2017 NFL Playoff Schedule: Dates, times and TV for the divisional round

If you like rematches, then you're going to love the divisional round of the NFL playoffs, and if you love arguing about whether or not Dez caught it, then you're going to love this round even more.

The second week of the NFL postseason kicks off on Saturday and will feature four games that are all rematches from the regular season. It's probably safe to say that the headliner will be the Green Bay Packers trip to Dallas on Sunday.

That game will mark the first playoff game between the Dallas Cowboys and Packers since January 2015 when Green Bay beat the Cowboys 26-21. Most people remember that game for one thing: The Dez Bryant catch controversy. If you turn on your TV this week, you'll probably see that highlight once or twice.

It only seems right if they #FinishThisFight by facing the Packers in the divisional round... #FinishThisFightpic.twitter.com/dGiw3iExGt — Taylor Stern (@TayStern) January 9, 2017

That's not the only other controversy we'll be revisiting this week. In the other NFC game, the Seattle Seahawks and Atlanta Falcons will tango in Atlanta in a rematch of a controversial Week 5 game that the Seahawks won 26-24. In that game, the Falcons left Seattle unhappy after a no-call on a possible pass interference against Julio Jones in the fourth quarter.

The Seahawks-Falcons game is also a rematch of a wild playoff game from January 2013. In that game, the Falcons blew a 27-7 lead in the fourth quarter when the Seahawks went ahead 28-27 with just 31 seconds left. However, Atlanta ended up winning 30-27 after Matt Ryan put them in range for a game-winning 49-yard field goal.

In the AFC, we'll also be getting two rematches.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be traveling to Kansas City, and they'll be hoping that things go a lot like they did during the regular season. Back in Week 4, the Steelers beat the Chiefs 43-14.

In the other AFC game, we'll be getting a rematch of a regular-season blowout. Back in Week 3, the New England Patriots beat the Houston Texans 27-0 without Tom Brady . With Brady now playing, the oddsmakers in Las Vegas don't seem to like Houston's chances as the Texans opened as a 16-point underdog. That's the biggest opening point spread for a playoff game since the 1998 season.

By the way, with the Texans now the lowest seed remaining in the AFC, that means there won't be another game played in Houston until Feb. 5 when NRG Stadium hosts Super Bowl LI.

So when and where will everyone be playing in the divisional round?

Let's get to the postseason schedule and find out. The schedule below also includes the results from Wild Card weekend.

Wild Card Weekend

Saturday, Jan. 7

Texans 27, Oakland Raiders 14: Putting a rookie quarterback up against the top defense in the NFL is generally a receipt for disaster, which the Raiders found out first-hand against the Texans. Houston had no problem shutting down Oakland's offense, which was led by Raiders rookie quarterback Connor Cook . Speaking of quarterbacks, the Texans were probably pleasantly surprised by Brock Osweiler 's performance. The beleaguered quarterback played arguably his best game of the season. For more on Houston's win, be sure to check out our takeaways by clicking here.

Seattle 26, Detroit 6: With Marshawn Lynch in retirement, Seahawks running back Thomas Rawls decided to honor him by going Beast Mode on the Detroit Lions . Rawls rushed for 161 yards against the Lions, breaking Lynch's franchise postseason record of 157. The Seahawks also got a huge game from Doug Baldwin , who caught 11 passes for 104 yards. The win over the Lions means that the Seahawks will be heading to Atlanta for the divisional round. For more on Seattle's win, be sure to check out our takeaways by clicking here.

Sunday, Jan. 8

Pittsburgh 30, Miami 12: For the first time ever, Ben Roethlisbeger, Antonio Brown and Le'Veon Bell all played together in a playoff game, which turned out to be horrible news for Miami. The Miami Dolphins defense had no answer for Bell (29 carries, 167 yards, 2 TDs) or Brown (five catches, 124 yards, two TDs) as the Steelers rolled. For more on Pittsburgh's win, be sure to check out our takeaways by clicking here.

Green Bay 38, N.Y. New York Giants 13: The way Aaron Rodgers is playing, the Packers might not ever lose again. Despite constant pressure from the Giants defense, there was no stopping Rodgers on Sunday in Green Bay. The Packers quarterback threw for 362 yards and four touchdowns. Over Green Bay's past seven games, Rodgers now has 22 touchdown passes and zero interceptions. For more on Green Bay's win, be sure to check out our takeaways by clicking here.

Divisional Round

Saturday, Jan. 14

NFC: (3) Seattle at (2) Atlanta, 4:35 p.m. ET (Fox): For the first time since 2012, the Falcons are in the playoffs, and they're looking like they're going to be a tough team to beat. The big advantage for the Falcons is that every game they play for the rest of the postseason will be played indoors, which means Atlanta will get to show off its team speed. This is the fifth time since 1998 that the Falcons have earned a first-round bye. In their four previous appearances, they went 3-1 in the divisional round. One of those three wins came against the Seahawks in 2012 in a game where the Falcons pulled out a wild 30-28 victory at the Georgia Dome.

AFC: (4) Houston at (1) New England, 8:15 p.m. ET (CBS): The Patriots will kick off postseason play Jan. 14 with a game against a Texans team that they destroyed earlier in the season. Back in Week 3, the Patriots dominated the Texans in a 27-0 win, and they did that despite the fact that they were starting a third-string quarterback ( Jacoby Brissett ). This time around, the Patriots will have their best player and the Texans won't have theirs: Back in that September game, J.J. Watt played and Tom Brady didn't.

Sunday, Jan. 15

AFC: (3) Pittsburgh at (2) Kansas City, 1:05 p.m. ET (NBC): Getting a first-round bye has almost been a curse for the Kansas City Chiefs . Since the current playoff format was implemented in 1990, the Chiefs have earned a first-round bye three times (1995, 1997, 2003) and they're 0-3. On the bright side, Andy Reid is 16-2 all-time in games played after a bye week. To end that divisional round losing streak, the Chiefs are going to have beat a Steelers team that beat them down 43-14 in Week 4. That loss was the only time all season the Chiefs gave up 30 or more points.

NFC: (4) Green Bay at (1) Dallas, 4:40 p.m. ET (Fox): The last time these two teams played back in Week 6, things got real ugly, real fast for the Packers. The Cowboys went into Green Bay and beat the Packers 30-16, which is tied for the biggest home loss at Aaron Rodgers' career. The last time the Packers and Cowboys played a postseason game in Dallas came after the 1995 season when the Cowboys beat Green Bay 38-27 on their way to a win in Super Bowl XXX.

Championship Weekend

Sunday, Jan. 22

NFC: Lowest remaining NFC seed at highest remaining NFC seed, 3:05 p.m. ET (Fox)

AFC: Lowest remaining AFC seed at highest remaining AFC seed, 6:40 p.m. ET (CBS)

Super Bowl LI

Sunday, Feb. 5

AFC champion vs. NFC champion at NRG Stadium in Houston, 6:30 p.m. ET (Fox)