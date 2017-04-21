2017 NFL schedule release: Here's the time and date for all 256 games

If you've been holding your breath while waiting to know exactly when and where your favorite NFL team will play each week during the 2017 regular season, exhale.

The league announced its 2017 schedule on Thursday night, and the defending champion Patriots are scheduled to lead off festivities on Thursday, Sept. 7 against the Chiefs. A few days later, the Cowboys and Giants will meet in Dallas in the opener for both teams in what's becoming an annual Week 1 tradition. Other notable games in Week 1 include a heavyweight clash between likely NFC contenders in Green Bay, where the Packers will welcome the Seahawks, and the defending NFC champion Falcons hitting the road to face the Bears.

The Chargers play their first home game in Los Angeles in Week 2, hosting the Dolphins at the StubHub Center. On the same day, the Patriots will bring former Saints receiver Brandin Cooks back to New Orleans to face his former team, but which side will Malcolm Butler be on?

The first London game of the season is on tap for Week 3, with the Ravens taking on the Jaguars in what's becoming their second home. The Saints and Dolphins will follow with another London game in Week 4, and then the Cardinals and Rams face in London in Week 7. The Vikings and Browns close out the London slate the following week.

Other notables:

Week 7 also brings a Super Bowl LI rematch between the Falcons and Patriots on Sunday Night Football in New England. How many points would the Patriots have to be down in the fourth quarter before you counted them out?



The Patriots head to Mexico City to face the Raiders in Week 11, with Oakland sacrifice one of a dwindling number of remaining home games for the city.



Speaking of the Raiders, the NFL put them on the road on the final two weeks of the season, meaning the last Oakland home game for the season – and possibly forever, if the Raiders have to find a new 2018 home – will come Sunday night against the Cowboys in Week 15.



As for everyone else, you can see all 256 games below.