2017 Super Bowl: Country star Luke Bryan to sing national anthem in Houston
He'll have a lot to live up to after Lady Gaga last year
The NFL announced Sunday that country music star Luke Bryan will perform the national anthem ahead of Super Bowl LI in Houston.
Bryan, a two-time Academy of Country Music and Country Music Association Entertainer of the Year, will take center stage on Sunday, Feb. 5, to belt out "The Star-Spangled Banner" in front of the millions watching.
He announced it himself on Fox and on Twitter.
Excited to perform the National Anthem on @NFL's biggest stage #SB51. See y'all in Houston. pic.twitter.com/MIbk2gJbah— Luke Bryan (@LukeBryanOnline) January 22, 2017
"Hey guys, it's Luke Bryan here. And I'm so excited to announce I will be performing the national anthem at Super Bowl LI live from NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, right here on Fox, Sunday, Feb. 5," Bryan said.
The country star also hosted the ACM Awards for four straight years and recently released his fifth album -- all told he has sold more than eight million albums. "Kill the Lights" has reached 3.5 million in sales and has been streamed more than 400 million times.
There have a been a number of huge musical acts to perform the national anthem.
Among them: Lady Gaga, Idina Menzel, Renée Fleming, Alicia Keys, Billy Joel, Diana Ross, Neil Diamond, Whitney Houston, Harry Connick, Jr., Garth Brooks, Natalie Cole, Vanessa Williams, Luther Vandross, Cher, Faith Hill, Mariah Carey, Dixie Chicks, Beyoncé Knowles and Christina Aguilera.
Gaga crushed it last year for Super Bowl 50, but has since been elevated to the halftime show, which she'll perform at Houston, maybe on top of the stadium (but probably not).
