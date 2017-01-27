2017 Super Bowl: Country star Luke Bryan will sing the national anthem in Houston
Bryan follows on the heels of Lady Gaga, who's doing the halftime show this year
The Super Bowl has gone country for its national anthem performer.
The NFL announced on Sunday that country music star Luke Bryan will perform the anthem ahead of Super Bowl LI in Houston.
Bryan, a two-time Academy of Country Music and Country Music Association Entertainer of the Year, will take center stage on Sunday, Feb. 5, to belt out "The Star-Spangled Banner" in front of the millions watching.
He announced it himself on Fox and on Twitter.
Excited to perform the National Anthem on @NFL's biggest stage #SB51. See y'all in Houston. pic.twitter.com/MIbk2gJbah— Luke Bryan (@LukeBryanOnline) January 22, 2017
"Hey guys, it's Luke Bryan here. And I'm so excited to announce I will be performing the national anthem at Super Bowl LI live from NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, right here on Fox, Sunday, Feb. 5," Bryan said.
The country star also hosted the ACM Awards for four straight years and recently released his fifth album -- all told he has sold more than eight million albums. "Kill the Lights" has reached 3.5 million in sales and has been streamed more than 400 million times.
There have a been a number of huge musical acts to perform the national anthem.
Among them: Lady Gaga, Idina Menzel, Renée Fleming, Alicia Keys, Billy Joel, Diana Ross, Neil Diamond, Whitney Houston, Harry Connick, Jr., Garth Brooks, Natalie Cole, Vanessa Williams, Luther Vandross, Cher, Faith Hill, Mariah Carey, Dixie Chicks, Beyoncé Knowles and Christina Aguilera.
Gaga crushed it last year for Super Bowl 50, but has since been elevated to the halftime show, which she'll perform at Houston, maybe on top of the stadium (but probably not).
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
Our Latest Stories
-
Top 10 winners from Senior Bowl week
Alabama tight end O.J. Howard dominated during practices, but he wasn't the only one to sh...
-
Gordon: Chargers, San DIego 'on a break'
The Chargers running back says they won't end up losing all of their San Diego fans
-
Raiders propose $1 rent in Vegas stadium
NFL owners still need to approve the Raiders' move from Oakland to Las Vegas
-
Check out 2017 Super Bowl commercials
Get a head start on this year's most talked-about ad spots from Super Bowl LI
-
Brady admits he didn't know Foxborough
On the 17th anniversary of the Patriots' hiring of Bill Belichick, Brady reflected on his time...
-
Patriots turn trash into treasure again
The Patriots have built yet another winning roster out of readily-available spare parts
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre