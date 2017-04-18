2017 NFL regular season schedule release: How to watch on TV, stream, time, date
Plus, what we already know about the schedule
For once, the Lions were right. Last week, when they were introducing their new uniforms, Lions team president Rod Wood accidentally revealed that the NFL was planning on releasing the 2017 regular-season schedule on Thursday.
"I don't have anything else other than getting this renovation done," Wood said, via ESPN. "That's the thing I got to focus on getting done before the season starts.
"The schedule coming out next Thursday will be a focus, too."
On Tuesday, the NFL confirmed the Wood's blunder. The NFL schedule will be released Thursday night on NFL Network in a two-hour special.
How to watch
- Date: Thursday, April 20
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- TV channel: NFL Network
- Streaming: NFL Mobile from Verizon or Watch NFL Network on a tablet, PC, Xbox One and Xbox 360, Apple TV, PlayStation 4, Android TV, and Amazon fire TV.
What we already know
On Monday, CBS Sports' John Breech compiled a list of the 10 things we already know about the schedule. Be sure to check out Breech's entire list here, but here's a sample:
The Patriots will be hosting the first game of the regular season.
Four London games are being played in 2017.
There will be two weeks' worth of Saturday games on the schedule.
We also already have the list of opponents for every team, which you can find here. Finally, the NFL previously announced the preseason schedule. You can find that here.
This concludes our announcement that the NFL has announced when it will announce the 2017 NFL schedule.
