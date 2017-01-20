2017 NFL schedule: Dates set for two London games at Wembley Stadium

The NFL has officially set the dates for two of the games that will be held in London next season.

Back in December, the league announced that a total of four games would be held in England during the 2017 season. However, when the NFL made the announcement, the league left out the specific dates for each game.

Well, we have some good news for Ravens, Jaguars, Saints and Dolphins fans: You can go ahead and mark your calendars.

The Jaguars will "host" the Ravens on Sunday, Sept. 24, which will be a Week 3 game. That will be followed one week later by Dolphins and Saints, who will play against each other in London on Oct. 1. Both of those games will be held at Wembley Stadium.

Tickets for both games are set to go on sale on Jan. 31.

If you're a fan of the Vikings, Browns, Cardinals or Rams, you're going to have to wait a few weeks longer to find out when your team will be playing in London. The Vikings-Browns and Cardinals-Rams games will both be played at Twickenham Stadium in London. However, the league hasn't ironed out the official dates for those two games.

Those two games will be played on October 22 (Week 7) and October 29 (Week 8), but the order hasn't been officially determined.

As for the rest of the 2017 NFL schedule, don't hold your breath waiting for it, because it won't be released until April.