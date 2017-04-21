2017 NFL schedule release: Here's the time and date for all 256 games
The Patriots kick things off against the Chiefs in the Thursday night opener, so mark your calendars
If you've been holding your breath while waiting to know exactly when and where your favorite NFL team will play each week during the 2017 regular season, exhale.
The league announced its 2017 schedule on Thursday night, and the defending champion Patriots are scheduled to lead off festivities on Thursday, Sept. 7 against the Chiefs. A few days later, the Cowboys and Giants will meet in Dallas in the opener for both teams in what's becoming an annual Week 1 tradition. Other notable games in Week 1 include a heavyweight clash between likely NFC contenders in Green Bay, where the Packers will welcome the Seahawks, and the defending NFC champion Falcons hitting the road to face the Bears.
The Chargers play their first home game in Los Angeles in Week 2, hosting the Dolphins at the StubHub Center. On the same day, the Patriots will bring former Saints receiver Brandin Cooks back to New Orleans to face his former team, but which side will Malcolm Butler be on?
The first London game of the season is on tap for Week 3, with the Ravens taking on the Jaguars in what's becoming their second home. The Saints and Dolphins will follow with another London game in Week 4, and then the Cardinals and Rams face in London in Week 7. The Vikings and Browns close out the London slate the following week.
Other notables:
- Week 7 also brings a Super Bowl LI rematch between the Falcons and Patriots on Sunday Night Football in New England. How many points would the Patriots have to be down in the fourth quarter before you counted them out?
- The Patriots head to Mexico City to face the Raiders in Week 11, with Oakland sacrifice one of a dwindling number of remaining home games for the city.
- Speaking of the Raiders, the NFL put them on the road on the final two weeks of the season, meaning the last Oakland home game for the season – and possibly forever, if the Raiders have to find a new 2018 home – will come Sunday night against the Cowboys in Week 15.
As for everyone else, you can see all 256 games below.
|GAME
|ET
|TV
|
|
|
|WEEK 1
|
|
|
|
|
|Thursday, September 7, 2017
|
|
|Kansas City Chiefs at New England Patriots
|8:30 p.m.
|NBC
|
|
|
|Sunday, September 10, 2017
|
|
|New York Jets at Buffalo Bills
|1:00 p.m.
|CBS
|Atlanta Falcons at Chicago Bears
|1:00 p.m.
|FOX
|Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals
|1:00 p.m.
|CBS
|Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns
|1:00 p.m.
|CBS
|Arizona Cardinals at Detroit Lions
|1:00 p.m.
|FOX
|Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans
|1:00 p.m.
|CBS
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Miami Dolphins
|1:00 p.m.
|FOX
|Oakland Raiders at Tennessee Titans
|1:00 p.m.
|CBS
|Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Redskins
|1:00 p.m.
|FOX
|Indianapolis Colts at Los Angeles Rams
|4:05 p.m.
|CBS
|Seattle Seahawks at Green Bay Packers
|4:25 p.m.
|FOX
|Carolina Panthers at San Francisco 49ers
|4:25 p.m.
|FOX
|New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys
|8:30 p.m.
|NBC
|
|
|
|Monday, September 11, 2017
|
|
|New Orleans Saints at Minnesota Vikings
|7:10 p.m.
|ESPN
|Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos
|10:20 p.m.
|ESPN
|
|
|
|WEEK 2
|
|
|
|
|
|Thursday, September 14, 2017
|
|
|Houston Texans at Cincinnati Bengals
|8:25 p.m.
|NFLN
|
|
|
|Sunday, September 17, 2017
|
|
|Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens
|1:00 p.m.
|CBS
|Buffalo Bills at Carolina Panthers
|1:00 p.m.
|CBS
|Arizona Cardinals at Indianapolis Colts
|1:00 p.m.
|FOX
|Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars
|1:00 p.m.
|CBS
|Philadelphia Eagles at Kansas City Chiefs
|1:00 p.m.
|FOX
|New England Patriots at New Orleans Saints
|1:00 p.m.
|CBS
|Minnesota Vikings at Pittsburgh Steelers
|1:00 p.m.
|FOX
|Chicago Bears at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|1:00 p.m.
|FOX
|Miami Dolphins at Los Angeles Chargers
|4:05 p.m.
|CBS
|New York Jets at Oakland Raiders
|4:05 p.m.
|CBS
|Dallas Cowboys at Denver Broncos
|4:25 p.m.
|FOX
|Washington Redskins at Los Angeles Rams
|4:25 p.m.
|FOX
|San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks
|4:25 p.m.
|FOX
|Green Bay Packers at Atlanta Falcons
|8:30 p.m.
|NBC
|
|
|
|Monday, September 18, 2017
|
|
|Detroit Lions at New York Giants
|8:30 p.m.
|ESPN
|
|
|
|WEEK 3
|
|
|
|
|
|Thursday, September 21, 2017
|
|
|Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers
|8:25 p.m.
|NFLN
|
|
|
|Sunday, September 24, 2017
|
|
|Baltimore Ravens at Jacksonville Jaguars (London)
|9:30 a.m.
|TBD
|Denver Broncos at Buffalo Bills
|1:00 p.m.
|CBS
|New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers
|1:00 p.m.
|FOX
|Pittsburgh Steelers at Chicago Bears
|1:00 p.m.
|CBS
|Atlanta Falcons at Detroit Lions
|1:00 p.m.
|FOX
|Cleveland Browns at Indianapolis Colts
|1:00 p.m.
|CBS
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Minnesota Vikings
|1:00 p.m.
|FOX
|Houston Texans at New England Patriots
|1:00 p.m.
|CBS
|Miami Dolphins at New York Jets
|1:00 p.m.
|CBS
|New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles
|1:00 p.m.
|FOX
|Seattle Seahawks at Tennessee Titans
|4:05 p.m.
|FOX
|Cincinnati Bengals at Green Bay Packers
|4:25 p.m.
|CBS
|Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers
|4:25 p.m.
|CBS
|Oakland Raiders at Washington Redskins
|8:30 p.m.
|NBC
|
|
|
|Monday, September 25, 2017
|
|
|Dallas Cowboys at Arizona Cardinals
|8:30 p.m.
|ESPN
|
|
|
|WEEK 4
|
|
|
|
|
|Thursday, September 28, 2017
|
|
|Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers
|8:25 p.m.
|CBS/NFLN/Amazon
|
|
|
|Sunday, October 1, 2017
|
|
|New Orleans Saints at Miami Dolphins (London)
|9:30 a.m.
|FOX
|Buffalo Bills at Atlanta Falcons
|1:00 p.m.
|CBS
|Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens
|1:00 p.m.
|CBS
|Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns
|1:00 p.m.
|CBS
|Los Angeles Rams at Dallas Cowboys
|1:00 p.m.
|FOX
|Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans
|1:00 p.m.
|CBS
|Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings
|1:00 p.m.
|FOX
|Carolina Panthers at New England Patriots
|1:00 p.m.
|FOX
|Jacksonville Jaguars at New York Jets
|1:00 p.m.
|CBS
|San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals
|4:05 p.m.
|FOX
|Philadelphia Eagles at Los Angeles Chargers
|4:05 p.m.
|FOX
|New York Giants at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|4:05 p.m.
|FOX
|Oakland Raiders at Denver Broncos
|4:25 p.m.
|CBS
|Indianapolis Colts at Seattle Seahawks
|8:30 p.m.
|NBC
|
|
|
|Monday, October 2, 2017
|
|
|Washington Redskins at Kansas City Chiefs
|8:30 p.m.
|ESPN
|
|
|
|WEEK 5
|
|
|
|
|
|Thursday, October 5, 2017
|
|
|New England Patriots at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|8:25 p.m.
|CBS/NFLN/Amazon
|
|
|
|Sunday, October 8, 2017
|
|
|Buffalo Bills at Cincinnati Bengals
|1:00 p.m.
|CBS
|New York Jets at Cleveland Browns
|1:00 p.m.
|FOX
|Carolina Panthers at Detroit Lions
|1:00 p.m.
|FOX
|San Francisco 49ers at Indianapolis Colts
|1:00 p.m.
|FOX
|Tennessee Titans at Miami Dolphins
|1:00 p.m.
|CBS
|Los Angeles Chargers at New York Giants
|1:00 p.m.
|CBS
|Arizona Cardinals at Philadelphia Eagles
|1:00 p.m.
|FOX
|Jacksonville Jaguars at Pittsburgh Steelers
|1:00 p.m.
|CBS
|Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams
|4:05 p.m.
|CBS
|Baltimore Ravens at Oakland Raiders
|4:05 p.m.
|CBS
|Green Bay Packers at Dallas Cowboys
|4:25 p.m.
|FOX
|Kansas City Chiefs at Houston Texans *
|8:30 p.m.
|NBC
|
|
|
|Monday, October 9, 2017
|
|
|Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears
|8:30 p.m.
|ESPN
|Byes: Atlanta, Denver, New Orleans, Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|WEEK 6
|
|
|
|
|
|Thursday, October 12, 2017
|
|
|Philadelphia Eagles at Carolina Panthers
|8:25 p.m.
|CBS/NFLN/Amazon
|
|
|
|Sunday, October 15, 2017
|
|
|Miami Dolphins at Atlanta Falcons
|1:00 p.m.
|CBS
|Chicago Bears at Baltimore Ravens
|1:00 p.m.
|FOX
|Cleveland Browns at Houston Texans
|1:00 p.m.
|CBS
|Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings
|1:00 p.m.
|FOX
|Detroit Lions at New Orleans Saints
|1:00 p.m.
|FOX
|New England Patriots at New York Jets
|1:00 p.m.
|CBS
|San Francisco 49ers at Washington Redskins
|1:00 p.m.
|FOX
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Arizona Cardinals
|4:05 p.m.
|FOX
|Los Angeles Rams at Jacksonville Jaguars
|4:05 p.m.
|FOX
|Pittsburgh Steelers at Kansas City Chiefs
|4:25 p.m.
|CBS
|Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland Raiders
|4:25 p.m.
|CBS
|New York Giants at Denver Broncos *
|8:30 p.m.
|NBC
|
|
|
|Monday, October 16, 2017
|
|
|Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans
|8:30 p.m.
|ESPN
|Byes: Buffalo, Cincinnati, Dallas, Seattle
|
|
|
|
|
|WEEK 7
|
|
|
|
|
|Thursday, October 19, 2017
|
|
|Kansas City Chiefs at Oakland Raiders
|8:25 p.m.
|CBS/NFLN/Amazon
|
|
|
|Sunday, October 22, 2017
|
|
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Buffalo Bills
|1:00 p.m.
|FOX
|Carolina Panthers at Chicago Bears
|1:00 p.m.
|FOX
|Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns
|1:00 p.m.
|CBS
|New Orleans Saints at Green Bay Packers
|1:00 p.m.
|FOX
|Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts
|1:00 p.m.
|CBS
|Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams (London)
|1:00 p.m.
|FOX
|New York Jets at Miami Dolphins
|1:00 p.m.
|FOX
|Baltimore Ravens at Minnesota Vikings
|1:00 p.m.
|CBS
|Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers
|1:00 p.m.
|CBS
|Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers
|4:05 p.m.
|FOX
|Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers
|4:25 p.m.
|CBS
|Seattle Seahawks at New York Giants
|4:25 p.m.
|CBS
|Atlanta Falcons at New England Patriots *
|8:30 p.m.
|NBC
|
|
|
|Monday, October 23, 2017
|
|
|Washington Redskins at Philadelphia Eagles
|8:30 p.m.
|ESPN
|Byes: Detroit, Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|WEEK 8
|
|
|
|
|
|Thursday, October 26, 2017
|
|
|Miami Dolphins at Baltimore Ravens
|8:25 p.m.
|CBS/NFLN/Amazon
|
|
|
|Sunday, October 29, 2017
|
|
|Minnesota Vikings at Cleveland Browns (London)
|9:30 a.m.
|NFLN
|Oakland Raiders at Buffalo Bills
|1:00 p.m.
|CBS
|Indianapolis Colts at Cincinnati Bengals
|1:00 p.m.
|CBS
|Los Angeles Chargers at New England Patriots
|1:00 p.m.
|CBS
|Chicago Bears at New Orleans Saints
|1:00 p.m.
|FOX
|Atlanta Falcons at New York Jets
|1:00 p.m.
|FOX
|San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles
|1:00 p.m.
|FOX
|Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|1:00 p.m.
|FOX
|Houston Texans at Seattle Seahawks
|4:05 p.m.
|CBS
|Dallas Cowboys at Washington Redskins
|4:25 p.m.
|FOX
|Pittsburgh Steelers at Detroit Lions *
|8:30 p.m.
|NBC
|
|
|
|Monday, October 30, 2017
|
|
|Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs
|8:30 p.m.
|ESPN
|Byes: Arizona, Green Bay, Jacksonville, L.A. Rams, N.Y. Giants, Tennessee
|
|
|
|
|
|WEEK 9
|
|
|
|
|
|Thursday, November 2, 2017
|
|
|Buffalo Bills at New York Jets
|8:25 p.m.
|NFLN
|
|
|
|Sunday, November 5, 2017
|
|
|Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers
|1:00 p.m.
|FOX
|Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans
|1:00 p.m.
|CBS
|Cincinnati Bengals at Jacksonville Jaguars
|1:00 p.m.
|CBS
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints
|1:00 p.m.
|FOX
|Los Angeles Rams at New York Giants
|1:00 p.m.
|FOX
|Denver Broncos at Philadelphia Eagles
|1:00 p.m.
|CBS
|Baltimore Ravens at Tennessee Titans
|1:00 p.m.
|CBS
|Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers
|4:05 p.m.
|FOX
|Washington Redskins at Seattle Seahawks
|4:05 p.m.
|FOX
|Kansas City Chiefs at Dallas Cowboys
|4:25 p.m.
|CBS
|Oakland Raiders at Miami Dolphins *
|8:30 p.m.
|NBC
|
|
|
|Monday, November 6, 2017
|
|
|Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers
|8:30 p.m.
|ESPN
|Byes: Chicago, Cleveland, L.A. Chargers, Minnesota, New England, Pittsburgh
|
|
|
|
|
|WEEK 10
|
|
|
|
|
|Thursday, November 9, 2017
|
|
|Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals
|8:25 p.m.
|NBC/NFLN/Amazon
|
|
|
|Sunday, November 12, 2017
|
|
|New Orleans Saints at Buffalo Bills
|1:00 p.m.
|FOX
|Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears
|1:00 p.m.
|FOX
|Cleveland Browns at Detroit Lions
|1:00 p.m.
|CBS
|Pittsburgh Steelers at Indianapolis Colts
|1:00 p.m.
|CBS
|Los Angeles Chargers at Jacksonville Jaguars
|1:00 p.m.
|CBS
|New York Jets at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|1:00 p.m.
|CBS
|Cincinnati Bengals at Tennessee Titans
|1:00 p.m.
|FOX
|Minnesota Vikings at Washington Redskins
|1:00 p.m.
|FOX
|Houston Texans at Los Angeles Rams
|4:05 p.m.
|CBS
|Dallas Cowboys at Atlanta Falcons
|4:25 p.m.
|FOX
|New York Giants at San Francisco 49ers
|4:25 p.m.
|FOX
|New England Patriots at Denver Broncos *
|8:30 p.m.
|NBC
|
|
|
|Monday, November 13, 2017
|
|
|Miami Dolphins at Carolina Panthers
|8:30 p.m.
|ESPN
|Byes: Baltimore, Kansas City, Oakland, Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|WEEK 11
|
|
|
|
|
|Thursday, November 16, 2017
|
|
|Tennessee Titans at Pittsburgh Steelers
|8:25 p.m.
|NBC/NFLN/Amazon
|
|
|
|Sunday, November 19, 2017
|
|
|Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
|1:00 p.m.
|FOX
|Jacksonville Jaguars at Cleveland Browns
|1:00 p.m.
|CBS
|Baltimore Ravens at Green Bay Packers
|1:00 p.m.
|CBS
|Arizona Cardinals at Houston Texans
|1:00 p.m.
|FOX
|Los Angeles Rams at Minnesota Vikings
|1:00 p.m.
|FOX
|Washington Redskins at New Orleans Saints
|1:00 p.m.
|FOX
|Kansas City Chiefs at New York Giants
|1:00 p.m.
|CBS
|Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Chargers
|4:05 p.m.
|FOX
|Cincinnati Bengals at Denver Broncos
|4:25 p.m.
|CBS
|New England Patriots at Oakland Raiders (Mexico City)
|4:25 p.m.
|CBS
|Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys *
|8:30 p.m.
|NBC
|
|
|
|Monday, November 20, 2017
|
|
|Atlanta Falcons at Seattle Seahawks
|8:30 p.m.
|ESPN
|Byes: Carolina, Indianapolis, Miami, N.Y. Jets, San Francisco, Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|WEEK 12
|
|
|
|
|
|Thursday, November 23, 2017
|
|
|Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions
|12:30 p.m.
|FOX
|Los Angeles Chargers at Dallas Cowboys
|4:30 p.m.
|CBS
|New York Giants at Washington Redskins
|8:30 p.m.
|NBC
|
|
|
|Sunday, November 26, 2017
|
|
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons
|1:00 p.m.
|FOX
|Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals
|1:00 p.m.
|CBS
|Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts
|1:00 p.m.
|CBS
|Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs
|1:00 p.m.
|CBS
|Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots
|1:00 p.m.
|CBS
|Carolina Panthers at New York Jets
|1:00 p.m.
|FOX
|Chicago Bears at Philadelphia Eagles
|1:00 p.m.
|FOX
|New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Rams
|4:05 p.m.
|FOX
|Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers
|4:05 p.m.
|FOX
|Jacksonville Jaguars at Arizona Cardinals
|4:25 p.m.
|CBS
|Denver Broncos at Oakland Raiders
|4:25 p.m.
|CBS
|Green Bay Packers at Pittsburgh Steelers *
|8:30 p.m.
|NBC
|
|
|
|Monday, November 27, 2017
|
|
|Houston Texans at Baltimore Ravens
|8:30 p.m.
|ESPN
|
|
|
|WEEK 13
|
|
|
|
|
|Thursday, November 30, 2017
|
|
|Washington Redskins at Dallas Cowboys
|8:25 p.m.
|NBC/NFLN/Amazon
|
|
|
|Sunday, December 3, 2017
|
|
|Minnesota Vikings at Atlanta Falcons
|1:00 p.m.
|FOX
|Detroit Lions at Baltimore Ravens
|1:00 p.m.
|FOX
|New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills
|1:00 p.m.
|CBS
|San Francisco 49ers at Chicago Bears
|1:00 p.m.
|CBS
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Green Bay Packers
|1:00 p.m.
|FOX
|Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars
|1:00 p.m.
|CBS
|Denver Broncos at Miami Dolphins
|1:00 p.m.
|CBS
|Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints
|1:00 p.m.
|FOX
|Kansas City Chiefs at New York Jets
|1:00 p.m.
|CBS
|Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans
|1:00 p.m.
|CBS
|Cleveland Browns at Los Angeles Chargers
|4:05 p.m.
|CBS
|Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals
|4:25 p.m.
|FOX
|New York Giants at Oakland Raiders
|4:25 p.m.
|FOX
|Philadelphia Eagles at Seattle Seahawks *
|8:30 p.m.
|NBC
|
|
|
|Monday, December 4, 2017
|
|
|Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals
|8:30 p.m.
|ESPN
|
|
|
|WEEK 14
|
|
|
|
|
|Thursday, December 7, 2017
|
|
|New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons
|8:25 p.m.
|NBC/NFLN/Amazon
|
|
|
|Sunday, December 10, 2017
|
|
|Indianapolis Colts at Buffalo Bills
|1:00 p.m.
|CBS
|Minnesota Vikings at Carolina Panthers
|1:00 p.m.
|CBS
|Chicago Bears at Cincinnati Bengals
|1:00 p.m.
|FOX
|Green Bay Packers at Cleveland Browns
|1:00 p.m.
|FOX
|San Francisco 49ers at Houston Texans
|1:00 p.m.
|FOX
|Seattle Seahawks at Jacksonville Jaguars
|1:00 p.m.
|FOX
|Oakland Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs
|1:00 p.m.
|CBS
|Detroit Lions at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|1:00 p.m.
|FOX
|Tennessee Titans at Arizona Cardinals
|4:05 p.m.
|CBS
|New York Jets at Denver Broncos
|4:05 p.m.
|CBS
|Washington Redskins at Los Angeles Chargers
|4:05 p.m.
|CBS
|Philadelphia Eagles at Los Angeles Rams
|4:25 p.m.
|FOX
|Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants
|4:25 p.m.
|FOX
|Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers *
|8:30 p.m.
|NBC
|
|
|
|Monday, December 11, 2017
|
|
|New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins
|8:30 p.m.
|ESPN
|
|
|
|WEEK 15
|
|
|
|
|
|Thursday, December 14, 2017
|
|
|Denver Broncos at Indianapolis Colts
|8:25 p.m.
|NBC/NFLN/Amazon
|
|
|
|Saturday, December 16, 2017
|
|
|Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions
|4:30 p.m.
|NFLN
|Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs
|8:25 p.m.
|NFLN
|
|
|
|Sunday, December 17, 2017
|
|
|Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills
|1:00 p.m.
|CBS
|Green Bay Packers at Carolina Panthers
|1:00 p.m.
|FOX
|Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns
|1:00 p.m.
|CBS
|Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars
|1:00 p.m.
|CBS
|Cincinnati Bengals at Minnesota Vikings
|1:00 p.m.
|CBS
|New York Jets at New Orleans Saints
|1:00 p.m.
|CBS
|Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants
|1:00 p.m.
|FOX
|Arizona Cardinals at Washington Redskins
|1:00 p.m.
|FOX
|Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks
|4:05 p.m.
|FOX
|New England Patriots at Pittsburgh Steelers
|4:25 p.m.
|CBS
|Tennessee Titans at San Francisco 49ers
|4:25 p.m.
|CBS
|Dallas Cowboys at Oakland Raiders *
|8:30 p.m.
|NBC
|
|
|
|Monday, December 18, 2017
|
|
|Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|8:30 p.m.
|ESPN
|
|
|
|WEEK 16
|
|
|
|
|
|Saturday, December 23, 2017
|
|
|Indianapolis Colts at Baltimore Ravens
|4:30 p.m.
|NFLN
|Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers
|8:30 p.m.
|NBC
|
|
|
|Sunday, December 24, 2017
|
|
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers
|1:00 p.m.
|FOX
|Cleveland Browns at Chicago Bears
|1:00 p.m.
|CBS
|Detroit Lions at Cincinnati Bengals
|1:00 p.m.
|FOX
|Miami Dolphins at Kansas City Chiefs
|1:00 p.m.
|CBS
|Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots
|1:00 p.m.
|CBS
|Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints
|1:00 p.m.
|FOX
|Los Angeles Chargers at New York Jets
|1:00 p.m.
|CBS
|Los Angeles Rams at Tennessee Titans
|1:00 p.m.
|FOX
|Denver Broncos at Washington Redskins
|1:00 p.m.
|CBS
|Jacksonville Jaguars at San Francisco 49ers
|4:05 p.m.
|CBS
|New York Giants at Arizona Cardinals
|4:25 p.m.
|FOX
|Seattle Seahawks at Dallas Cowboys
|4:25 p.m.
|FOX
|
|
|
|Monday, December 25, 2017
|
|
|Pittsburgh Steelers at Houston Texans
|4:30 p.m.
|NBC/NFLN/Amazon
|Oakland Raiders at Philadelphia Eagles
|8:30 p.m.
|ESPN
|
|
|
|WEEK 17
|
|
|
|
|
|Sunday, December 31, 2017
|
|
|Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons
|1:00 p.m.
|FOX
|Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens
|1:00 p.m.
|CBS
|Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions
|1:00 p.m.
|FOX
|Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts
|1:00 p.m.
|CBS
|Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins
|1:00 p.m.
|CBS
|Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings
|1:00 p.m.
|FOX
|New York Jets at New England Patriots
|1:00 p.m.
|CBS
|Washington Redskins at New York Giants
|1:00 p.m.
|FOX
|Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles
|1:00 p.m.
|FOX
|Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers
|1:00 p.m.
|CBS
|New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|1:00 p.m.
|FOX
|Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans
|1:00 p.m.
|CBS
|Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos
|4:25 p.m.
|CBS
|Oakland Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers
|4:25 p.m.
|CBS
|San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams
|4:25 p.m.
|FOX
|Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks
|4:25 p.m.
|FOX
|TBD
|8:30 p.m.
|NBC
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
On the clock: Rams at No. 37
Who should the Rams take with their first pick? We break down all their options
-
On the clock: Seahawks at No. 26
Who should the Seahawks take with their first pick? We break down all their options
-
On the clock: Cardinals at No. 13
Who should the Cardinals take with their first pick? We break down all their options
-
On the clock: 49ers at No. 2
Who should the 49ers take with their first pick? We break down all their options
-
On the clock: Raiders at No. 24
Who should the Raiders take with their first pick? We break down all their options
-
On the clock: Chiefs at No. 27
Who should the Chiefs take with their first pick? We break down all their options
Add a Comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre