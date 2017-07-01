2017 NFL training camps: Here are the dates and locations for all 32 NFL teams

It's officially July, which means NFL training camps are right around the corner.

As a matter of fact, we're less then three weeks away from the unofficial beginning of the 2017 season. The first batch of rookies will make their way to training camp on July 19, which is the earliest reporting date for any team this year.

The Ravens, Jaguars, Bears, Cowboys and Saints are the five teams that are taking advantage of the early reporting date for their rookies. The last group to report to camp this year will be the veterans who play for the Colts, Chargers, Seahawks or Lions. Those four teams aren't asking their veterans to report until July 29.

All other teams will have their rookies and veterans report to camp at a point between July 19 and 29.

The NFL preseason will kickoff on Thursday, Aug. 3 with the Cardinals facing the Cowboys in the Hall of Fame Game, which will be played in Canton, Ohio. The preseason runs through Aug. 31.

Following the preseason, the NFL will hold its one and only cutdown day of 2017 on Sept. 2. Although there had been two cutdown days in the past (from 90 players to 75, then 75 to 53), the league changed the rules this year, and there will only be one giant cutdown where teams will go from 90 to 53 players on their roster.

As for training camp, you can see the reporting dates for each team below. Keep in mind that each team's first official practice is generally held the day after veterans report.