2017 NFL Schedule: Giants to open at Cowboys in Week 1 for third straight year

For the third straight season, the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants will do battle in Week 1 on a Sunday, according to a report.

The full NFL schedule won't be released until 8 p.m. ET Thursday -- details here on how to watch or stream the announcement -- but some leaks have started to trickle out.

There was the news that the Redskins would host the Giants on Thanksgiving night , and now we know another Giants game: Week 1 in Texas.

The news was initially reported by Mike Francesca of WFNY, who apparently read the entire Giants schedule on his radio show.

Francesa just announced the #Giants 2017 schedule on air. Here's what it is, if he's correct: pic.twitter.com/XJAEHUAXMj — Tom Hanslin (@tomhanslin) April 20, 2017

And the news of the Giants playing in Dallas for Week 1 was later confirmed by Jordan Raanan of ESPN and by Dan Duggan of NJ Advanced Media.

This is the fourth time in the past five years that the Cowboys and Giants have opened up against each other, and the third straight season in which the Giants will travel to Dallas for the opener.

Last year the Giants beat the Cowboys 20-19 (and then the Cowboys wouldn't lose again until Week 14 when they played the Giants a second time) and the year before that the Cowboys beat the Giants 27-26 on Sunday night.

Those games have done decently in terms of public interest.

The Cowboys also beat the Giants 36-31 on Sunday night in 2013.