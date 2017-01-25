2017 Super Bowl: Falcons' Alex Mack, Julio Jones won't practice this week

When you have two weeks to prepare for the Super Bowl, you have plenty of time to let injured players rest and get themselves ready to go.

The Atlanta Falcons are preparing to do just that with a couple of their offensive stars. All Pro wideout Julio Jones (toe) and All Pro center Alex Mack (ankle) will be held out of practice this week, Falcons coach Dan Quinn said.

"We're going to rest two players this week, that's Alex Mack and Julio, in preparation for them when we get down to Houston so they're able to participate in practices,'' Quinn said in a radio appearance, per ESPN.com. "That's the goal that we set out for them, and that's the game plan. They'll be able to play. But past those two, we're healthy getting into our preparation on the field today.''

Jones missed two games in December due to injury and was limited in several other games, but was still arguably the NFL's best wide receiver this season. There's no reason to expect the injury to limit him at all in the Super Bowl. After all, he's been playing with it for weeks and had 15 catches for 247 yards and three scores in Atlanta's two playoff games.

Mack suffered his injury in December but did not miss a game. He should be fine as well, holding down the middle of the offensive line that has allowed Matt Ryan, Devonta Freeman, and Tevin Coleman to find so much success this season.