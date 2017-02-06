2017 Super Bowl commercials: Twitter reacts to 84 Lumber, all best and worst ads

What looked like a stinker of a Super Bowl in the making turned into something pretty compelling in the fourth quarter thanks to a furious comeback by the Patriots, things got pretty interesting late.

As for the commercials? You could say they followed a similar script.

After a first-half that was met largely with a collective shrug, things picked up on the advertising side after halftime, with a collection of buzzworthy spots that included a live Snickers ad, a pro-immigration Budweiser ad, a plea for equal pay for women from Audi and more.

The biggest buzz of the first half came from 84 Lumber, the construction company that had their initial ad rejected by Fox for using a border wall at the end of their commercial. The company showed a different version of the ad during their Super Bowl spot and pointed people to their website to see the full ad, but their server apparently couldn't handle the traffic, as many were greeted with an error message.

You can find the 84 Lumber ad that made the cut for the Super Bowl below, along with all the other notable commercials and the Twitter reaction to each. Spots are listed in chronological order.

Buick

T-Mobile

Honda

catch me screaming IT SHOULDVE BEEN JACK KIRBY at the stan lee honda commercial cameo at the superbowl party — matt ◉ lubchansky (@Lubchansky) February 6, 2017 That Honda ad was brilliant. #SB51 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 6, 2017 Honda commercial with yearbook best one so far. Clever — David Spade (@DavidSpade) February 6, 2017

Bai

Febreze

Dying at the lady blasting away at a fart cloud heroically with a can of Febreze in that ad, we've come a long way as a nation — KOBE BUFFALOMEAT (@edsbs) February 6, 2017 Please no @Febreze_Fresh ... I don't need to see people ducking out of frame to know what they're doing in the bathroom. I know 😳😱🙏🏼😂❤️ — Angie Harmon (@Angie_Harmon) February 6, 2017

Michelob Ultra

Michelob Ultra: "You can chug beer and run a marathon!" #alternativefact — Stephanie Paterik (@stephpaterik) February 6, 2017 Not to be a dick, but. Literally. The last beer I'd order at #Cheers is a #MichelobUltra. — Ana Gasteyer (@AnaGasteyer) February 6, 2017 Playing the Cheers theme song for a Michelob Ultra commercial should be illegal. No way Cliff & Norm would've been drinking Mich Ultra — Ben Carlson (@awealthofcs) February 6, 2017

TurboTax

This Turbo Tax commercial just let me know I can write off surgery so that one gets points. #SuperBowl — Akilah Hughes (@AkilahObviously) February 6, 2017 I've never considered Humpty Dumpty to be totally creepy.



Til today. 👎#TurboTax#SuperBowlAds — Bonnie Bernstein (@BonnieBernstein) February 6, 2017

84 Lumber

Doesn't get 84 Lumber ad that they paid $10 million for.



Goes to website to find conclusion.



Site is down. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) February 6, 2017 When you spend $5M on a #SuperBowl commercial and hire the https://t.co/7qon2JRKrI web developers. #84Lumberpic.twitter.com/aOeAuv5dm3 — Brad Tidwell (@bradtid) February 6, 2017

NFL

THEY PUT A SAD TOM BRADY BABY IN THE SUPER BOWL BABIES COMMERCIAL I AM DYING 😂😂😂#SuperBowl — Patti Murin (@PattiMurin) February 6, 2017 whoa. those little super bowl babies!!!!!!!!!!!! I die. so cute. #NFL#SB51 — Amy (@RadioAmy) February 6, 2017

Audi

We see you #Audi great commercial — octavia spencer (@octaviaspencer) February 6, 2017 Aaaah this Audi USA commercial on equal pay is every single freaking excellent thing in the world. — Aisha Tyler (@aishatyler) February 6, 2017 Audi ❤ Chills everywhere. Great commercial! N #SuperBowl — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) February 6, 2017

Snickers

Meanwhile Bill Belichick is down in the locker room making Tom Brady eat a Snickers. — Andrew Robert Scott (@andrewrobscott) February 6, 2017 according to Snickers 2=1.5 pic.twitter.com/oMx64bdipx — MAG501 (@kengarex) February 4, 2017

Budweiser

Mercedes