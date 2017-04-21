2017 NFL Seven-Round Mock Draft: Every pick, trade and draft class for all 32 teams

After months of scouting, stopwatches and supercuts of highlights, the 2017 NFL Draft is mere days away.

Throughout April in this space, we speculated what a Cleveland trade up to No. 2 would look like, which nine teams seem like the best candidates for trades up in the first round, and one way the first two days of the draft could fall. Now it's time for the mother of all mocks, a seven-round buffet of updated picks, trades and team-by-team analysis.

Here's what you'll find below: First, a snapshot of how the mock broke down for each of the 32 teams, ordered alphabetically. Each section starts with a table featuring every pick they used or traded, with mock trades denoted by an asterisk (*) in the notes section. The draft order is current as of April 20, with the caveat that the Patriots' first fifth-round pick has been transferred to the Bills after Mike Gillislee was signed to an offer sheet that Buffalo is not expected to match.

Next you'll see a short section recapping the draft from the perspective of each team. Why did they use their first pick on a particular player? Why did they trade up or down, and what did they get in return? How could each player potentially fit on that roster? Those questions are all covered. There are even a few trades of veterans mixed in, with two key cornerbacks in particular on the move in the second round.

After we get through all 32 teams, you'll find a round-by-round list of every pick. Once again, if a pick changes hands in a mock trade, it's denoted by an asterisk.

Finally, we recap each mock trade, including all 2017 and 2018 draft picks changing hands during the three-day draft as well as any veterans on the move. For each trade, the player selected with the highest acquired pick is included, to get a clear sense of which player is being targeted in a move up.

Exhausting? Certainly. Informative? Hopefully, even if we'll be lucky to hit on even as much as 5 percent of these picks when all is said and done. That's just the nature of the guesswork inherent in putting a mock draft together, but some things are well worth the ride even if the destination isn't what we expected. Let's hope this is one of those times.

Arizona Cardinals

Round Overall Player Notes 1 13 WR Mike Williams

2 45 DE Malik McDowell

3 77 CB Cameron Sutton

4 113 QB Brad Kaaya from Cleveland* 4 119 Traded to Cleveland

5 157 RB James Conner

5 179 ILB Elijah Lee

6 197 Traded to Cleveland

7 231 FS Johnathan Ford



The Cardinals face a tough choice at 13, but rather than opt for an heir apparent to Carson Palmer, they pick up a future No. 1 receiver in Mike Williams who can fill the void left by Michael Floyd's fall from grace. Williams has an outstanding catch radius, making him an essential red zone weapon for Palmer.

Like last year's first-round pick, Robert Nkemdiche, McDowell would have gone much higher if picking on talent alone, and the Cardinals will hope they have a pair of starters at defensive end between the two. Sutton enters the mix to play opposite Patrick Peterson, addressing an area of concern from last year.

The Cardinals sacrifice their sixth-round pick to move up a few spots and nab Kaaya after the Miami quarterback falls out of Day 2. He'll get the chance to develop for a year and could wind up starting down the road. Conner helps give depth behind David Johnson that's sorely lacking. Lee and Ford can play special teams while looking to develop into defensive options.

Williams lands in the desert to round out the Cardinals' receiving corps. USATSI

Atlanta Falcons

Round Overall Player Notes 1 31 OLB Tyus Bowser

2 63 OG Dan Feeney

3 95 OT Antonio Garcia

4 136 DE Daeshon Hall

5 174 DT Charles Walker

6 210 S Jadar Johnson from Seattle* 7 249 ILB Hardy Nickerson



Bowser was a late riser, and with the Falcons showing plenty of interest, they go ahead and take the plunge in the first round. He'll slot in as their strong-side linebacker in their base while rushing opposite Vic Beasley in the nickel.

The Falcons double up on offensive linemen on Day 2, with Feeney having the capability to start right away and leave Ben Garland as the top interior backup. Garcia competes for the swing tackle role and insures the Falcons' strong line will continue to have quality depth.

Hall and Walker bring more depth to the defensive line, with Walker in particular potentially being a sub-package pass-rush weapon early on. The Falcons trade their 2018 fifth-round pick to grab Johnson, a value this late who can play special teams and possibly serve as the safety complement to Keanu Neal in the near future. Nickerson is a depth piece for the young linebacker corps.

The Falcons land pass-rush help with their first pick. USATSI

Baltimore Ravens

Round Overall Player Notes 1 16 Traded to Houston

1 22 OT Cam Robinson from Miami* 1 25 Traded to Miami from Houston* 1 29 WR Corey Davis from Green Bay* 2 47 Traded to Green Bay

2 57 OLB Ryan Anderson from Houston* 3 74 Traded to Green Bay from Philadelphia 3 78 C Pat Elflein

4 122 Traded to Miami

5 159 FB Sam Rogers

6 186 DL Nazair Jones from San Francisco 7 243 OT Justin Senior from Houston*

Buckle up, Ravens fans. Baltimore first moves down nine spots and picks up Houston's second- and seventh-rounder this year as well as a fourth-rounder in 2018 so that the Texans can draft their quarterback. Then, after Robinson slides out of the top 20, the Ravens trade their fourth-round pick to hop up a few spots for the tackle, in whom they've reportedly shown interest. He'll plug into the right tackle spot immediately, giving the Ravens an impressive set of bookends.

But wait, the Ravens aren't done making moves in the first round. After Corey Davis falls further than expected, Ozzie Newsome trades their original second-round pick as well as the third-rounder they received in the Timmy Jernigan trade to move up for the talented receiver, who should develop as the Ravens' go-to option in the passing game, leaving Mike Wallace and Breshad Perriman to play complementary roles.

The Ravens then use the second-rounder they picked up in the Houston deal to add a pass-rushing linebacker who can fill the Elvis Dumervil role, then take a potential plug-and-play option at center with their remaining third-rounder. On Day 3, they opt for a Kyle Juszczyk replacement in Rogers and help on both lines.

The Ravens land a mauler for the right tackle spot. USATSI

Buffalo Bills

Round Overall Player Notes 1 10 CB Marshon Lattimore

2 44 Traded to Washington

2 49 WR Cooper Kupp from Washington* 3 75 Traded to Tampa Bay

3 84 OT Julie'n Davenport from Tampa Bay* 4 123 DT Jaleel Johnson from Washington* 4 125 WR Amara Darboh from Tampa Bay* 5 156 TE George Kittle

5 163 OLB Dylan Cole from New England (for Gillislee) 5 171 Traded to Pittsburgh from Dallas 5 173 S Tedric Thompson from Pittsburgh* 6 195 RB Corey Clement

7 248 CB Nate Hairston from Pittsburgh*

At No. 10, the Bills pick up a guy who could go as high as second overall in Lattimore, an elite talent who has some medical red flags that could cause him to slide. The Bills showed last year they're willing to overlook health concerns to land premium talent in the draft. Lattimore gives them a much-needed replacement for Stephon Gilmore after the corner jumped to the division-rival Patriots.

From there, the Bills move down twice on Day 2 and once on Day 3 to amass picks and help new coach Sean McDermott land players who could help the personnel transition inherent in regime changes. Kupp is an excellent possession receiver who will complement the team's No. 1 receiver, Sammy Watkins. Davenport is an underrated tackle prospect who should push for playing time at right tackle quickly and could develop into a blind-side protector.

The Bills land two fourth-rounders in their Day 2 trades, picking up defensive line depth for McDermott as well as another receiving option who could potentially develop into a three-wide option with Watkins and Kupp. The fifth round brings an H-back/tight end in Kittle who should mesh well with Rick Dennison's offense, plus linebacker and safety depth (with one pick a result of Mike Gillislee's offer sheet with the Patriots). Clement serves as a potential Gillislee replacement, while Hairston brings needed depth at corner.

The Bills pick up a new No. 2 receiver in possession weapon Cooper Kupp. USATSI

Carolina Panthers

Round Overall Player Notes 1 8 RB Christian McCaffrey

2 40 DE Takk McKinley

2 64 SS Josh Jones from New England 3 98 OT David Sharpe

4 115 DT Grover Stewart

5 152 WR Malachi Dupre

6 192 CB Aarion Penton

7 233 ILB Tanner Vallejo from Indianapolis through Cleveland

The running game has been critical to the Panthers' success on offense, and with Jonathan Stewart now 30 years old and seemingly incapable of playing 16 games, it's time to bring in a young, versatile back who can take over as the lead of a committee and help keep pressure off Cam Newton. McCaffrey doesn't look like an every-down back, but he should be able to handle 16-20 touches per came and be a critical weapon on third downs.

In the second round, the Panthers nab two players who have been drawing some first-round buzz in McKinley and Jones. It remains to be seen if McKinley can hold up as a 4-3 defensive end, but his talent is undeniable, so if his shoulder injury pushes him to the second round, he's well worth drafting. Jones should immediately replace the ineffective Kurt Coleman at strong safety. The Panthers also land some tackle help on Day 2 with Michael Oher continuing to battle concussions issues.

The third day starts for Carolina with a small-school riser in Stewart, who will need time to develop but should serve as a rotation defensive tackle as soon as 2018 if Star Lotulelei can't be resigned. Dupre and Penton give the Panthers needed depth at receiver and safety, while Vallejo will compete to fill a depth spot at linebacker that opened up when A.J. Klein moved on.

The Panthers plan for the long-term at running back with McCaffrey. USATSI

Chicago Bears

Round Overall Player Notes 1 3 S Jamal Adams

2 36 QB DeShone Kizer

3 67 WR Chris Godwin

4 111 OT Adam Bisnowaty

4 117 OLB Dawuane Smoot from Buffalo 5 147 CB Jourdan Lewis

7 221 ILB Ben Gedeon



Will the Bears take a quarterback at No. 3 or wait until Day 2 (or perhaps longer)? Here, the high ceiling of Adams is too good to pass up at the top of the draft, especially after Cleveland trades up to No. 2 for Mitchell Trubisky (mock trade, noted in Browns picks below). Adams is a Day 1 starter who is a better-than-average player at either safety position, and he gives the Bears a trio of quality safeties and a long-term star next to Adrian Amos.

The Bears could try and trade back into the first round to grab a quarterback, but with six quality option at the position, they instead stay put and land Kizer, a divisive talent who needs at least a year of development behind Mike Glennon before taking over as the starter. Godwin starred at the combine, and he'll help replace the team's loss of Alshon Jeffrey while potentially serving as a starter as soon as this season.

Bisnowaty partially addresses the weak tackle spot, and the hope is he can compete to start over Bobby Massey. Smoot is a great value on Day 3 after his play fell off in 2016, but he could be a weapon from the outside linebacker spot. Lewis might be hands-off due to off-field issues, but on talent alone he's a Day 2 player and potential top-60 talent. Gedeon will play special teams while looking to develop into a backup at inside linebacker.

The Bears take a quarterback of the future on Day 2 in Kizer. USATSI

Cincinnati Bengals

Round Overall Player Notes 1 9 DE Derek Barnett

1 32 RB Dalvin Cook from New England through New Orleans* 2 41 Traded to New Orleans

3 73 OT Roderick Johnson

4 116 Traded to New Orleans

4 133 DT Elijah Qualls from Dallas* 4 138 Traded to New Orleans

5 153 Traded to Dallas

5 176 WR Noah Brown

6 193 Traded to Dallas

6 217 QB C.J. Beathard

7 227 S Rayshawn Jenkins

7 251 P Austin Rehkow



The Bengals have plenty of picks from which to trade, with extra selections in every round on Day 3, so expect them to do some moving up. Rather than pay a premium to trade up from No. 9, they take Barnett, a needed boost to their pass rush who doesn't wow in shorts but has unimpeachable credentials from his work on Saturdays. He joins a rotation at end with Michael Johnson and Wallace Gilberry but should get the most playing time of the three.

At one time, Cook was seen as a top-10 talent, but his poor numbers at the combine along with off-field red flags could push him out of the first round altogether. That is, until the Bengals package their two fourth-round picks to move up from No. 41 and grab him with the last pick of Day 1. Cincinnati's running game needs to be clicking to open up the offense, and Jeremy Hill has done nothing to prove he can be the guy after an excellent 2014 debut.

After adding a much-needed tackle to the mix with their third-rounder in Johnson, the Bengals trade up to take Qualls, a massive defensive tackle who will be in the mix to fill Domata Peko's role after he left in free agency. Those two trade-ups leave the team with four picks, which they use on a big-body receiver to complement Tyler Boyd as the long-term secondary receiving option behind A.J. Green, a developmental quarterback to possibly replace AJ McCarron as the backup in 2018, a value safety who could go one or two rounds higher, and the top punter available in the draft.

The Bengals move up to find a new No. 1 option at running back. USATSI

Cleveland Browns

Round Overall Player Notes 1 1 OLB Myles Garrett

1 2 QB Mitchell Trubisky from San Francisco* 1 12 Traded to San Francisco from Philadelphia 2 33 Traded to San Francisco

2 52 FS Budda Baker from Tennessee 3 65 Traded to LA Chargers

3 71 TE Gerald Everett from LA Chargers* 4 108 Traded to San Francisco

4 113 Traded to Arizona from LA Chargers* 4 119 S John Johnson from Arizona* 5 145 Traded to LA Chargers

5 175 WR Ryan Switzer from New England 5 181 OG Sean Harlow

6 185 RB Matthew Dayes

6 188 CB Ezra Robinson from Chicago through Houston 6 197 DE Jarron Jones from Arizona*

Why choose between Garrett and Trubisky when you can have both? Traded up from No. 12 to No. 2 is going to cost quite a price, but it's worth it if the Browns believe Trubisky is a franchise-altering quarterback. Here they pay Nos. 12, 33 and 108 this year along with two seconds and a fifth next year to make the move. That still leaves them with plenty of picks this year and next, and they can restock some draft capital with a couple moves down in the middle rounds as well.

In fact, after snagging Budda Baker in the second round to play centerfield in the Browns' defense, Cleveland swaps third-round picks with the Chargers to move up 32 spots early on Day 3, then moves down from that fourth-rounder to grab another pick in the sixth. At their new slots in the third and fourth rounds, the Browns land Everett, a small-school tight end with a big game who's a matchup nightmare, and Johnson, a value at No. 119 who should develop into a starter alongside Baker.

The Browns have five picks in the fifth and sixth rounds after their various deals, and those are used on skill-position players in Switzer and Dayes, a quality depth guard behind their rebuilt line in Harlow, and two depth options at positions of need on defense in Robinson and Jones.

The Browns trade up from No. 12 to secure their new franchise QB. USATSI

Dallas Cowboys

Round Overall Player Notes 1 28 CB Marlon Humphrey

2 60 SS Justin Evans

3 92 DE DeMarcus Walker

4 133 Traded to Cincinnati

5 153 WR Isaiah Ford from Cincinnati* 6 193 DT Eddie Vanderdoes from Cincinnati* 6 211 OT Jerry Ugokwe

7 228 QB Jerod Evans from Buffalo 7 246 WR Isaiah McKenzie



The Cowboys are perfectly positioned near the end of the first round, as they'll hope to land a blue-chip talent at defensive end or in the secondary if one slips further than expected with the fall-back option being plenty of first-round talents at cornerback who will be available. Here they see both scenarios happen at once, as Humphrey is talented enough to go in the top 10. If two other cornerbacks are selected early, as happens in this mock, he could be in for a tumble thanks to the depth at the position. That suits the Cowboys just fine, as he'll join Orlando Scandrick and Anthony Brown as the team's top options at the position, helping overcome the loss of Morris Claiborne and Brandon Carr.

In the second round, the Cowboys again land a guy who could go much higher, if predraft buzz is to be believed. Evans is a hard-hitter at strong safety who would come in and start alongside Byron Jones, and locking down the top of Dallas' depth chart in the secondary despite losing four key players in free agency. Defensive end help comes with their next pick in the form of Walker, who might end up at defensive tackle in the long-term but will fill a need either way on the line for Dallas.

With a long wait ahead after their fourth-round pick, the Cowboys trade it for the 153rd and 193rd picks in the draft, using them on a high-ceiling receiver in Ford who could eventually take over as a starter opposite Dez Bryant and then more defensive line help in Vanderdoes. After restocking the defense, both on starters in the secondary and depth for the line, the Cowboys turn to the offense with their final three picks, adding tackle depth after losing Doug Free, a developmental quarterback to potentially be their long-term No. 2 and a return man/receiver who'd be great value in the seventh round.

The name of the game for the Cowboys is value, starting with Humphrey. USATSI

Denver Broncos

Round Overall Player Notes 1 17 TE O.J. Howard from Washington* 1 20 Traded to Washington

2 46 OT Dion Dawkins from Indianapolis* 2 51 Traded to Indianapolis

3 82 Traded to New Orleans

3 99 DE Montravius Adams from Baltimore through PHI/NO* 3 101 Traded to Washington

4 116 OT Chad Wheeler from Cincinnati through New Orleans* 4 126 Traded to Indianapolis

5 177 WR Kenny Golladay

6 203 RB Elijah McGuire from Tennessee 7 238 WR Travis Rudolph

7 252 DL D.J. Jones

7 253 ILB Harvey Langi



First and foremost, the Broncos should focus on finding a left tackle in the first round, and all the big names make it through the top half of the first round. But so does playmaking tight end O.J. Howard, and the potential top-six pick is worth sacrificing the 101st pick, especially with the Broncos well-stocked on Day 3. Howard replaces the rotation Denver employs at the position, immediately giving them their most-talented tight end since Shannon Sharpe.

Day 2 is also moving day for the Broncos, as they pay a late fourth-rounder to move up five spots for Dawkins, who will be a starter at the NFL level at either tackle or guard. He may not be a long-term talent for the blind side, but considering what Denver has there now, he's at least worth a shot before moving to right tackle or right guard. The Broncos then regain a fourth-rounder by moving down in the third before taking Adams, a defensive lineman suited for end in their scheme.

On Day 3, the Broncos first grab Wheeler, who is likely ticketed for swing tackle responsibilities but may factor in for more playing time if Dawkins ends up landing at guard. The Broncos then add talent to their skill positions with their next three picks, with both receivers representing nice value in a deep draft for the position and McGuire possibly working his way into early carries. The Broncos then cap off the draft with two possible depth options on defense.

With Howard slipping further than expected, the Broncos make a move up. USATSI

Detroit Lions

Round Overall Player Notes 1 21 OLB Jarrad Davis

2 53 RB D'Onta Foreman

3 85 Traded to Kansas City

3 91 DE Trey Hendrickson from Kansas City* 3 106 CB Jalen Myrick from Seattle* 4 127 Traded to Seattle

5 165 Traded to Seattle

5 170 QB Joshua Dobbs from Kansas City* 6 205 Traded to Seattle

6 215 WR KD Cannon from New England 6 218 DT DeAngelo Brown from Kansas City* 7 250 TE Michael Roberts from New England

The Lions need help at linebacker more than at any other position, and they should be well positioned to grab a top talent if the top 20 shakes out close to what's projected. Davis has the ability to slot in at any of the three starting spots for Detroit. He should be the perfect long-term starter for the weak side after DeAndre Levy's Lions career ended with a whimper.

The Lions pick up a bruising back on Day 2 in Foreman that should give the running game a sorely needed between-the-tackles weapon to complement Theo Riddick and Ameer Abdullah. They then trade back a few spots before snapping up Hendrickson, who should be a quality rotational end to spell their starters.

Facing a Day 3 with seven picks on the board, the Lions package Nos. 127, 165 and 205 to move into the end of the third round for Myrick, a solid option at slot corner behind Darius Slay and Nevin Lawson. With their four remaining picks, they select a developmental backup at quarterback, a vertical weapon to take the top off the defense, a value at defensive tackle who could quickly work into the rotational mix and a depth tight end who they met with on Toledo's pro day. All four could be potential values at their landing spots.

The Lions land a big back to complement the rushing attack. USATSI

Green Bay Packers

Round Overall Player Notes 1 29 Traded to Baltimore

2 47 CB Chidobe Awuzie from Baltimore* 2 61 OG Taylor Moton

3 74 RB Kareem Hunt from Philadelphia through Baltimore* 3 93 C Tyler Orlosky

4 134 ILB Anthony Walker Jr.

5 172 WR Mack Hollins

5 182 OLB Ejuan Price

6 212 CB Jeremy Clark

7 247 S Lorenzo Jerome



The Packers' biggest need is at cornerback, but with a couple of offensive playmakers sliding to the end of the first round, they're able to trade down and pick up an extra Day 2 pick before filling that need with Awuzie, who's garnering first-round buzz as a player who can line up outside or as the slot corner while holding his own in man coverage. He also contributes as a blitzer when called upon and can help on special teams.

After losing T.J. Lang and JC Tretter in free agency, the interior of the offensive line is the focus on Day 2, with Moton looking like a potential Week 1 starter at right guard who can keep Jason Spriggs in a swing-tackle role, while Orlosky fits as a backup to Corey Linsley. In between those picks, Green Bay lands a running back with sure hands in Hunt to form a committee with Ty Montgomery and possibly Christine Michael.

The Packers get some potential value in the fourth and fifth rounds with two linebackers, one to rush on the outside in a depth role and one to mix into the rotation inside, as well as a quality receiver to provide depth for Aaron Rodgers. Two more depth options are added to the secondary late.

The Packers move down and still land a quality corner in Awuzie. USATSI

Houston Texans

Round Overall Player Notes 1 16 QB Patrick Mahomes II from Baltimore* 1 25 Traded to Baltimore

2 57 Traded to Baltimore

3 89 S Marcus Maye

4 130 Traded to Miami

4 142 CB Brian Allen from Cleveland 5 166 Traded to NY Jets from Miami* 5 169 ILB Blair Brown

5 184 TE Bucky Hodges from Miami* 6 191 OT Brad Seaton from NY Jets* 7 243 Traded to Baltimore





DE Sheldon Richardson from NY Jets*

The Texans are left in quite the pickle at quarterback, and you'd figure that if they can't find a potential starter in the draft, they'll have to turn to free agency to try and make one fit. So when Mahomes makes it out of the top 13 – which may be unexpected with several teams in the top half scouting the top quarterbacks -- Houston gives up the Nos. 25, 57 and 243 picks along with a 2018 fourth to leap up nine spots for the Texas Tech prospect. Coach Bill O'Brien reportedly likes him, so it's time to put those QB whisperer credentials to the test and turn the high-ceiling Mahomes into the starter for a Super Bowl contender.

The big trade keeps the Texans off the clock until late on Day 2 when they add a versatile safety in Maye who could start at either spot in Houston. In an attempt to recoup one of their picks, the Texans swap their fourth-rounder for two fifths, then use the first of those to land Sheldon Richardson from the Jets. Houston has the cap space to fit Richardson for 2017, and he gives the defensive line a huge talent boost while providing as a star insurance policy for J.J. Watt.

Aside from the talented veteran, the Texans land four depth players on Day 3: a big cornerback who needs work if he's going to develop into a starter, an inside linebacker with great instincts, a value tight end who would go higher in a less-stocked class at the position, and a potential swing tackle.

The Texans finally find an answer at quarterback. USATSI

Indianapolis Colts

Round Overall Player Notes 1 15 OG Forrest Lamp

2 46 Traded to Denver

2 51 CB Ahkello Witherspoon from Denver* 3 80 OLB Tim Williams

4 121 DE Ryan Glasgow

4 126 OT Will Holden from Denver* 4 137 RB Samaje Perine from New England 4 144 ILB Kendall Beckwith

5 158 Traded to New Orleans

6 196 ILB Eric Wilson from New Orleans*

One year after taking an interior lineman in the first round to help protect franchise cornerstone Andrew Luck, the Colts take an interior lineman in the first round to help protect franchise cornerstone Andrew Luck. Lamp is the premier guard in this draft, someone who's drawn Zack Martin comparisons for his expected transition inside. He's a big piece for the right side of the Colts' line, making it a strength if one of their several options emerge at right tackle.

With Darius Butler moving to safety, cornerback is a big need for the Colts, but with the depth at the position available on Day 2, they move back five spots before selecting Witherspoon, a tall, athletic corner who could step in as a starter immediately. They follow up that pick by nabbing Williams, an elite talent who is expected to slide due to off-field concerns. After multiple free-agent signings at outside linebacker, the Colts should feel good about their talent and depth if Williams can stay on the field.

After trading down, the Colts have a whopping four fourth-round picks, and they use them to add immediate depth at three spots, including at running back, where Perine could wind up in the mix to take over as head of a committee when Frank Gore hangs up his cleats. Indy also takes injured linebacker Kendall Beckwith, who probably won't contribute much in 2017 but could be a starter moving forward. Finally, the Colts pick up a 2018 fifth-rounder to move down 38 spots before taking a depth linebacker in Wilson, who has garnered attention from plenty of teams.

Lamp joins an Indy line that's quickly growing into a strength. Getty Images

Jacksonville Jaguars

Round Overall Player Notes 1 4 DE Solomon Thomas

2 35 RB Joe Mixon

3 68 QB Nate Peterman

4 110 TE Jordan Leggett

5 148 OT Avery Gennesy

6 187 LB Matt Milano

7 222 WR Rodney Adams

7 240 CB Brendan Langley from Miami

The Jaguars could go a couple different directions at No. 4, but with the team reportedly a fan of Thomas, it's hard to see him getting past Jacksonville. The Stanford prospect is a blue-chip pass-rusher who can play inside or outside the formation depending on the scheme. Along with free-agent addition Calais Campbell, he gives a Jaguars line already stocked with talent a massive boost in one offseason.

On Day 2, the Jaguars opt for one of the most divisive prospects to come along in recent years in Mixon, a talent on par with expected top-10 pick Leonard Fournette who faces major red flags off the field. CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora can't see Mixon getting by the Jaguars at No. 35, and passing on Fournette at No. 4 makes perfect sense if the Jags are comfortable with Mixon's past. Later on Day 2, the Jaguars land a potential starting quarterback in Peterman who could wind up going a round earlier than this when all is said and done.

The Jaguars then dip into a deep tight end class for Leggett, a big target who could develop into a starter with coaching, before adding tackle depth at tackle and linebacker. The seventh round belongs to a pair of flyers in Adams, a slot receiver who can fill in as the team's third option if one of their top three goes down, and Langley, who bounced between corner and receiver and may have untapped potential.

The Jaguars overlook Mixon's past to add the elite talent. USATSI

Kansas City Chiefs

Round Overall Player Notes 1 27 QB Deshaun Watson

2 50 CB Cordrea Tankersley from Tampa Bay* 2 59 Traded to Tampa Bay

3 85 OLB Carl Lawson from Detroit* 3 91 Traded to Detroit

3 104 Traded to Tampa Bay

4 132 ILB Connor Harris

5 146 RB Brian Hill from San Francisco* 5 170 Traded to Detroit

5 180 Traded to San Francisco

6 216 TE Eric Saubert

6 218 Traded to Detroit

7 245 OLB Devonte Fields



Thanks to a cache of compensatory picks, the Chiefs are in position to move up the board as they wish. In the first round, they let the board come to them and land a steal in Watson, who could be the best or fifth-best quarterback in this class, depending on who you ask. If he falls this far, I can see some teams with early picks in Round 2 looking to move up to land him, but since other teams in the 20s end up having great fits fall into their lap, and since the Chiefs have no need to move down for extra picks, they land a future franchise quarterback to eventually take over for Alex Smith.

Day 2 is moving day for the Chiefs, who sacrifice No. 104 to move up nine spots in the second round for Tankersley, who dismissed any worries about his speed with a 4.4 40 at the combine. He'll step in and immediately fill a hole opposite Marcus Peters, allowing good-in-flashes Terrance Mitchell to head up strong depth behind the starters. The Chiefs then trade picks in the fifth (No. 170) and sixth (No. 218) rounds to jump for Lawson, whose stock has fallen due to multiple injuries but could be coached up into a potential starter down the road.

All the wheeling and dealing leaves the Chiefs with one pick in each round on Day 3, which they kick off with Harris, who serves as depth inside at linebacker and could be a special teams ace. Hill helps provide depth after losing Jamaal Charles, and Saubert is a potential backup behind Travis Kelce. Fields is more rush-linebacker depth to stash on the practice squad.

The Chiefs' quarterback of the future falls into their arms. USATSI

Los Angeles Chargers

Round Overall Player Notes 1 7 FS Malik Hooker

2 38 CB Kevin King

3 65 OG Dorian Johnson from Cleveland* 3 71 Traded to Cleveland

4 113 Traded to Cleveland

5 145 OT Sam Tevi from Cleveland* 5 151 WR Dede Westbrook

6 190 C Cameron Tom

7 225 RB T.J. Logan



The Chargers would likely be thrilled to land Hooker, one of the draft's two premier safeties, without having to trade up, as he addresses a need for a ball-hawking difference-maker at the position alongside Jahleel Addae. The Chargers had a great free safety for a long time in San Diego named Eric Weddle; Hooker will be his spiritual successor after the move to Los Angeles.

The Chargers aren't done adding help to the secondary, nabbing first-round talent Kevin King early in the second. He's a long, tall cornerback who will give them size at the position, which they didn't have a year ago despite their talented position group. The team will also be on the hunt for offensive line talent in the first three rounds, and with a talented guard slipping into Round 3, the Chargers trade Nos. 71 and 113 for Nos. 65 and 145, allowing them to land Johnson before another team does.

Day 3 sees the team pick up two more depth options on the line in Tevi and Tom, along with a talented receiver in Westbrook, who has character concerns that could cause him to fall further than his Day 2 talent would otherwise allow. Finally, they pick up an undersized speedster at running back who could have limited potential in a Darren Sproles/Danny Woodhead role.

Hooker gives the Chargers another Weddle-esque talent. USATSI

Los Angeles Rams

Round Overall Player Notes 2 37 SS Jabrill Peppers

3 69 DE Tanoh Kpassagnon

4 112 OG Jessamen Dunker

4 141 RB Jamaal Williams

5 149 WR Shelton Gibson

6 189 OT Storm Norton

6 206 TE Jeremy Sprinkle from Miami 7 234 OLB JoJo Mathis from Baltimore

The Rams underwent plenty of change this offseason, and the need to bring new personnel in to fill spots up and down the roster should preclude any thought of a trade up into Day 1. They need all these picks. The team still lands a Day 1 talent in Peppers, a playmaker in the secondary whose questionable NFL fit could see him slide. The Rams will have faith that Wade Phillips will put him to good use, likely at strong safety next to Lamarcus Joyner.

Kpassagnon has drawn plenty of interest in the predraft process, and he could be a great fit at defensive end with the team switching to the 3-4. That would give them Aaron Donald, Michael Brockers and Kpassagnon on the line in base sets, with Robert Quinn and Connor Barwin out wide at linebacker. The Rams then turn their attention to Sean McVay's offense, adding a potential starter in Dunker who could kick Rob Havenstein out to tackle if Greg Robinson flops there. Williams helps address the lack of depth behind Todd Gurley.

Gibson could be a steal this late if the depth at receiver this year pushes potential Day 2 picks further than expected. Norton provided more line depth, while Sprinkle gives the team a nice option behind Tyler Higbee and in two-tight end sets. Mathis could turn into a steal for Phillips' defense if his talent can be developed.

Peppers takes his plethora of talents to Los Angeles. USATSI

Miami Dolphins

Round Overall Player Notes 1 22 Traded to Baltimore

1 25 OLB Zach Cunningham from Houston through Baltimore* 2 54 DE Jordan Willis

3 97 FS Marcus Williams

4 122 DT Vincent Taylor from Baltimore* 4 130 CB Howard Wilson from Houston* 5 166 Traded to Houston

5 178 OG Erik Magnuson

5 184 Traded to Houston

7 223 WR Stacy Coley from Los Angeles Rams

With two quality linebackers on the board at No. 22, the Dolphins decided to move down a couple picks to pick up a fourth rounder, which they don't have at the beginning of the draft. At No. 25, Cunningham gives them a great option to immediately step in and start alongside Lawrence Timmons and Kiko Alonso. Timmons and Cunningham are better fits on the weak side, but that shouldn't be enough to prevent the Dolphins from making this pick.

Willis has picked up a lot of buzz over the last few weeks, and since the Dolphins are one of the teams known to have interest, there's little chance he makes it past this point. Williams is a potential long-term option at free safety starting in 2018, but it's possible he plays his way into the job as early as this season.

The Dolphins keep loading up on defense in the fourth round, using the pick they added from Baltimore to take an interior disruptor in Taylor, then trading two of their three fifth-rounders to move up for Wilson, who they've shown interest in this offseason and who could develop into a starter with time. Miami finally goes offense with their last two picks, first on a depth guard then on a local product at receiver.

Cunningham rounds out the Dolphins' starters at linebacker. USATSI

Minnesota Vikings

Round Overall Player Notes 2 39 DT Caleb Brantley from NY Jets* 2 48 Traded to NY Jets

3 79 RB Marlon Mack

3 86 Traded to NY Jets from Miami 3 107 OLB Duke Riley from NY Jets* 4 120 OG Nico Siragusa

4 128 CB Damontae Kazee from Miami 5 160 OT Conor McDermott

6 199 Traded to NY Jets

7 232 WR Amba Etta-Tawo



The Vikings face a long wait to make their first pick, and with a first-round talent at a position of need starting to get close, they swing a deal with a Jets team who should be happy to trade down as much as possible to build up picks. Brantley is probably the second-best defensive tackle in the draft behind Jonathan Allen, and he gives Minnesota a starter inside with Sharrif Floyd's future in question. The Vikings end up taking Nos. 39 and 107 in exchange for Nos. 48, 86 and 199.

The trade still leaves Minnesota with two third-round picks, and they use the first on Mack, a back who checks in just below the second-tier runners who should go in the second round but who brings potential to work in a committee with Latavius Murray and Jerick McKinnon. Next up is Riley, a player with the potential to eventually take over at weakside linebacker.

Day 3 brings a pair of sorely-needed depth picks on the offensive line, with Siragusa having the potential to be an early starter at guard. Kazee would at first glance be a poor fit for Mike Zimmer's defense as seemingly a zone corner, but the Vikings saw enough there to schedule a visit with the small corner, so it's possible he could develop into the scheme. The raw Etta-Tawo is as good a dart throw as any after one huge season.

Brantley is one of the top defensive tackles in this draft. USATSI

New England Patriots

Round Overall Player Notes 2 41 CB Tre'Davious White from Cincinnati through New Orleans* 2 42 DE Tarell Basham from New Orleans* 3 72 OLB Raekwon McMillan from Carolina 3 96 CB Teez Tabor

4 131 OG Jordan Morgan from Seattle 5 183 DT Tanzel Smart

6 200 OLB Samson Ebukman from Indianapolis 7 239 WR Robert Davis from Detroit

There's been speculation the Patriots could trade Malcolm Butler to the Saints, but No. 11 is too high a price for New Orleans to pay, and the Patriots may want more than their original first-rounder back. Considering they're also down a second-rounder, a deal could make perfect sense if New Orleans trades back from No. 32, which they do in this draft. New England picks up back-to-back picks early in the second round for Butler, and the package is worth roughly the No. 17 overall pick on the trade value chart. Sounds like it could be a match.

After the deal, the Patriots waste no time in finding a replacement for Butler, snagging a first-round talent in White with top-notch cover skills. Basham is a fast riser who can immediately help in the defensive end rotation. New England keeps piling up defensive talent in Round 3, first with a potential strong-side linebacker in McMillan and then with the talented and over-the-top Tabor, who ran a slow 40 – but so did Logan Ryan. A new-look cornerback depth chart of Stephon Gilmore, Eric Rowe, White, Cyrus Jones and Tabor should be just fine.

The Patriots lose a fifth-rounder after signing Mike Gillislee to an offer sheet. Expect the team to take at least one developmental lineman on Day 3, and here it's Morgan, who could emerge as a starter at guard eventually. Smart and Ebukman give the defense a pair of depth pieces, while Davis could carve out a role on special teams and potentially fit into the wide receiver depth chart down the line.

White replaces Malcolm Butler after a Day 2 trade. USATSI

New Orleans Saints

Round Overall Player Notes 1 11 Traded to Philadelphia

1 14 DE Taco Charlton from Minnesota through Philadelphia* 1 32 Traded to Cincinnati from New England 2 41 Traded to New England from Cincinnati* 2 42 Traded to New England

3 76 WR Zay Jones

3 82 LB Alex Anzalone from Denver* 3 99 Traded to Denver from Baltimore through Philadelphia* 3 103 TE Jake Butt from New England through Cleveland 4 116 Traded to Denver from Cincinnati* 4 138 RB Tarik Cohen from Cincinnati* 4 139 DT Carlos Watkins from Cleveland through Philadelphia* 5 158 CB Channing Stribling from Indianapolis* 6 196 Traded to Indianapolis

7 229 OG Jordan Simmons





CB Malcolm Butler from New England*



LB Mychal Kendricks from Philadelphia*

Speaking of trades, no team does more wheeling and dealing in this mock than the Saints, who pull off a whopping five trades to put themselves in a position to contend immediately in the NFC South. It starts at the top, where they move down three spots with a Philadelphia team hungry for a corner before taking Charlton, who brings a pass-rush weapon to the table opposite Cam Jordan.

The Saints use their second Day 1 pick to trade down again, this time with a Bengals team eyeing a running back. The first trade involves swapping No. 11 for Nos. 14, 99, 139 and linebacker Mychal Kendricks, a one-time solid starter at a position of need. The second deal gives them Nos. 41, 116 and 138 in exchange for No. 32.

What do they do with all these picks? For starters, they trade their next two picks for a premier talent at cornerback: Malcolm Butler. If the No. 11 is too high a price to pay for Butler, but the Patriots want more than the No. 32, this is a nice middle ground for both parties, with the Saints now having enough depth in the rest of the draft to sacrifice these two valuable picks for a star at a position of need.

Back on the clock in the third round, the Saints nab Jones, a Round 2 talent with the FBS record for career receptions who will need to work to win man matchups at the NFL level. Next they trade Nos. 99 and 116 to move up for Anzalone, a potential Week 1 starter at linebacker. Their final Day 2 pick is spent on Butt, a complete tight end who likely will never be a star but could start for a long time.

Several teams have eyed Cohen during the predraft process, so the Saints grab him in the fourth to be a speed/receiving complement to Mark Ingram. Watkins should be a solid rotational defensive tackle. In their final trade of the mock, the Saints spend a 2018 fifth-rounder to move up 38 spots for a quality corner in Stribling before adding some depth on the line in Simmons.

Got all that?

Add Malcolm Butler to the Saints' draft haul when the dust settles. USATSI

New York Giants

Round Overall Player Notes 1 23 OT Garett Bolles

2 55 TE Evan Engram

3 87 DT Dalvin Tomlinson

4 140 DE Deatrich Wise

5 167 OLB Jordan Evans

6 207 RB De'Angelo Henderson

7 241 K Jake Elliott



Some teams move up, down, in and out of this mock draft, but the Giants aren't one of them. They manage to fill a big need in the first with Bolles, who's older than a typical prospect but who should come in and immediately start at left tackle, kicking Ereck Flowers to the right side, where he's a better fit. Some iterations of the first round could have the Giants missing out on all three top tackles, but with the top players at the position falling further than expected, there's less need for teams like the Giants and Seahawks to swing a deal to guarantee they get one.

The Giants start Day 2 with a potential immediate starter at tight end in Engram after bypassing freak of nature David Njoku in the first round. Engram joins a talented receiver trio to give Eli Manning plenty of passing-game weapons. Next up is Tomlinson, a beefy defensive tackle who will go a long way toward replacing the departed Johnathan Hankins.

The Giants love adding pass-rushers at defensive end, and even with their starters locked in for the foreseeable future, they pick up a depth options on Day 3 in Wise before adding a linebacker to the mix in Evans, who will try to develop into a 2018 starter for the team. After adding Henderson to the ground game to mix in behind Paul Perkins, they grab a kicker to compete for the starting job. Despite not having any flashy trades, this is a group with a lot of talent who should contribute in 2017 and even more ticketed for big future roles.

Engram is another key piece for Ben McAdoo's passing game. USATSI

New York Jets

Round Overall Player Notes 1 6 RB Leonard Fournette

2 39 Traded to Minnesota

2 48 OLB T.J. Watt from Minnesota* 3 70 CB Fabian Moreau

3 86 C Ethan Pocic from Miami through Minnesota* 3 107 Traded to Minnesota

5 150 S Delano Hill

5 166 NT Stevie Tu'ikolovatu from Miami through Houston* 6 191 Traded to Houston

6 199 ILB Marquel Lee from Minnesota* 7 224 RB Donnel Pumphrey



Most of all, the Jets should be looking to trade down and amass picks to help a roster lacking much talent. But if the top five falls as it does here, I'm not sure any team will be looking to pay a ransom to move up to No. 6. So what to the Jets do? Take the best player available, regardless of position. They're reportedly high on Fournette, and while he doesn't fill their biggest need, the running back position is obviously important to this team after spending on Matt Forte and Bilal Powell last year. Fournette can take over as lead back, leaving Powell as a top-notch complementary option, and the Jets offense can focus on the rushing attack and Josh McCown playing smart football.

The Jets are however able to move down in the second round with Minnesota, giving up the No. 38 pick and the last pick of Day 2 for Nos. 48, 86 and 199. The first pick in that set nets them Watt, a talented 3-4 rush linebacker who should immediately see starter snaps on a defense that needs sacks. Next up is talented cornerback Fabian Moreau, who saw his stock suffer after a pectoral injury knocked him out for what could be a big portion of 2017. That shouldn't matter to a team with eyes on the future, though. The second pick they scored in the Minnesota deal is spent on Pocic, who could quickly take the reins at the pivot.

After a bit of a wait on Day 3, the Jets pick up Hill, Tu'ikolovatu and Lee as immediate depth pieces who could figure into the starting plans if they develop. The final round brings a scat back who could be a weapon on offense in bursts but whose primary contributions could come on special teams.

Fournette takes the reins of the Jets' rushing attack. USATSI

Oakland Raiders

Round Overall Player Notes 1 24 ILB Reuben Foster

2 56 Traded to Seattle

3 88 WR ArDarius Stewart

4 129 DT Davon Godchaux

5 168 OG Jermaine Eluemunor

6 208 TE Cole Hikutini

7 242 OLB Dylan Donahue

7 244 WR Damore'ea Stringfellow from Seattle



CB Richard Sherman from Seattle*



RB Marshawn Lynch from Seattle*

We'll get to the big trade in a minute, but let's start with the Raiders' first-round pick. Foster is a potential top-10 talent who could slip a bit due to medical red flags and potential character concerns. If he makes it to No. 24, the Raiders should be all over him as the centerpiece of the linebacker corps.

OK, now the blockbuster. Former agent Joel Corry cited a potential Sherman-to-the-Raiders deal in a recent article on this site, and I'm on board with his line of reasoning, with a small twist: including Marshawn Lynch in the same deal to bump up the 2018 compensation. The deal now becomes Sherman and Lynch for the No. 56 pick, a conditional 2018 fourth-rounder and corner David Amerson. The Raiders trade Amerson for a star at corner after a down 2016 and bring in local legend Lynch to serve as the lead back. Not a bad use for a second-round pick.

After the deal, the Raiders add depth at receiver in Stewart, who plays with a competitive streak and should quickly earn third-receiver duties. They follow it up with Godchaux, who'll rotate on the interior of the defensive line, and Eluemunor, who provides depth on the other side of the ball at guard. Hikutini could emerge as a solid No. 2 tight end behind Jared Cook. Donahue and Stringfellow bring more depth.

Could Sherman and Lynch be reunited in Oakland? USATSI

Philadelphia Eagles

Round Overall Player Notes 1 11 CB Gareon Conley from New Orleans* 1 14 Traded to New Orleans from Minnesota 2 43 RB Alvin Kamara

3 99 Traded to New Orleans from Baltimore 4 118 WR Taywan Taylor

4 139 Traded to New Orleans from Cleveland 5 155 OL Aviante Collins

6 194 CB Ashton Lampkin

7 230 OG Ben Braden



Most teams have the flexibility to go several different directions with their first pick, but not the Eagles. Philadelphia must absolutely find a No. 1 cornerback in the first round, and after Marshon Lattimore comes off the board at No. 10, they package picks in the third and fourth rounds to move up three spots for Conley, who has emerged as likely the only other corner worthy of a top-15 selection along with his Ohio State teammate. He's capable of fitting any defensive scheme, and his cover ability puts him at the top of the depth chart ahead of Patrick Robinson and Jalen Mills.

The only other area of clear need for the Eagles is at running back, and with a solid group of options behind Leonard Fournette, they wait until Day 2 and land Kamara, who hasn't proven that he can handle a high volume of touches in college but checks every other box. He won't have to worry about wearing down in a backfield that can also utilize Darren Sproles and Wendell Smallwood.

The trade up for Conley leaves the Eagles with a long wait after taking Kamara, and they end it by snapping up Taylor, a potentially elite slot receiver who gives Carson Wentz a long-term complementary weapon. Next up is combine freak Collins, who wowed with a 4.81-second 40-yard dash (easily tops for a lineman) and 34 reps on the bench press (one off the best mark at his position). He'll eventually start somewhere. Lampkin and Braden both bring more depth at positions of need.

The Eagles move up for a sorely-need corner in Conley. USATSI

Pittsburgh Steelers

Round Overall Player Notes 1 30 TE David Njoku

2 62 OLB Derek Rivers

3 94 CB Rasul Douglas

3 105 ILB Vince Biegel

4 135 S Eddie Jackson

5 171 WR Josh Reynolds from Buffalo* 5 173 Traded to Buffalo

6 213 C J.J. Dielman

7 248 Traded to Buffalo



Many think the Steelers are locked in on defensive help with their first pick, but that couldn't be further from the case, if their draft history is any indicator. Pittsburgh has proven happy to let the value fall to them wherever it may be. Here it's with Njoku, a freakish talent at tight end who steps right in as the third option in the passing game behind Antonio Brown and Le'Veon Bell. There will be plenty of talent available over the next few rounds to help the defense, but there aren't many tights on Earth with the athletic ability of Njoku.

Case in point: the Steelers wind up seeing Rivers, a small-school pass-rushing weapon who could be in the mix for the first round, fall into their laps at No. 62. Next up is Douglas, who fits the mold at corner for Pittsburgh, and Biegel, a limited talent who needs coaching up but has all the intangibles you could want from an over-achiever.

The Steelers follow their Day 2 bonanza on defense with another defender, as Jackson could develop into a return game option and a solid piece in the secondary if he can overcome his injury history. Next the Steelers sacrifice their seventh-rounder to hop the Packers for Reynolds, a great value in the fifth round who could be in the mix to eventually start opposite Brown. Dielman brings depth on the offensive line, sewing up a Steelers draft long on talent.

Njoku would give the Steelers offense yet another dimension. USATSI

San Francisco 49ers

Round Overall Player Notes 1 2 Traded to Cleveland

1 12 OLB Haason Reddick from Cleveland* 2 33 CB Adoree' Jackson from Cleveland* 2 34 QB Davis Webb

3 66 CB Sidney Jones

4 108 WR Carlos Henderson from Cleveland* 4 109 Traded to Tampa Bay

4 143 OG Zach Banner

5 146 Traded to Kansas City

5 161 OT Dan Skipper from Washington 5 180 SS Xavier Woods from Kansas City* 6 198 DE Josh Carraway from Baltimore 6 202 RB Aaron Jones from Denver 7 219 WR Artavis Scott from Cleveland

If the 49ers can trade out of the No. 2 spot and land several premium draft picks from Cleveland, consider anything else they do in this draft a win. I don't see the 49ers taking Mitchell Trubisky if they stay at No. 2, and it's worth passing up a blue-chipper at another spot to strike this deal, turning the second overall pick into Nos. 12, 33 and 108 this year, plus two 2018 second-rounders and a 2018 fifth. If they want to insist on Cleveland's first-round pick in 2018 and turn the other two future picks into a third or fourth, I think the Browns still say yes.

After striking a potentially franchise-altering deal, new general manager John Lynch gets to work on adding talent. Reddick has been a fast riser after a superb showing throughout the predraft process, and he should fit as a 4-3 linebacker with the team moving away from the 3-4. Jackson and Webb stay in state, with the former bringing an immediate boost to the return game while helping a cornerback unit that will try Jimmie Ward at safety and recently lost Tramaine Brock. Webb has garnered buzz as a potential first-rounder, and he'll get the chance to develop with new coach Kyle Shanahan before possible taking the reins later in the season or in 2018.

The third round brings Sidney Jones, a top-30 talent who suffered a serious Achilles injury while working out and could emerge as another starter if he gets back to 100 percent health. He recently contributed an article at The Players' Tribune warning us all not to count him out. After taking a potential long-term starter at receiver in Henderson in the fourth round, the 49ers sandwich a selection of Banner to compete for a starting spot inside around two trades, the first sending No. 109 to the Bucs for a 2018 third and the second bringing a 2018 fifth to move down 34 spots in the fifth round this year. That gives San Francisco a Browns-ian stash of picks for next year's draft to go with six potential starters in 2018 and beyond, along with five more depth pieces in the last three rounds.

Webb will look to master Shanahan's offense before taking over. USATSI

Seattle Seahawks

Round Overall Player Notes 1 26 OT Ryan Ramczyk

2 56 CB Quincy Wilson from Oakland* 2 58 DT Larry Ogunjobi

3 90 OG Isaac Asiata

3 102 WR Chad Hansen

3 106 Traded to Detroit

4 127 OLB Carroll Phillips from Detroit* 5 165 CB Brandon Wilson from Detroit* 6 205 NT Josh Tupou from Detroit* 6 210 Traded to Atlanta

7 226 FB Freddie Stevenson from Carolina



CB David Amerson



The primary focus should be on landing a capable left tackle, allowing Luke Joeckel to fill a more sensible hole at left guard. They do just that with Ramczyk, the third of three top-tier left-tackle prospects in this draft. Adding him to the blind side could be the biggest upgrade for any position on any team in this draft; that's how big an issue the spot was for Pete Carroll's offense last year.

After rumors swirled all month that Richard Sherman wanted to be traded, he gets his wish, going to Oakland with Marshawn Lynch in exchange for corner David Amerson, the No. 56 pick in this year's draft and a conditional fourth-rounder in a deal close to the one Joel Corry recently proposed on CBSSports.com. The Seahawks are able to cash the corner in for another player at the position who's had success in the past but is coming off a down year, and then they double up at the position by drafting Wilson, a big corner whose physicality should fit well with the defense. Ogunjobi, their other second-round pick, is a small-school interior presence on the defensive line who should quickly gain a starting role.

After the excitement of the Sherman/Lynch trade, the third round is a relative bore. Asiata will to develop into a long-term starter on the interior, while Hansen has flashed the ability to take over games and could emerge as an outside weapon to feature alongside Doug Baldwin and Tyler Lockett in three-wide sets.

Next up is another deal, with the Seahawks turning their final Day 2 pick into three selections before they were previous due to come back on the clock. Those picks get spent on three more depth pieces on defense: Phillips, a linebacker who could emerge as the third option in base sets alongside Bobby Wagner and K.J. Wright; Wilson, who killed his pro day with a 4.31-second 40-yard dash and 41-inch vertical jump and could wind up helping the depth at corner or transitioning to running back; and Tupou, a potential option at the nose down the road. After trading No. 210 for a 2018 fifth-rounder, the Seahawks throw in a new fullback. It's a quality class for Carroll and his staff to mold.

Wilson joins Amerson as the key pieces of the Sherman deal. USATSI

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Round Overall Player Notes 1 19 DB Obi Melifonwu

2 50 Traded to Kansas City

2 59 TE Adam Shaheen from Kansas City* 3 75 RB/WR Curtis Samuel from Buffalo* 3 84 Traded to Buffalo

3 104 RB Wayne Gallman from Kansas City* 4 109 CB Shaquil Griffin from San Francisco* 4 125 Traded to Buffalo

5 162 C Kyle Fuller

6 204 OLB Jayon Brown

7 237 QB Alek Torgersen



The Buccaneers could go in a lot of directions with their first pick, with projections focusing on several skill position players on offense. But if Melifonwu makes it to them at No. 19, he'd be a great selection. After tearing up athletic testing at the combine with a 4.4-second 40-yard dash, a 44-inch high jump and an 11-foot-9 broad jump (all top marks for safeties), Melifonwu should be a highly coveted secondary player who could primarily line up at strong safety while also working to eliminate tight ends in coverage.

On Day 2, the Bucs pass on Evan Engram at No. 50 to trade the pick to Kansas City, who sends No. 104 to move up nine spots. At their new pick, Tampa Bay goes with small-school tight end Adam Shaheen, who has a great back story, going from D-II walk-on to one of the most coveted prospect workouts in 2017. With the extra pick in tow, the Bucs can afford to jump nine spots in the third round by trading No. 125 and landing Samuel, an immediate weapon in the return game who can be a factor in different ways on offense. They follow the pick with a more traditional back at the end of the third round in Gallman, giving them depth to overcome the Doug Martin situation.

The next move for the Bucs is to trade a 2018 third-rounder to land Griffin, a good tackler who should fit into Tampa's scheme well. The team rounds out its class with great value in Fuller to serve as depth on the offensive line, a potential strong-side linebacker option in Brown and a developmental quarterback who could eventually ascend to the backup role behind Jameis Winston.

Melifonwu was one of the stars of the combine. USATSI

Tennessee Titans

Round Overall Player Notes 1 5 DE Jonathan Allen from Los Angeles Rams 1 18 WR John Ross

3 83 FS Desmond King

3 100 CB Corn Elder from Los Angeles Rams 4 124 TE Jonnu Smith

5 164 CB Jeremy Cutrer

6 214 WR Josh Malone from Atlanta 7 236 OG Jake Eldrenkamp



The Titans have several options at No. 5, and one of the best ones could be a trade down, as there are four blue-chip prospects on defense by my count, plus Mitchell Trubisky, who could entice teams to move up. But for a team close to contention, staying put and grabbing a top-tier prospect could make the most sense. Allen would give the Titans a fearsome pair of 3-4 defensive ends, taking the defensive front seven to the next level. At No. 18, Ross brings the speed element to the offense after blazing a record 4.22-second 40-yard dash at the combine.

The Titans turn their focus to the secondary in the third round, first taking King, a player whose long-term home should be at free safety, where he could quickly emerge as the starter next to Johnathan Cyprien. Next up is Elder, who's small in stature but doesn't play like it. Throw in the taller Cutrer, and the Titans end up with some solid depth after saying goodbye to long-time starter Jason McCourty.

Aside from Cutrer, Day 3 is about adding depth to the offense. Smith could get lost in the shuffle of a deep tight end class but has the chops to eventually replace Delanie Walker down the road. Malone also had a good 40-yard dash, though not at Ross' level. Eldrenkamp is just a guy battling for a roster spot as a reserve guard.

Allen gives the Titans a second elite talent on the defensive line. USATSI

Washington Redskins

Round Overall Player Notes 1 17 Traded to Denver

1 20 OLB Charles Harris from Denver* 2 44 DE Chris Wormley from Buffalo* 2 49 Traded to Buffalo

3 81 WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

3 101 OG Danny Isidora from Denver* 4 114 RB Jeremy McNichols from New York Jets 4 123 Traded to Buffalo

5 154 CB Marquez White from New Orleans 6 201 K Zane Gonzalez

6 209 QB Chad Kelly from Houston 7 220 WR Chad Williams from San Francisco 7 235 NT DeAngelo Brown



Redskins fans have to wait just a bit longer to hear their first pick after the Broncos send No. 101 for the chance to move up three spots for O.J. Howard. When Washington is back on the clock, they opt for Harris, a great fit as a 3-4 rush linebacker. He'll need to get better against the run to make this a steal at No. 20.

With an extra pick in their hands, the Redskins opt to move up from five spots to No. 44, trading the No. 123 pick to do so. There they land Wormley, a versatile defensive lineman who has a legitimate shot of being a first-round pick. In the third round, they first grab a nice value at the receiver spot in Smith-Schuster, who doesn't have an elite ceiling but makes up for it with a high floor. Expect him to be a long-term starter for Washington, which caps off their Day 2 with Isidora, who serves as depth initially while looking to develop into a starter-quality guard.

The Redskins are left with six picks on Day 3 after shipping one to Buffalo, and they use the first on McNichols, who put up huge numbers at Boise State and could challenge Rob Kelley for lead-back duties as soon as 2017. Next comes White to add depth at corner, then top kicker prospect Zane Gonzalez to take over for Dustin Hopkins. Kelly will look develop into a No. 2 option once he's healthy, while Williams and Brown both represent great value at their positions if they make it to the seventh round.

Harris brings fierce pass-rush ability to the Redskins. USATSI

Every round, every pick

*Denotes mock trade

Round 1

Overall Team Player 1 CLE OLB Myles Garrett 2 CLE* QB Mitchell Trubisky 3 CHI S Jamal Adams 4 JAC DE Solomon Thomas 5 TEN DE Jonathan Allen 6 NYJ RB Leonard Fournette 7 LAC FS Malik Hooker 8 CAR RB Christian McCaffrey 9 CIN DE Derek Barnett 10 BUF CB Marshon Lattimore 11 PHI* CB Gareon Conley 12 SF* OLB Haason Reddick 13 ARI WR Mike Williams 14 NO* DE Taco Charlton 15 IND OG Forrest Lamp 16 HOU* QB Patrick Mahomes II 17 DEN* TE O.J. Howard 18 TEN WR John Ross 19 TB DB Obi Melifonwu 20 WAS* OLB Charles Harris 21 DET ILB Jarrad Davis 22 BAL* OT Cam Robinson 23 NYG OT Garett Bolles 24 OAK ILB Reuben Foster 25 MIA* OLB Zach Cunningham 26 SEA OT Ryan Ramczyk 27 KC QB Deshaun Watson 28 DAL CB Marlon Humphrey 29 BAL* WR Corey Davis 30 PIT TE David Njoku 31 ATL OLB Tyus Bowser 32 CIN* RB Dalvin Cook





Round 2

Overall Team Player 33 SF* CB Adoree' Jackson 34 SF QB Davis Webb 35 JAC RB Joe Mixon 36 CHI QB DeShone Kizer 37 LAR SS Jabrill Peppers 38 LAC CB Kevin King 39 MIN* DT Caleb Brantley 40 CAR DE Takk McKinley 41 NE* CB Tre'Davious White 42 NE* DE Tarell Basham 43 PHI RB Alvin Kamara 44 WAS* DE Chris Wormley 45 ARI DE Malik McDowell 46 DEN* OT Dion Dawkins 47 GB* CB Chidobe Awuzie 48 NYJ* OLB T.J. Watt 49 BUF* WR Cooper Kupp 50 KC* CB Cordrea Tankersley 51 IND* CB Ahkello Witherspoon 52 CLE FS Budda Baker 53 DET RB D'Onta Foreman 54 MIA DE Jordan Willis 55 NYG TE Evan Engram 56 SEA* CB Quincy Wilson 57 BAL* OLB Ryan Anderson 58 SEA DT Larry Ogunjobi 59 TB* TE Adam Shaheen 60 DAL SS Justin Evans 61 GB OG Taylor Moton 62 PIT OLB Derek Rivers 63 ATL OG Dan Feeney 64 CAR SS Josh Jones





Round 3

Overall Team Player 65 LAC* OG Dorian Johnson 66 SF CB Sidney Jones 67 CHI WR Chris Godwin 68 JAC QB Nate Peterman 69 LAR DE Tanoh Kpassagnon 70 NYJ CB Fabian Moreau 71 CLE* TE Gerald Everett 72 NE OLB Raekwon McMillan 73 CIN OT Roderick Johnson 74 GB* RB Kareem Hunt 75 TB* WR Curtis Samuel 76 NO WR Zay Jones 77 ARI CB Cameron Sutton 78 BAL C Pat Elflein 79 MIN RB Marlon Mack 80 IND OLB Tim Williams 81 WAS WR JuJu Smith-Schuster 82 NO* LB Alex Anzalone 83 TEN FS Desmond King 84 BUF* OT Julie'n Davenport 85 KC* OLB Carl Lawson 86 NYJ* C Ethan Pocic 87 NYG DT Dalvin Tomlinson 88 OAK WR ArDarius Stewart 89 HOU S Marcus Maye 90 SEA OG Isaac Asiata 91 DET* DE Trey Hendrickson 92 DAL DE DeMarcus Walker 93 GB ILB Anthony Walker 94 PIT CB Rasul Douglas 95 ATL OT Antonio Garcia 96 NE CB Teez Tabor 97 MIA FS Marcus Williams 98 CAR OT David Sharpe 99 DEN* DE Montravius Adams 100 TEN CB Corn Elder 101 WAS* OG Danny Isidora 102 SEA WR Chad Hansen 103 NO TE Jake Butt 104 TB* RB Wayne Gallman 105 PIT ILB Vince Biegel 106 DET* CB Jalen Myrick 107 MIN* OLB Duke Riley





Round 4

Overall Team Player 108 SF* WR Carlos Henderson 109 TB* CB Shaquil Griffin 110 JAC TE Jordan Leggett 111 CHI OT Adam Bisnowaty 112 LAR OG Jessamen Dunker 113 ARI* QB Brad Kaaya 114 WAS RB Jeremy McNichols 115 CAR DT Grover Stewart 116 DEN* OT Chad Wheeler 117 CHI OLB Dawuane Smoot 118 PHI WR Taywan Taylor 119 CLE* S John Johnson 120 MIN OG Nico Siragusa 121 IND DE Ryan Glasgow 122 MIA* DT Vincent Taylor 123 BUF* DT Jaleel Johnson 124 TEN TE Jonnu Smith 125 BUF* WR Amara Darboh 126 IND* OT Will Holden 127 SEA* OLB Carroll Phillips 128 MIN CB Damontae Kazee 129 OAK DT Davon Godchaux 130 MIA* CB Howard Wilson 131 NE OG Jordan Morgan 132 KC ILB Connor Harris 133 CIN* DT Elijah Qualls 134 GB C Tyler Orlosky 135 PIT SS Eddie Jackson 136 ATL DE Daeshon Hall 137 IND RB Samaje Perine 138 NO* RB Tarik Cohen 139 NO* DT Carlos Watkins 140 NYG DE Deatrich Wise 141 LAR RB Jamaal Williams 142 HOU CB Brian Allen 143 SF OG Zach Banner 144 IND ILB Kendall Beckwith





Round 5

Overall Team Player 145 LAC* OT Sam Tevi 146 KC* RB Brian Hill 147 CHI CB Jourdan Lewis 148 JAC OT Avery Gennesy 149 LAR WR Shelton Gibson 150 NYJ FS Delano Hall 151 LAC WR Dede Westbrook 152 CAR WR Malachi Dupre 153 DAL* WR Isaiah Ford 154 WAS CB Marquez White 155 PHI OL Aviante Collins 156 BUF TE George Kittle 157 ARI RB James Conner 158 NO* CB Channing Stribling 159 BAL FB Sam Rogers 160 MIN OT Conor McDermott 161 SF OT Dan Skipper 162 TB C Kyle Fuller 163 BUF OLB Dylan Cole 164 TEN CB Jeremy Cutrer 165 SEA* CB Brandon Wilson 166 NYJ* NT Stevie Tu'ikolovatu 167 NYG OLB Jordan Evans 168 OAK OG Jermaine Eluemunor 169 HOU ILB Blair Brown 170 DET* QB Joshua Dobbs 171 PIT* WR Josh Reynolds 172 GB WR Mack Hollins 173 BUF* S Tedric Thompson 174 ATL DT Charles Walker 175 CLE WR Ryan Switzer 176 CIN WR Noah Brown 177 DEN WR Kenny Golladay 178 MIA OG Erik Magnuson 179 ARI ILB Elijah Lee 180 SF* SS Xavier Woods 181 CLE OG Sean Harlow 182 GB OLB Ejuan Price 183 NE DT Tanzel Smart 184 HOU* TE Bucky Hodges





Round 6

Overall Team Player 185 CLE RB Matthew Dayes 186 BAL DL Nazair Jones 187 JAC LB Matt Milano 188 CLE CB Ezra Robinson 189 LAR OT Storm Norton 190 LAC C Cameron Tom 191 HOU* OT Brad Seaton 192 CAR CB Aarion Penton 193 DAL* DT Eddie Vanderdoes 194 PHI CB Ashton Lampkin 195 BUF RB Corey Clement 196 IND* ILB Eric Wilson 197 CLE* DL Jarron Jones 198 SF DE Josh Carraway 199 NYJ* ILB Marquel Lee 200 NE OLB Samson Ebukman 201 WAS K Zane Gonzalez 202 SF RB Aaron Jones 203 DEN RB Elijah McGuire 204 TB OLB Jayon Brown 205 SEA* NT Josh Tupou 206 LAR TE Jeremy Sprinkle 207 NYG RB De'Angelo Henderson 208 OAK TE Cole Hikutini 209 WAS QB Chad Kelly 210 ATL* S Jadar Johnson 211 DAL OT Jerry Ugokwe 212 GB CB Jeremy Clark 213 PIT C J.J. Dielman 214 TEN WR Josh Malone 215 DET WR K.D. Cannon 216 KC TE Eric Saubert 217 CIN QB C.J. Beathard 218 DET* DT DeAngelo Brown





Round 7

Overall Team Player 219 SF WR Artavis Scott 220 WAS WR Chad Williams 221 CHI ILB Ben Gedeon 222 JAC WR Rodney Adams 223 MIA WR Stacy Coley 224 NYJ RB Donnel Pumphrey 225 LAC RB T.J. Logan 226 SEA FB Freddie Stevenson 227 CIN S Rayshawn Jenkins 228 DAL QB Jerod Evans 229 NO OG Jordan Simmons 230 PHI OG Ben Braden 231 ARI FS Johnathan Ford 232 MIN WR Amba Etta-Tawo 233 CAR ILB Tanner Vallejo 234 LAR OLB JoJo Mathis 235 WAS NT DeAngelo Brown 236 TEN OG Jake Eldrenkamp 237 TB QB Alek Torgersen 238 DEN WR Travis Rudolph 239 NE WR Robert Davis 240 JAC CB Brendan Langley 241 NYG K Jake Elliott 242 OAK OLB Dylan Donahue 243 BAL* OT Justin Senior 244 OAK WR Damore'ea Stringfellow 245 KC OLB Devonte Fields 246 DAL WR Isaiah McKenzie 247 GB S Lorenzo Jerome 248 BUF* CB Nate Hairston 249 ATL ILB Hardy Nickerson 250 DET TE Michael Roberts 251 CIN P Austin Rehkow 252 DEN DL D.J. Jones 253 DEN ILB Harvey Langi





