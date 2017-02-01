2017 Super Bowl: Former President George H.W. Bush, Barbara Bush to do coin toss

Sunday's Super Bowl will begin with a coin toss, like every NFL game that came before it this season. But the coin toss at the Super Bowl is entirely different than any other game. For one, gamblers actually bet on the toss. And two, the person flipping the coin isn't usually a referee.

On Wednesday, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell revealed who will flip the coin at Super Bowl LI. That honor belongs to the 41st President of the United States, George H.W. Bush, and the former First Lady, Barbara Bush.

Their spokesman, Jim McGrath, also confirmed the news:

Pres/Mrs @GeorgeHWBush are honored by @NFL Commissioner Goddell's kind invite to flip the coin b4 #SuperBowl, and are looking forward to it. — Jim McGrath (@jgm41) February 1, 2017

"The Bushes didn't hesitate for one second in accepting it," McGrath said, per The Houston Chronicle. "They couldn't be prouder of their hometown and the Texans organization."

Luckily, Bush, 92, is healthy enough to attend the game. As the Chronicle reported, he spent two weeks in the hospital due to pneumonia, and needed a ventilator and breathing tube that are often used in life-threatening cases. He was released Monday.

"He always has a goal on the horizon, something to keep him charging forward," McGrath said. "I have no doubt that this was one of them."

The game will kickoff at 6:30 p.m. ET.