI

3. Chicago Bears

Solomon Thomas, DE, Stanford: These second and third picks could potentially flip, with the Bears likely taking whoever the 49ers don't at the second spot.

4. Jacksonville Jaguars

Leonard Fournette, RB, LSU: The addition of Fournette would give the Jaguars a formidable attack in the running game and a feature back who could take the pressure off of Blake Bortles.

TRADE: 5. Cleveland Browns (from L.A. Rams through Tennessee)

Mitchell Trubisky, QB, North Carolina: The Browns have to give the Titans back the No. 52 overall pick and a later selection (No. 108?) in order to get up and grab Trubisky, but they come away with a pretty impressive haul from the first round.

6. New York Jets

Marshon Lattimore, CB, Ohio State : The Jets need help at all kinds of positions and that includes cornerback. It's not hard to imagine Todd Bowles loving this pick.

7. Los Angeles Chargers

Christian McCaffrey, RB, Stanford: This is kind of a random pick, but one I love. Think about the running backs who have played ith Philip Rivers over the years. McCaffrey is a souped-up version of Danny Woodhead and Darren Sproles and would be a dynamic weapon in the Chargers offense.

Don't be shocked if McCaffrey lands in L.A. USATSI

8. Carolina Panthers

Derek Barnett, DE, Tennessee: Have maintained all along that the Panthers badly need a blue-chip pass rusher. Barnett might not have the athleticism people want, but he broke Reggie White's sack record at Tennessee. Say it out loud.

9. Cincinnati Bengals

Jonathan Allen, DE, Alabama: The Bengals (not so) secretly need help at a lot of positions but are willing to take the best available player here.

10. Buffalo Bills

O.J. Howard, TE, Alabama: The Bills have some serious needs on defense, including cornerback, but they also need to get Tyrod Taylor another weapon. Howard is an upgrade over Charles Clay.

11. New Orleans Saints

Malik Hooker, S, Ohio State: The Saints badly need playmakers and help in the secondary, and Hooker absolutely fits the bill.

12. Tennessee Titans (from Philadelphia through Cleveland)

John Ross, WR, Washington: The Titans need to come away from this first round with a corner and a wideout. Adding Ross to their offense along with their run game would make Marcus Mariota even more lethal.

The Titans offense gains a new dimension with Ross. USATSI

13. Arizona Cardinals

Patrick Mahomes, QB, Texas Tech: Here's a big-armed prospect who has a ton of upside and will get a year to learn in this system thanks to Carson Palmer's presence. The Cardinals would love a win-now option, but Mahomes makes a ton of sense.

14. Philadelphia Philadelphia Eagles (from Minnesota)

Marlon Humphrey, CB, Alabama: The Eagles landing a stud cornerback here after looking like they might not have a first-round pick just a year ago is a pretty impressive feat.

15. Indianapolis Indianapolis Colts

Haason Reddick, LB, Temple: A versatile, playmaking linebacker is exactly what the doctor ordered for a defense that simply hasn't made plays in recent years.

16. Baltimore Ravens

Mike Williams, WR, Clemson: The Ravens' receiving corps badly needs an upgrade and Williams is a big-body target that can go play jump ball with Joe Flacco's deep passes.

17. Washington Redskins

Reuben Foster, LB, Alabama: Assuming he falls because of the off-field issues, the Redskins seem like a logical landing spot for the super-talented linebacker.

Washington could jump on Foster if he falls. USATSI

18. Tennessee Titans

Adoree' Jackson, CB, USC: The Titans also need to add help in the secondary and they come away with a really nice draft haul in these two spots. Jackson feels high here, but he's a potential stud with special teams ability too.

TRADE: 19. Kansas City Chiefs (from Tampa Bay)

Deshaun Watson, QB, Clemson: It is not difficult to imagine Watson being a fantastic fit in Andy Reid's offense, but it's also difficult to imagine him making it much further down the board. The Chiefs give up a third-round pick to come flying up and snag the Clemson quarterback, who will step in for Alex Smith after 2017.

20. Denver Broncos

Forrest Lamp, OL, Western Kentucky: Denver has a need for depth all over the place and a particular need for talent on the offensive line. Lamp can play all over the place.

21. Detroit Lions

Taco Charlton, DE, Michigan: The Lions need pass rush help and get to add that while simultaneously getting some local flavor.

22. Miami Dolphins

Charles Harris, DE, Missouri: The Dolphins need some pass rush help on defense and a youthful infusion at the position. They get that with Harris, who has a dynamic presence on the field.

Harris adds youth to the Dolphins' offensive line. USATSI

23. New York Giants

Ryan Ramcyzk, OL, Wisconsin: New York is thrilled to see the top tackle on the board land here, giving them an option to move Ereck Flowers to the right side of the line, where he would be more effective in run blocking.

24. Oakland Raiders

David Njoku, TE, Miami: They signed Jared Cook, but if you look at the contract it's really just a Band-Aid solution at the position. Upgrading over the long haul with Njoku would be a big help to Derek Carr.

25. Houston Texans

Cam Robinson, OL, Alabama: It's hard to imagine them not drafting a quarterback in the first round, but a quarterback just isn't there for them to take here.

26. Seattle Seahawks

Garrett Bolles, OL, Utah: They simply need to get better on the offensive line, and John Schneider admitted that sometimes you do draft for need, even when you're a good football team.

27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from Kansas City)

Dalvin Cook, RB, Florida State: There are definitely concerns about Cook off the field, and him staying in Florida might be a red flag, but he would make a massive impact for this Bucs offense especially with Doug Martin facing a suspension.

The Bucs trade down before taking their new running back. USATSI

28. Dallas Cowboys

Takkarist McKinley, LB, UCLA: Difficult to see the Cowboys going in a different direction other than pass rusher if one of the top guys is available here. McKinley is explosive and versatile.

29. Green Bay Packers

Kevin King, CB, Washington: Green Bay has to get better in the secondary after a rough end to the season resulted in them being unable to stop teams through the air.

30. Pittsburgh Steelers

Corey Davis, WR, Western Michigan: This might feel like a luxury pick, but Sammie Coates is on notice and Martavius Bryant is only conditionally reinstated. The Steelers missed a secondary playmaker at the position last year.

31. Atlanta Falcons

Malik McDowell, DT, Michigan State: The Falcons still need to get better on the front end of their defensive line and they'll have a year to really work McDowell into their rotation and get the most out of him.

32. New Orleans Saints

Carl Lawson, DE, Auburn: The Saints utilized this draft to pick up a cornerback and pass rusher, and that's a pretty good day's work for the team as a whole.