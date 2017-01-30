2017 Super Bowl commercials: Watch the latest leaked ads, best and worst of all time

The Super Bowl is appointment viewing each year for football fans, pitting the final two teams standing against each other to determine that season's NFL champion. For non-football fans, the Super Bowl is also a must-watch experience, to find out which commercials everyone is going to be talking about on Monday.

How do you know that everyone will be watching? Just look at what advertisers are willing to pay to get their 30-second spot in front of a Super Bowl audience: Buying a 30-second spot will cost over $5 million on average, according to Variety.

While some advertisers wait to make their big reveal during the game and others come up with a unique plan on how to make every penny spent count (more on that in a minute), others make their ads available to watch before kickoff. Below is more on what you can expect to see on Super Bowl Sunday, as well as the best and worst Super Bowl commercials of all-time.

Commercials for Super Bowl LI

Snickers

This isn't the actual Snickers ad, but there's a very good reason for that: the company will be shooting their commercial, which features "Star Wars" star Adam Driver, live. Here's their teaser for the spot:

Advertising Age reports that it's the first time a commercial will be shown live during the Super Bowl since 1981, when Schiltz ran a live taste test during Super Bowl XV.

Intel

The tech company enlisted Patriots quarterback Tom Brady for their commercial:

Intel also managed a little bit of luck, as they debuted their commercial well before Brady and his team earned their spot in the big game.

Buffalo Wild Wings

B-Dubs is teaming up with Packers great Brett Favre on a series of spots leading up to their commercial during Super Bowl LI. Here's the first:

You can follow the man himself on Twitter to keep up with the campaign.

Squarespace

The website builder/domain hosting company follows John Malkovich's quest to sign up for a URL:

Squarespace's Super Bowl spots have previously featured Jeff Bridges, Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele.

Lexus

The car manufacturer is going with a dance-themed ad to promote the 2018 LC 500 performance coupe. Here's an extended version of the spot:

If the performer looks familiar, it's because Lil' Buck is also in the Apple AirPods commercial that debuted this January.

Skittles

The candy company may wind up with the biggest buzz of all Super Bowl commercials by the time the game is over. Here's a look:

It's already appeared on YouTube's list of trending videos and had amassed more than 500,000 by Wednesday afternoon after going live the previous day.

GoDaddy

After years of being known for their risque ads, the Internet service provider has gone lighter in recent years. They appear to be continuing in that vein with this year's spot. Here are several teasers for their Super Bowl ad:

The actual Super Bowl ad will turn "The Internet" into a person. Don't anticipate a famous celebrity playing the role, per Advertising Age.

TurboTax

The tax preparation company dropped their first teaser during Sunday's AFC Championship Game, featuring none other than Humpty Dumpty:

Two additional teasers are scheduled leading up to the company's 45-second Super Bowl spot, per Advertising Age.

Wix.com

The website builder's ad answers a very important question: What happens when Wonder Woman meets The Transporter?

The ad above debuted on YouTube Live and Facebook Live amassed more than 2 million views on YouTube in the eight days since its release.

Kia

The auto company will be advertising its 2017 Kia Niro during the game, but they dropped a 15-second teaser this week:

Melissa McCarthy, star of the long-running CBS sitcom "Mike & Molly," features in the spot.

Mr. Clean

The official cleaner of Super Bowl LI, Mr. Clean released their official Super Bowl commercial on YouTube:

It's Procter & Gamble's first Super Bowl ad ever for the iconic character, USA Today reports.

Avocados from Mexico

The avocado awareness organization features Jon Lovitz in their hypnotic teaser for this year's offering:

The organization earned plenty of buzz for its first Super Bowl ad in 2015 featuring the "First Draft Ever."

Mercedes-Benz

The car company debuted a 1-minute version of their Coen Brothers-directed Super Bowl ad on YouTube on Friday:

Peter Fonda stars in the ad for the Mercedes-AMG GT Roadster.

Top five Super Bowl ads ever

5. Volkswagen (2011)

Of all the more recent ad spots, this one sticks out:

Can you get any more adorable than a mini-Darth Vader trying to use The Force?

4. Budweiser (1989)

The first Bud Bowl was held during Super Bowl XXIII:

The spot would have seven sequels throughout the '90s in arguably the most memorable long-running ad campaign in Super Bowl history.

3. Apple (1984)

While not as sports-centric as most of the top ads on this list, there's no denying the debut of the Apple Macintosh its spot:

The Super Bowl spot was the only time Apple ran this ad, which is arguably among the top commercials of all time.

2. McDonald's (1993)

The fast-food company landed a pair of iconic NBA stars to battle over their burgers and fries:

I'd watch these two go at it in a head-to-head shooting contest today. Get on it, McDonald's.

1. Coca-Cola (1980)

Could it be anything else?

Often imitated but never duplicated, Mean Joe Greene's Coke commercial launched 37 years of must-see Super Bowl commercial viewing.

Worst Super Bowl ad ever

Fortune.com has a great list of terrible Super Bowl ads worth checking out. While many didn't work due to insensitive takes on race, death and other topics and deserve consideration, one was proud to declare itself the worst commercial ever. Despite having no reason to offend, Lifeminders.com is just that:

Unsurprisingly, the website didn't stick around for the long haul.