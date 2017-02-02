2017 Super Bowl: Commercial featuring border wall edited at direction of network

Super Bowl Sunday is about the game, of course, but it's also about the commercials.

Ad time during the Super Bowl is some of the most valuable real estate in television, and companies pony up millions to get anywhere from 15 to 90 seconds (usually, sometimes it's more) for a commercial.

84 Lumber is airing a Super Bowl ad for the first time this year, and according to the New York Times, the commercial had to be edited at the request of Fox because it showed a Spanish-speaking mother and her daughter happening upon a border wall between the United States and Mexico.

84 Lumber, a private supplier of building materials in Pennsylvania that is advertising during the game for the first time this year, said it was forced to alter its plans for a commercial after Fox deemed its depiction of a Spanish-speaking mother and daughter confronting a border wall between the United States and Mexico, which President Trump has pledged to build, as "too controversial." The ad, slated to run before halftime during the network's broadcast of the game on Sunday, will now showcase the pair on a journey, but omit the wall. Instead, the address of a website will appear on the screen, giving viewers a chance to see how their story ends.

Here is what the ad looks like now, without the scene of mother and daughter confronting the wall:

84 Lumber's president and owner, Maggie Hardy Magerko, told the Times she does not understand why the ad had to be edited.

"I still can't even understand why it was censored," Magerko said. "In fact, I'm flabbergasted by that in today's day and age. It's not pornographic, it's not immoral, it's not racist."

(It seems rather outrageous that someone that is the president of a company large enough to buy a Super Bowl ad could actually be flabbergasted by a network not wanting to run an advertisement featuring a structure that has become the center of an extraordinarily controversial issue in American politics, but that's neither here nor there.)

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy, meanwhile, issued the following statement to the Times:

"We review spots to ensure they do not violate our advertising policies. The ad that will air does not violate our policies."

