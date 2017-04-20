2017 NFL regular season schedule release: Live updates, leaks, games we know
Stay up to date on the latest news and rumors ahead of Thursday night's schedule release
The NFL schedule will be released Thursday night on NFL Network in a two-hour special. But there's already plenty that we know about games on the schedule and leaks are starting to trickle in. Follow along as we track the latest rumors with our live updates below.
How to watch
- Date: Thursday, April 20
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- TV channel: NFL Network
- Streaming: NFL Mobile from Verizon or Watch NFL Network on a tablet, PC, Xbox One and Xbox 360, Apple TV, PlayStation 4, Android TV, and Amazon fire TV.
What we already know
On Monday, CBS Sports' John Breech compiled a list of the 10 things we already know about the schedule. Be sure to check out Breech's entire list here, but here's a sample:
- The Patriots will be hosting the first game of the regular season.
- Four London games are being played in 2017.
- There will be two weeks' worth of Saturday games on the schedule.
We also already have the list of opponents for every team, which you can find here. Finally, the NFL previously announced the preseason schedule. You can find that here.
