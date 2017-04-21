2017 NFL schedule release: Here's the time and date for all 256 games

The Patriots kick things off against the Chiefs in the Thursday night opener, so mark your calendars

If you've been holding your breath while waiting to know exactly when and where your favorite NFL team will play each week during the 2017 regular season, exhale.

The league announced its 2017 schedule on Thursday night, and the defending champion Patriots are scheduled to lead off festivities on Thursday, Sept. 7 against the Chiefs. A few days later, the Cowboys and Giants will meet in Dallas in the opener for both teams in what's becoming an annual Week 1 tradition. Other notable games in Week 1 include a heavyweight clash between likely NFC contenders in Green Bay, where the Packers will welcome the Seahawks, and the defending NFC champion Falcons hitting the road to face the Bears.

The Chargers play their first home game in Los Angeles in Week 2, hosting the Dolphins at the StubHub Center. On the same day, the Patriots will bring former Saints receiver Brandin Cooks back to New Orleans to face his former team, but which side will Malcolm Butler be on?

The first London game of the season is on tap for Week 3, with the Ravens taking on the Jaguars in what's becoming their second home.  The Saints and Dolphins will follow with another London game in Week 4, and then the Cardinals and Rams face in London in Week 7. The Vikings and Browns close out the London slate the following week.

Other notables:

  • Week 7 also brings a Super Bowl LI rematch between the Falcons and Patriots on Sunday Night Football in New England. How many points would the Patriots have to be down in the fourth quarter before you counted them out?
  • The Patriots head to Mexico City to face the Raiders in Week 11, with Oakland sacrifice one of a dwindling number of remaining home games for the city.
  • Speaking of the Raiders, the NFL put them on the road on the final two weeks of the season, meaning the last Oakland home game for the season – and possibly forever, if the Raiders have to find a new 2018 home – will come Sunday night against the Cowboys in Week 15.

As for everyone else, you can see all 256 games below.

GAME ET TV
 
  
  
WEEK 1  
  
 
  
  
Thursday, September 7, 2017  
  
Kansas City Chiefs at New England Patriots 8:30 p.m. NBC
 
  
  
Sunday, September 10, 2017  
  
New York Jets at Buffalo Bills 1:00 p.m. CBS
Atlanta Falcons at Chicago Bears 1:00 p.m. FOX
Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals 1:00 p.m. CBS
Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns 1:00 p.m. CBS
Arizona Cardinals at Detroit Lions 1:00 p.m. FOX
Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans 1:00 p.m. CBS
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Miami Dolphins 1:00 p.m. FOX
Oakland Raiders at Tennessee Titans 1:00 p.m. CBS
Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Redskins 1:00 p.m. FOX
Indianapolis Colts at Los Angeles Rams 4:05 p.m. CBS
Seattle Seahawks at Green Bay Packers 4:25 p.m. FOX
Carolina Panthers at San Francisco 49ers 4:25 p.m. FOX
New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys 8:30 p.m. NBC
 
  
  
Monday, September 11, 2017  
  
New Orleans Saints at Minnesota Vikings 7:10 p.m. ESPN
Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos 10:20 p.m. ESPN
 
  
  
WEEK 2  
  
 
  
  
Thursday, September 14, 2017  
  
Houston Texans at Cincinnati Bengals 8:25 p.m. NFLN
 
  
  
Sunday, September 17, 2017  
  
Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens 1:00 p.m. CBS
Buffalo Bills at Carolina Panthers 1:00 p.m. CBS
Arizona Cardinals at Indianapolis Colts 1:00 p.m. FOX
Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars 1:00 p.m. CBS
Philadelphia Eagles at Kansas City Chiefs 1:00 p.m. FOX
New England Patriots at New Orleans Saints 1:00 p.m. CBS
Minnesota Vikings at Pittsburgh Steelers 1:00 p.m. FOX
Chicago Bears at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1:00 p.m. FOX
Miami Dolphins at Los Angeles Chargers 4:05 p.m. CBS
New York Jets at Oakland Raiders 4:05 p.m. CBS
Dallas Cowboys at Denver Broncos 4:25 p.m. FOX
Washington Redskins at Los Angeles Rams 4:25 p.m. FOX
San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks 4:25 p.m. FOX
Green Bay Packers at Atlanta Falcons 8:30 p.m. NBC
 
  
  
Monday, September 18, 2017  
  
Detroit Lions at New York Giants 8:30 p.m. ESPN
 
  
  
WEEK 3  
  
 
  
  
Thursday, September 21, 2017  
  
Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers 8:25 p.m. NFLN
 
  
  
Sunday, September 24, 2017  
  
Baltimore Ravens at Jacksonville Jaguars (London) 9:30 a.m. TBD
Denver Broncos at Buffalo Bills 1:00 p.m. CBS
New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers 1:00 p.m. FOX
Pittsburgh Steelers at Chicago Bears 1:00 p.m. CBS
Atlanta Falcons at Detroit Lions 1:00 p.m. FOX
Cleveland Browns at Indianapolis Colts 1:00 p.m. CBS
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Minnesota Vikings 1:00 p.m. FOX
Houston Texans at New England Patriots 1:00 p.m. CBS
Miami Dolphins at New York Jets 1:00 p.m. CBS
New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles 1:00 p.m. FOX
Seattle Seahawks at Tennessee Titans 4:05 p.m. FOX
Cincinnati Bengals at Green Bay Packers 4:25 p.m. CBS
Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers 4:25 p.m. CBS
Oakland Raiders at Washington Redskins 8:30 p.m. NBC
 
  
  
Monday, September 25, 2017  
  
Dallas Cowboys at Arizona Cardinals 8:30 p.m. ESPN
 
  
  
WEEK 4  
  
 
  
  
Thursday, September 28, 2017  
  
Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers 8:25 p.m. CBS/NFLN/Amazon
 
  
  
Sunday, October 1, 2017  
  
New Orleans Saints at Miami Dolphins (London) 9:30 a.m. FOX
Buffalo Bills at Atlanta Falcons 1:00 p.m. CBS
Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens 1:00 p.m. CBS
Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns 1:00 p.m. CBS
Los Angeles Rams at Dallas Cowboys 1:00 p.m. FOX
Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans 1:00 p.m. CBS
Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings 1:00 p.m. FOX
Carolina Panthers at New England Patriots 1:00 p.m. FOX
Jacksonville Jaguars at New York Jets 1:00 p.m. CBS
San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals 4:05 p.m. FOX
Philadelphia Eagles at Los Angeles Chargers 4:05 p.m. FOX
New York Giants at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 4:05 p.m. FOX
Oakland Raiders at Denver Broncos 4:25 p.m. CBS
Indianapolis Colts at Seattle Seahawks 8:30 p.m. NBC
 
  
  
Monday, October 2, 2017  
  
Washington Redskins at Kansas City Chiefs 8:30 p.m. ESPN
 
  
  
WEEK 5  
  
 
  
  
Thursday, October 5, 2017  
  
New England Patriots at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 8:25 p.m. CBS/NFLN/Amazon
 
  
  
Sunday, October 8, 2017  
  
Buffalo Bills at Cincinnati Bengals 1:00 p.m. CBS
New York Jets at Cleveland Browns 1:00 p.m. FOX
Carolina Panthers at Detroit Lions 1:00 p.m. FOX
San Francisco 49ers at Indianapolis Colts 1:00 p.m. FOX
Tennessee Titans at Miami Dolphins 1:00 p.m. CBS
Los Angeles Chargers at New York Giants 1:00 p.m. CBS
Arizona Cardinals at Philadelphia Eagles 1:00 p.m. FOX
Jacksonville Jaguars at Pittsburgh Steelers 1:00 p.m. CBS
Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams 4:05 p.m. CBS
Baltimore Ravens at Oakland Raiders 4:05 p.m. CBS
Green Bay Packers at Dallas Cowboys 4:25 p.m. FOX
Kansas City Chiefs at Houston Texans * 8:30 p.m. NBC
 
  
  
Monday, October 9, 2017  
  
Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears 8:30 p.m. ESPN
Byes: Atlanta, Denver, New Orleans, Washington  
  
 
  
  
WEEK 6  
  
 
  
  
Thursday, October 12, 2017  
  
Philadelphia Eagles at Carolina Panthers 8:25 p.m. CBS/NFLN/Amazon
 
  
  
Sunday, October 15, 2017  
  
Miami Dolphins at Atlanta Falcons 1:00 p.m. CBS
Chicago Bears at Baltimore Ravens 1:00 p.m. FOX
Cleveland Browns at Houston Texans 1:00 p.m. CBS
Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings 1:00 p.m. FOX
Detroit Lions at New Orleans Saints 1:00 p.m. FOX
New England Patriots at New York Jets 1:00 p.m. CBS
San Francisco 49ers at Washington Redskins 1:00 p.m. FOX
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Arizona Cardinals 4:05 p.m. FOX
Los Angeles Rams at Jacksonville Jaguars 4:05 p.m. FOX
Pittsburgh Steelers at Kansas City Chiefs 4:25 p.m. CBS
Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland Raiders 4:25 p.m. CBS
New York Giants at Denver Broncos * 8:30 p.m. NBC
 
  
  
Monday, October 16, 2017  
  
Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans 8:30 p.m. ESPN
Byes: Buffalo, Cincinnati, Dallas, Seattle  
  
 
  
  
WEEK 7  
  
 
  
  
Thursday, October 19, 2017  
  
Kansas City Chiefs at Oakland Raiders 8:25 p.m. CBS/NFLN/Amazon
 
  
  
Sunday, October 22, 2017  
  
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Buffalo Bills 1:00 p.m. FOX
Carolina Panthers at Chicago Bears 1:00 p.m. FOX
Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns 1:00 p.m. CBS
New Orleans Saints at Green Bay Packers 1:00 p.m. FOX
Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts 1:00 p.m. CBS
Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams (London) 1:00 p.m. FOX
New York Jets at Miami Dolphins 1:00 p.m. FOX
Baltimore Ravens at Minnesota Vikings 1:00 p.m. CBS
Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers 1:00 p.m. CBS
Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers 4:05 p.m. FOX
Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers 4:25 p.m. CBS
Seattle Seahawks at New York Giants 4:25 p.m. CBS
Atlanta Falcons at New England Patriots * 8:30 p.m. NBC
 
  
  
Monday, October 23, 2017  
  
Washington Redskins at Philadelphia Eagles 8:30 p.m. ESPN
Byes: Detroit, Houston  
  
 
  
  
WEEK 8  
  
 
  
  
Thursday, October 26, 2017  
  
Miami Dolphins at Baltimore Ravens 8:25 p.m. CBS/NFLN/Amazon
 
  
  
Sunday, October 29, 2017  
  
Minnesota Vikings at Cleveland Browns (London) 9:30 a.m. NFLN
Oakland Raiders at Buffalo Bills 1:00 p.m. CBS
Indianapolis Colts at Cincinnati Bengals 1:00 p.m. CBS
Los Angeles Chargers at New England Patriots 1:00 p.m. CBS
Chicago Bears at New Orleans Saints 1:00 p.m. FOX
Atlanta Falcons at New York Jets 1:00 p.m. FOX
San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles 1:00 p.m. FOX
Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1:00 p.m. FOX
Houston Texans at Seattle Seahawks 4:05 p.m. CBS
Dallas Cowboys at Washington Redskins 4:25 p.m. FOX
Pittsburgh Steelers at Detroit Lions * 8:30 p.m. NBC
 
  
  
Monday, October 30, 2017  
  
Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs 8:30 p.m. ESPN
Byes:  Arizona, Green Bay, Jacksonville, L.A. Rams, N.Y. Giants, Tennessee  
  
 
  
  
WEEK 9  
  
 
  
  
Thursday, November 2, 2017  
  
Buffalo Bills at New York Jets 8:25 p.m. NFLN
 
  
  
Sunday, November 5, 2017  
  
Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers 1:00 p.m. FOX
Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans 1:00 p.m. CBS
Cincinnati Bengals at Jacksonville Jaguars 1:00 p.m. CBS
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints 1:00 p.m. FOX
Los Angeles Rams at New York Giants 1:00 p.m. FOX
Denver Broncos at Philadelphia Eagles 1:00 p.m. CBS
Baltimore Ravens at Tennessee Titans 1:00 p.m. CBS
Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers 4:05 p.m. FOX
Washington Redskins at Seattle Seahawks 4:05 p.m. FOX
Kansas City Chiefs at Dallas Cowboys 4:25 p.m. CBS
Oakland Raiders at Miami Dolphins * 8:30 p.m. NBC
 
  
  
Monday, November 6, 2017  
  
Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers 8:30 p.m. ESPN
Byes: Chicago, Cleveland, L.A. Chargers, Minnesota, New England, Pittsburgh  
  
 
  
  
WEEK 10  
  
 
  
  
Thursday, November 9, 2017  
  
Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals 8:25 p.m. NBC/NFLN/Amazon
 
  
  
Sunday, November 12, 2017  
  
New Orleans Saints at Buffalo Bills 1:00 p.m. FOX
Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears 1:00 p.m. FOX
Cleveland Browns at Detroit Lions 1:00 p.m. CBS
Pittsburgh Steelers at Indianapolis Colts 1:00 p.m. CBS
Los Angeles Chargers at Jacksonville Jaguars 1:00 p.m. CBS
New York Jets at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1:00 p.m. CBS
Cincinnati Bengals at Tennessee Titans 1:00 p.m. FOX
Minnesota Vikings at Washington Redskins 1:00 p.m. FOX
Houston Texans at Los Angeles Rams 4:05 p.m. CBS
Dallas Cowboys at Atlanta Falcons 4:25 p.m. FOX
New York Giants at San Francisco 49ers 4:25 p.m. FOX
New England Patriots at Denver Broncos * 8:30 p.m. NBC
 
  
  
Monday, November 13, 2017  
  
Miami Dolphins at Carolina Panthers 8:30 p.m. ESPN
Byes: Baltimore, Kansas City, Oakland, Philadelphia  
  
 
  
  
WEEK 11  
  
 
  
  
Thursday, November 16, 2017  
  
Tennessee Titans at Pittsburgh Steelers 8:25 p.m. NBC/NFLN/Amazon
 
  
  
Sunday, November 19, 2017  
  
Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears 1:00 p.m. FOX
Jacksonville Jaguars at Cleveland Browns 1:00 p.m. CBS
Baltimore Ravens at Green Bay Packers 1:00 p.m. CBS
Arizona Cardinals at Houston Texans 1:00 p.m. FOX
Los Angeles Rams at Minnesota Vikings 1:00 p.m. FOX
Washington Redskins at New Orleans Saints 1:00 p.m. FOX
Kansas City Chiefs at New York Giants 1:00 p.m. CBS
Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Chargers 4:05 p.m. FOX
Cincinnati Bengals at Denver Broncos 4:25 p.m. CBS
New England Patriots at Oakland Raiders (Mexico City) 4:25 p.m. CBS
Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys * 8:30 p.m. NBC
 
  
  
Monday, November 20, 2017  
  
Atlanta Falcons at Seattle Seahawks 8:30 p.m. ESPN
Byes: Carolina, Indianapolis, Miami, N.Y. Jets, San Francisco, Tampa Bay  
  
 
  
  
WEEK 12  
  
 
  
  
Thursday, November 23, 2017  
  
Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions 12:30 p.m. FOX
Los Angeles Chargers at Dallas Cowboys 4:30 p.m. CBS
New York Giants at Washington Redskins 8:30 p.m. NBC
 
  
  
Sunday, November 26, 2017  
  
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons 1:00 p.m. FOX
Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals 1:00 p.m. CBS
Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts 1:00 p.m. CBS
Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs 1:00 p.m. CBS
Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots 1:00 p.m. CBS
Carolina Panthers at New York Jets 1:00 p.m. FOX
Chicago Bears at Philadelphia Eagles 1:00 p.m. FOX
New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Rams 4:05 p.m. FOX
Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers 4:05 p.m. FOX
Jacksonville Jaguars at Arizona Cardinals 4:25 p.m. CBS
Denver Broncos at Oakland Raiders 4:25 p.m. CBS
Green Bay Packers at Pittsburgh Steelers * 8:30 p.m. NBC
 
  
  
Monday, November 27, 2017  
  
Houston Texans at Baltimore Ravens 8:30 p.m. ESPN
 
  
  
WEEK 13  
  
 
  
  
Thursday, November 30, 2017  
  
Washington Redskins at Dallas Cowboys 8:25 p.m. NBC/NFLN/Amazon
 
  
  
Sunday, December 3, 2017  
  
Minnesota Vikings at Atlanta Falcons 1:00 p.m. FOX
Detroit Lions at Baltimore Ravens 1:00 p.m. FOX
New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills 1:00 p.m. CBS
San Francisco 49ers at Chicago Bears 1:00 p.m. CBS
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Green Bay Packers 1:00 p.m. FOX
Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars 1:00 p.m. CBS
Denver Broncos at Miami Dolphins 1:00 p.m. CBS
Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints 1:00 p.m. FOX
Kansas City Chiefs at New York Jets 1:00 p.m. CBS
Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans 1:00 p.m. CBS
Cleveland Browns at Los Angeles Chargers 4:05 p.m. CBS
Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals 4:25 p.m. FOX
New York Giants at Oakland Raiders 4:25 p.m. FOX
Philadelphia Eagles at Seattle Seahawks * 8:30 p.m. NBC
 
  
  
Monday, December 4, 2017  
  
Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals 8:30 p.m. ESPN
 
  
  
WEEK 14  
  
 
  
  
Thursday, December 7, 2017  
  
New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons 8:25 p.m. NBC/NFLN/Amazon
 
  
  
Sunday, December 10, 2017  
  
Indianapolis Colts at Buffalo Bills 1:00 p.m. CBS
Minnesota Vikings at Carolina Panthers 1:00 p.m. CBS
Chicago Bears at Cincinnati Bengals 1:00 p.m. FOX
Green Bay Packers at Cleveland Browns 1:00 p.m. FOX
San Francisco 49ers at Houston Texans 1:00 p.m. FOX
Seattle Seahawks at Jacksonville Jaguars 1:00 p.m. FOX
Oakland Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs 1:00 p.m. CBS
Detroit Lions at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1:00 p.m. FOX
Tennessee Titans at Arizona Cardinals 4:05 p.m. CBS
New York Jets at Denver Broncos 4:05 p.m. CBS
Washington Redskins at Los Angeles Chargers 4:05 p.m. CBS
Philadelphia Eagles at Los Angeles Rams 4:25 p.m. FOX
Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants 4:25 p.m. FOX
Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers * 8:30 p.m. NBC
 
  
  
Monday, December 11, 2017  
  
New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins 8:30 p.m. ESPN
 
  
  
WEEK 15  
  
 
  
  
Thursday, December 14, 2017  
  
Denver Broncos at Indianapolis Colts 8:25 p.m. NBC/NFLN/Amazon
 
  
  
Saturday, December 16, 2017  
  
Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions 4:30 p.m. NFLN
Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs 8:25 p.m. NFLN
 
  
  
Sunday, December 17, 2017  
  
Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills 1:00 p.m. CBS
Green Bay Packers at Carolina Panthers 1:00 p.m. FOX
Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns 1:00 p.m. CBS
Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars 1:00 p.m. CBS
Cincinnati Bengals at Minnesota Vikings 1:00 p.m. CBS
New York Jets at New Orleans Saints 1:00 p.m. CBS
Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants 1:00 p.m. FOX
Arizona Cardinals at Washington Redskins 1:00 p.m. FOX
Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks 4:05 p.m. FOX
New England Patriots at Pittsburgh Steelers 4:25 p.m. CBS
Tennessee Titans at San Francisco 49ers 4:25 p.m. CBS
Dallas Cowboys at Oakland Raiders * 8:30 p.m. NBC
 
  
  
Monday, December 18, 2017  
  
Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 8:30 p.m. ESPN
 
  
  
WEEK 16  
  
 
  
  
Saturday, December 23, 2017  
  
Indianapolis Colts at Baltimore Ravens 4:30 p.m. NFLN
Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers 8:30 p.m. NBC
 
  
  
Sunday, December 24, 2017  
  
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers 1:00 p.m. FOX
Cleveland Browns at Chicago Bears 1:00 p.m. CBS
Detroit Lions at Cincinnati Bengals 1:00 p.m. FOX
Miami Dolphins at Kansas City Chiefs 1:00 p.m. CBS
Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots 1:00 p.m. CBS
Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints 1:00 p.m. FOX
Los Angeles Chargers at New York Jets 1:00 p.m. CBS
Los Angeles Rams at Tennessee Titans 1:00 p.m. FOX
Denver Broncos at Washington Redskins 1:00 p.m. CBS
Jacksonville Jaguars at San Francisco 49ers 4:05 p.m. CBS
New York Giants at Arizona Cardinals 4:25 p.m. FOX
Seattle Seahawks at Dallas Cowboys 4:25 p.m. FOX
 
  
  
Monday, December 25, 2017  
  
Pittsburgh Steelers at Houston Texans 4:30 p.m. NBC/NFLN/Amazon
Oakland Raiders at Philadelphia Eagles 8:30 p.m. ESPN
 
  
  
WEEK 17  
  
 
  
  
Sunday, December 31, 2017  
  
Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons 1:00 p.m. FOX
Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens 1:00 p.m. CBS
Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions 1:00 p.m. FOX
Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts 1:00 p.m. CBS
Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins 1:00 p.m. CBS
Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings 1:00 p.m. FOX
New York Jets at New England Patriots 1:00 p.m. CBS
Washington Redskins at New York Giants 1:00 p.m. FOX
Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles 1:00 p.m. FOX
Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers 1:00 p.m. CBS
New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1:00 p.m. FOX
Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans 1:00 p.m. CBS
Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos 4:25 p.m. CBS
Oakland Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers 4:25 p.m. CBS
San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams 4:25 p.m. FOX
Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks 4:25 p.m. FOX
TBD 8:30 p.m. NBC
