2017 NFL training camps: Here are the dates and locations for all 32 NFL teams

Find out when and where your team will get to work in July

It's officially July, which means NFL training camps are right around the corner. 

As a matter of fact, we're less then three weeks away from the unofficial beginning of the 2017 season. The first batch of rookies will make their way to training camp on July 19, which is the earliest reporting date for any team this year. 

The Ravens, Jaguars, Bears, Cowboys and Saints are the five teams that are taking advantage of the early reporting date for their rookies. The last group to report to camp this year will be the veterans who play for the Colts, Chargers, Seahawks or Lions. Those four teams aren't asking their veterans to report until July 29. 

All other teams will have their rookies and veterans report to camp at a point between July 19 and 29.

The NFL preseason will kickoff on Thursday, Aug. 3 with the Cardinals facing the Cowboys in the Hall of Fame Game, which will be played in Canton, Ohio. The preseason runs through Aug. 31.

Following the preseason, the NFL will hold its one and only cutdown day of 2017 on Sept. 2. Although there had been two cutdown days in the past (from 90 players to 75, then 75 to 53), the league changed the rules this year, and there will only be one giant cutdown where teams will go from 90 to 53 players on their roster. 

As for training camp, you can see the reporting dates for each team below. Keep in mind that each team's first official practice is generally held the day after veterans report.

2017 NFL Training Camp Dates, Locations
AFC
TEAM SITE LOCATION ROOKIES VETERANS
Baltimore Ravens Under Armour Performance Center Owings Mills, MD 7/19 7/26
Buffalo Bills St. John Fisher College Pittsford, NY 7/26 7/26
Cincinnati Bengals Paul Brown Stadium Cincinnati, OH 7/25 7/27
Cleveland Browns Cleveland Browns Training Facility Berea, OH 7/23 7/26
Denver Broncos UC Health training Centre Englewood, CO 7/23 7/26
Houston Texans The GreenbrierWhite Sulphur Springs, WV 7/25 7/25
Indianapolis Colts Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center Indianapolis, IN 7/24 7/29
Jacksonville Jaguars Florida Blue Health & Wellness Practice Fields Jacksonville, FL 7/19 7/26
Kansas City Chiefs Missouri Western State University St. Joseph, MO 7/24 7/27
L.A. ChargersJack Hammett Sports ComplexCosta Mesa, CA7/297/29
Miami Dolphins Baptist Health Training Facility Davie, FL 7/20 7/26
New England Patriots Gillette Stadium Foxboro, MA 7/24 7/26
N.Y. Jets Atlantic Health Jets Training CenterFlorham, NY 7/28 7/28
Oakland Raiders Napa Valley Marriott Napa, CA 7/24 7/28
Pittsburgh Steelers Saint Vincent College Latrobe, PA 7/27 7/27
Tennessee Titans Saint Thomas Sports Park Nashville, TN 7/28 7/28
NFC
TEAM SITE LOCATION ROOKIES VETERANS
Arizona Cardinals University of Phoenix Stadium Glendale, AZ 7/21 7/21
Atlanta Falcons Atlanta Falcons Training Facility Flowery Branch, GA 7/26 7/26
Carolina Panthers Wofford College Spartanburg, SC 7/25 7/25
Chicago Bears Olivet Nazarene University Bourbonnais, IL 7/19 7/26
Dallas Cowboys Marriott Residence Inn Oxnard, CA 7/19 7/22
Detroit Lions Detroit Lions Training Facility Allen Park, MI 7/24 7/29
Green Bay Packers St. Norbert College Green Bay, WI 7/26 7/26
L.A. RamsUniversity of California-IrvineIrvine, CA7/267/28
Minnesota Vikings Minnesota State University, Mankato Mankato, MN 7/23 7/26
New Orleans Saints Saints Training FacilityMetairie, LA 7/19 7/26
N.Y. Giants Quest Diagnostics Training Center East Rutherford, NJ 7/27 7/27
Philadelphia Eagles NovaCare Complex Philadelphia, PA 7/23 7/26
San Francisco 49ers SAP Performance Facility Santa Clara, CA 7/27 7/27
Seattle Seahawks Virginia Mason Athletic Center Renton, WA 7/29 7/29
Tampa Bay Buccaneers One Buccaneer Place Tampa, FL 7/25 7/27
Washington Redskins Bon Secours Training Center Richmond, VA 7/26 7/26
