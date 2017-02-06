2017 Super Bowl commercials: Twitter reacts to 84 Lumber, all best and worst ads
84 Lumber had their site crash with people looking for their controversial full-length ad
What looked like a stinker of a Super Bowl in the making turned into something pretty compelling in the fourth quarter thanks to a furious comeback by the Patriots, things got pretty interesting late.
As for the commercials? You could say they followed a similar script.
After a first-half that was met largely with a collective shrug, things picked up on the advertising side after halftime, with a collection of buzzworthy spots that included a live Snickers ad, a pro-immigration Budweiser ad, a plea for equal pay for women from Audi and more.
The biggest buzz of the first half came from 84 Lumber, the construction company that had their initial ad rejected by Fox for using a border wall at the end of their commercial. The company showed a different version of the ad during their Super Bowl spot and pointed people to their website to see the full ad, but their server apparently couldn't handle the traffic, as many were greeted with an error message.
You can find the 84 Lumber ad that made the cut for the Super Bowl below, along with all the other notable commercials and the Twitter reaction to each. Spots are listed in chronological order.
Buick
if that's a buick, football causes cte— ☕netw3rk (@netw3rk) February 6, 2017
Ok the Cam Buick commercial 👌🏿— Jeremy Maclin (@jmac___19) February 6, 2017
Hey @Buick, Peyton did it better pic.twitter.com/s2JliwBEsv— Shooter McGavin (@ShooterMcGavin_) February 6, 2017
T-Mobile
T-Mobile has been fined $25,000— Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) February 6, 2017
Justin Bieber made more from doing that commercial than you will in your entire life. #SuperBowl— Professor Snape (@_Snape_) February 6, 2017
Why did Justin Bieber in the T-Mobile commercial look like a young six flags man? #SuperBowlpic.twitter.com/Nfr8BPT59w— Sam Shields (@SamIamShields) February 6, 2017
Honda
catch me screaming IT SHOULDVE BEEN JACK KIRBY at the stan lee honda commercial cameo at the superbowl party— matt ◉ lubchansky (@Lubchansky) February 6, 2017
That Honda ad was brilliant. #SB51— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 6, 2017
Honda commercial with yearbook best one so far. Clever— David Spade (@DavidSpade) February 6, 2017
Bai
Here goes... #BaiBaiBai. With the one and only #ChristopherWalken. @DrinkBai#SB51pic.twitter.com/wFD7fkL0EG— Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) February 6, 2017
I never even knew how to say the name of that Bai drink. Now I do. Thanks NSYNC. #BaiBaiBai— Bobby Bones (@mrBobbyBones) February 6, 2017
I don't know what Bai is but I'll take a dozen #SuperBowl— Kat Dennings (@OfficialKat) February 6, 2017
I could watch Justin Timberlake and Christopher Walken sit on a couch for 24 straight hours.— chad dukes (@chaddukes) February 6, 2017
Febreze
Dying at the lady blasting away at a fart cloud heroically with a can of Febreze in that ad, we've come a long way as a nation— KOBE BUFFALOMEAT (@edsbs) February 6, 2017
Please no @Febreze_Fresh ... I don't need to see people ducking out of frame to know what they're doing in the bathroom. I know 😳😱🙏🏼😂❤️— Angie Harmon (@Angie_Harmon) February 6, 2017
Michelob Ultra
Michelob Ultra: "You can chug beer and run a marathon!" #alternativefact— Stephanie Paterik (@stephpaterik) February 6, 2017
Not to be a dick, but. Literally. The last beer I'd order at #Cheers is a #MichelobUltra.— Ana Gasteyer (@AnaGasteyer) February 6, 2017
Playing the Cheers theme song for a Michelob Ultra commercial should be illegal. No way Cliff & Norm would've been drinking Mich Ultra— Ben Carlson (@awealthofcs) February 6, 2017
TurboTax
This Turbo Tax commercial just let me know I can write off surgery so that one gets points. #SuperBowl— Akilah Hughes (@AkilahObviously) February 6, 2017
I've never considered Humpty Dumpty to be totally creepy.— Bonnie Bernstein (@BonnieBernstein) February 6, 2017
Til today. 👎#TurboTax#SuperBowlAds
84 Lumber
Doesn't get 84 Lumber ad that they paid $10 million for.— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) February 6, 2017
Goes to website to find conclusion.
Site is down.
When you spend $5M on a #SuperBowl commercial and hire the https://t.co/7qon2JRKrI web developers. #84Lumberpic.twitter.com/aOeAuv5dm3— Brad Tidwell (@bradtid) February 6, 2017
NFL
THEY PUT A SAD TOM BRADY BABY IN THE SUPER BOWL BABIES COMMERCIAL I AM DYING 😂😂😂#SuperBowl— Patti Murin (@PattiMurin) February 6, 2017
whoa. those little super bowl babies!!!!!!!!!!!! I die. so cute. #NFL#SB51— Amy (@RadioAmy) February 6, 2017
Audi
We see you #Audi great commercial— octavia spencer (@octaviaspencer) February 6, 2017
Aaaah this Audi USA commercial on equal pay is every single freaking excellent thing in the world.— Aisha Tyler (@aishatyler) February 6, 2017
Audi ❤ Chills everywhere. Great commercial! N #SuperBowl— Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) February 6, 2017
Snickers
Meanwhile Bill Belichick is down in the locker room making Tom Brady eat a Snickers.— Andrew Robert Scott (@andrewrobscott) February 6, 2017
according to Snickers 2=1.5 pic.twitter.com/oMx64bdipx— MAG501 (@kengarex) February 4, 2017
Budweiser
Bravo @Budweiser 4 having 🏉🏉 2 run that beautiful commercial. Even sober I will buy some 2 say thank you. #NoBanNoWall#allofusareimmigrants— Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) February 6, 2017
Such a powerful #Budweiser commercial. We are always a nation of immigrants. #RefugeesWelcome#SuperBowl#SB51— Jack Miller (@politicalmiller) February 6, 2017
Mercedes
With cool #SB51 Mercedes spot, Peter Fonda answers Google question: Is Peter Fonda dead?— Jim Roberts (@nycjim) February 6, 2017
"Who should we get for our Mercedes Super Bowl ad?"— Brian Stack (@BrianStack153) February 6, 2017
"Peter Fonda's murdered biker character from 'Easy Rider'?"
"You're fired. No, wait..."
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
Our Latest Stories
-
President Trump left Super Bowl party
Trump is friends with Patriots owner Robert Kraft, coach Bill Belichick, and quarterback Tom...
-
Goodell's first words to Brady were nice
Goodell believed Brady's play was 'awesome' after the game
-
Best Twitter reactions to Super Bowl LI
Twitter gave it up for Tom Brady, and had no mercy for the Falcons
-
Goodell gets booed mercilessly
The NFL commissioner gets booed out of the stadium by Patriots fans
-
Lady Gaga crushes Super Bowl show
The pop superstar crushes her Super Bowl set with an epic performance
-
Kraft calls Super Bowl LI the 'sweetest'
New England's victory in Super Bowl LI is the best one yet, he thinks
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre