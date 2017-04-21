2017 NFL Thanksgiving schedule: Redskins host Giants, Cowboys play Chargers

Once again in 2017 the NFL will feature a tripleheader on Thanksgiving Day, allowing football fans to soak up the gravy and make fun of their uncle's terrible fantasy football team while watching several hours of football.

As is usual, the first two games of the day will feature the Detroit Lions and the Dallas Cowboys being broadcast on CBS and FOX, respectively, followed by a night game either on NFL Network or NBC.

This year, it's NBC with the night game, which is pretty spicy: The Washington Redskins will host a Thanksgiving game for the first-time ever when they welcome the New York Giants into FedEx Field.

Here's the full breakdown of the NFL games on Thanksgiving.

Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions

12:30 p.m. ET, FOX

Delightful little divisional matchup between two teams who should be in the hunt when it comes to the NFC North. The Lions have done a great job improving their offensive line despite losing Larry Warford and Riley Reiff . Matthew Stafford looked like an MVP candidate in 2016 before a hand injury threw him off and the Lions limped to the finish. The Vikings were the NFL's last undefeated team but ended up missing the playoffs. After jettisoning Adrian Peterson for Latavius Murray and spending big in free agency on the offensive line, there is substantial hope for Sam Bradford in his second year with the team.

Los Angeles San Diego Chargers at Dallas Cowboys

4:30 p.m. ET, CBS

Tony Romo calling the Dallas Cowboys game on Thanksgiving! What a freaking delight, with Tony and America getting a look at Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott in their second year. Everyone expects the offense to be as good as it was in 2016, but is that asking too much? There's a lot to be learned about the Cowboys defense as well over the next few months. The Chargers are dripping with sleeper appeal thanks to Philip Rivers and a stout, young defense highlighted by Joey Bosa . They won't play in their 30,000-person, sold-out stadium for this game, but they are a very capable opponent for Dallas.

New York Giants at Washington Redskins

8:30 p.m. ET, NBC

The first game ever in D.C. on Thanksgiving probably won't bring any sort of questions about Washington's mascot. Nope, none at all. There will also remain questions about Kirk Cousins which might not be answered at this point, what with his second franchise tag -- assuming no new deal is reached before July 15 -- set to expire at the end of the of the year and the Redskins potentially not being able to keep him around. The Giants, with Eli Manning and an incredible receiving corps highlighted by Odell Beckham , Jr., Brandon Marshall and Sterling Shepard , should be a contender for this parity-filled division as well.