2017 Super Bowl: Cheat sheet for fans who don't know Tom Brady from Marcia Brady

So you agreed to go to a Super Bowl party, but you're not really into football. Totally understandable -- the Super Bowl is just as much about the event and the spectacle as it is about the game.

But you also don't want to be hung out to dry and completely embarrassed when a casual acquaintance asks you something about the game.

Fear not, we're here with a comprehensive cheat sheet to provide you just enough information so that you don't make a fool of yourself. Don't worry, we won't be getting into DVOA ... just concentrate on BYOB.

How long is the Super Bowl going to last?

The average Super Bowl broadcast over the past 20 years has been about three and a half hours, so get comfortable and be sure to pace yourself. Nobody wants to be the one passed out on the couch five minutes into the second quarter.

Who's playing in the Super Bowl?

It's the New England Patriots versus the Atlanta Falcons (yes, Atlanta has a team). The Patriots win all the time (this is their seventh Super Bowl appearance in the past 15 years) and most people outside New England hate them because they've been caught cheating a few times (we'll get into this later). By contrast, nobody outside Atlanta cares about the Falcons, so feel free to say anything you want about them -- you will not be corrected.

Where is the Super Bowl?

The game will be played in NRG Stadium (get it, EN-ER-GY!) in Houston, Texas. It's the home stadium of the Houston Texans, who are not playing in the game. Confusing, I know.

Why isn't the Super Bowl in New England or Atlanta?

Great question. The NFL plays the Super Bowl at a predetermined neutral site every year (well, it wouldn't be neutral if the Houston Texans made it). FUN FACT: No team has ever played in a Super Bowl in its own stadium. The game is generally rotated to warm-weather cities or cold-weather cities with an indoor stadium -- except when they played outdoors in New Jersey for Super Bowl XLVIII (that was in 2014).

Who's the best player in the Super Bowl?

Tom Brady. He's the Patriots' quarterback (the guy who throws the ball), and you've probably heard of him. He's married to supermodel Gisele Bundchen and gets really, really, really excited when he goes on water slides.

Tom Brady loves football almost as much as he loves water slides.

Who's singing the national anthem?

Country sensation Luke Bryan gets the honor this year. You can try to make an extra buck by betting on how long the anthem will last (over-under is set at 2 minutes, 7.5 seconds) or whether he'll wear jeans during his performance (odds overwhelmingly say he will). You can see more crazy bets to make during the Super Bowl here.

Who's performing at halftime?

Lady Gaga has officially transformed from an edgy "what will she do next?" artist to a mainstream, safe pick for the Super Bowl LI halftime performance. The only hint about the show thus far is that she reportedly asked if she could perform from the stadium roof. But chances are the NFL probably won't let that happen. Gaga recently released a preview of her performance, but she's being predictably ambiguous.

How much does a commercial cost?

A 30-second commercial for Super Bowl LI has an average cost of $5 million, up from $4.8 million last year. Snickers has the honor of airing the first live commercial during this year's game -- no pressure, Snickers. A lot of brands actually leak their commercials, or teasers for them, before the game -- you can check those out here.

Why do they keep talking about something called Deflategate?

Deflategate was a scandal in which Brady and the Patriots were accused of intentionally deflating footballs before their games -- no, really, I'm serious. It may seem like the dumbest thing on Earth, but it allegedly happened and it cost the Patriots a million dollars and Brady was suspended for the first four games of the season. Patriots fans blame NFL commissioner Roger Goodell for creating an unnecessary witch hunt about the deflated footballs, which is going to make the trophy presentation really awkward if New England wins ... because the commissioner presents the trophy to the winning team.

What's with the Superb Owl?

"Super Bowl" is obviously a hot search term in the week leading up to the big game. Some people are so excited that they prematurely type the "b" before hitting the space bar. Therefore you get a lot of searches for "superb owl." Always ready to capitalize, the internet has taken full advantage:

Well hopefully that gives you a little bit of ammunition to defend yourself on Sunday. And if all else fails, complain about the refs. You'll garner instant support.