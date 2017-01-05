2017 NFL Playoffs: These 13 lesser-known players will likely decide the Super Bowl

Stars usually show up come playoff time, which is why they are stars.

The usual suspects will do their thing in this year's postseason party. You will see Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady lighting it up, and you will see Ezekiel Elliott and Le'Veon Bell running it and the elite pass rushers making those game-deciding plays.

But football is the ultimate team game. It takes grunts to win titles as well, players who are key to winning championships but might not exactly be household names outside their own cities.

I have picked one -- OK, for the Giants I picked two -- of those types of players from each of the 12 playoff teams who I think will be deciding factors in how far their teams go -- both good or bad.

Some of the choices here are based on players needing to step up if their teams are truly going to make a playoff push. Others are players who have become important pieces for their teams.

You know the stars, now here are 13 players to keep an eye on this postseason.

AFC

New England Patriots defensive end Trey Flowers

This second-year player led the Patriots in sacks with seven, taking over as a starter in the last nine games. He played in just one game as rookie in 2015 and ended the season on IR. But he's made a major impact this season on a unit that needed somebody to step up with the trade of Chandler Jones to the Arizona Cardinals . Flowers has three games with two sacks this season. He's also done a nice job in the run game and he has two forced fumbles. His ability to disrupt the opposing quarterback will be big for New England in the postseason.

Kansas City Chiefs inside linebacker Ramik Wilson

Since taking over as starter in Week 7, Wilson has been one of the pleasant surprises on the Chiefs defense. He is athletic, can run and shows up a lot on tape. With veteran Derrick Johnson lost for the season in Week 14, Wilson has been even more important to the Chiefs defense. He is an every-down linebacker who is more than capable against the pass. He's also solid in the run game. With injuries hitting the Chiefs' front seven this season, he's been one of their better players.

Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker Bud Dupree

After missing the first part of the season while recovering from sports hernia surgery. Dupree has emerged as a good pass rusher over the past month, managing 4½ sacks in his final four games. The 2015 first-round pick had four sacks as a rookie, and then cut 20 pounds off his body last offseason to become faster. Then he had the hernia issue and it took him until November to get back into football shape. In Pittsburgh's scheme, they need production from the outside linebackers. Dupree has been providing it the past month and has to do so in the postseason if they are to be a Super Bowl team.

Dupree is peaking at the right time for Pittsburgh. USATSI

Houston Texans right tackle Chris Clark

The Texans offensive line has had issues for much of the season and Clark has been a big part of it. He took over as the starter when Derek Newton was lost for the season and he's had big issues in pass protection. Clark left last week's game with an ankle issue, but he is expected to play this week against Oakland. That means he will see a lot of Khalil Mack . In the first meeting, Clark got beat for one sack by Mack and gave up another to Bruce Irvin . He has to be better this week -- and moving forward, if the Texans win.

Oakland Raiders inside linebacker Perry Riley

He was signed off the street in October after an injury to Ben Heeney and took over as the starter shortly after that. He got off to a great start, playing a big role in the improvement of the defense, but he's tailed off some as of late. He will need to be good this week against Houston, which is expected to run the football. Riley, who spent six years with the Washington Redskins , will be big in trying to slow Lamar Miller .

Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard

When the Dolphins beat the Steelers in October, Howard was on the sidelines nursing a knee injury, putting a damper on his rookie season. That day, the Dolphins did a nice job in coverage, as Byron Maxwell had an impressive game against Antonio Brown . Maxwell is questionable with an ankle injury this week, which puts Howard in the crosshairs even more so. Rookie corners tend to get picked on come playoff time, so Howard has to be ready for the action.

NFC

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Maliek Collins

The play inside of this rookie has allowed the Cowboys to move Tyrone Crawford back outside to end. Collins started 14 games, but it took him a while to start showing off what he can do. He has great quickness, which helps him rush the passer. He has five sacks, all since Week 9. He has also improved in the run game, holding the point better than he did early in the season.

Collins has five sacks for the Cowboys since Week 9. USATSI

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Jalen Collins

The second-year player took over as the starter when Desmond Trufant was lost for the season. He's done a good job in coverage in his six starts. The team isn't afraid to leave him in one-on-one situations, and Collins has been up to the task. He missed the first four weeks of the season while serving a league-imposed suspension, but the end of his second season might be something that decides whether the Falcons make the Super Bowl. He doesn't have the ability of Trufant, but he also doesn't back down from a challenge. He will get that in his first playoff start. Take that to the bank.

Seattle Seahawks free safety Steven Terrell

When Earl Thomas was lost for the season with a leg injury, the Seahawks lost a vital part of their defense. Thomas has great range, which is a must in their scheme. Terrell stepped in and did a solid job in his first couple of games, but he's tailed off some down the stretch. The Seattle defense has also tailed off because of it. Terrell needs to be better in the postseason. He isn't Thomas -- who is? -- but he has to be better than the Terrell we've seen the past month.

Green Bay Packers defensive back Micah Hyde

Hyde isn't a safety or corner, but just a defensive back. That's because he lines up as a slot corner a lot of the time, but he's also started at safety in his career. Last week, because of injuries, he had to move outside to the starting corner spot. He responded with good play against the Detroit Lions , getting a late interception in a one-on-one situation with Golden Tate . There is a chance he could be outside again this week against the New York Giants , depending on the health of some other corners. That will be quite the challenge against Odell Beckham Jr. and gang. If not, he will line up inside in the slot in coverage. Hyde is a pure football player who's a true hybrid, and he has been a valuable part of the Packers defense for a while now. Is this the season the playoffs makes him more known?

Hyde will need to keep coming up big for the Packers. USATSI

Giants tackles Ereck Flowers and Bobby Hart

The Giants' tackles have had major issues protecting Eli Manning this season, which is not the way you want to head into the playoffs when pass rush becomes even more important. Flowers, who is a second-year player from Miami, has taken some steps forward, but not enough. He has to be better. Hart, who had 13 starts after taking over for Marshall Newhouse , is another young player who has had a lot of ups and downs this season. He had a run of a few good games, but tailed off late and then sat out last week's game against the Redskins with a forearm injury. If the Giants are to make a run, these two need a lot more ups than downs.

Lions defensive end/tackle Kerry Hyder

He led the Lions with eight of their league-low 26 sacks, but he is a different type of pass rusher. He won't explode past a tackle with his speed, but rather uses his power and his effort to get to the quarterback. He trimmed down this season to become a better pass rusher. When he moves inside in passing downs, he can be disruptive there as well. The Lions need to get pressure on the quarterback, or else. They haven't had a takeaway the past three games, and it's because they don't get the quarterback down. Ziggy Ansah had just two sacks this season as he battled injury, but he and Hyder need to be better this week in Seattle and moving forward if they can pull off the upset.