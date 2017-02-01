2017 Super Bowl: Dwight Freeney perfectly sums up why Tom Brady is 'aggravating'

Dwight Freeney entered the NFL back in 2002. His rookie year was the first season that the New England Patriots had a guy named Tom Brady as their full-time starter from Week 1 on. Freeney spent the majority of his career with the Colts, which means he played against Brady plenty of times. And to hear Freeney tell it, it has not been all that fun for him.

Dwight Freeney has one sack of nemesis Tom Brady since 2005. "Tom is very aggravating because he doesn't want to get hit,'' Freeney said. — Ed Werder (@Edwerderespn) February 1, 2017

Freeney's played 10 regular season games against Brady and the Pats (one against Matt Cassel), as well as three in the postseason. In those 13 games, he has a total of four sacks -- three in the regular season and one in the postseason. That's one every 3.25 games. Against all other opponents in his career, Freeney has played 217 games and has 131.5 sacks. That's one every 1.65 games. In other words, he's sacked Brady about half as often as he's sacked every other quarterback he's tried to go after.

Brady is well know for getting the ball out of his hands quicker than almost any quarterback in the league. There's nobody better at identifying which receiver will come open and then getting him the ball as quickly as possible. In the last five seasons, he's finished eighth, first, second, fourth, and first in average time to throw, per Pro Football Focus. (He's hovered between 2.3 and 2.5 seconds before throwing the ball.)

That, obviously, makes it difficult to hit him. There's a reason he is annually among the least-pressured and least-sacked quarterbacks in the league. This year, he was sacked on only 3.4 percent of his drop backs, the second-lowest rate of his career. If Freeney can manage to get to Brady on Sunday, it'll go a long way toward helping the Falcons come away with a win.