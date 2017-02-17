2017 Super Bowl halftime: Lady Gaga is most-watched musical performance ever

The Patriots’ 25-point comeback in the second half wasn’t the only historic aspect of Super Bowl LI. No, I’m not talking about Tom Brady’s record fourth Super Bowl MVP or James White’s individual receptions record.

I’m talking about Lady Gaga’s performance at halftime.

According to the NFL, the halftime show broke the record for the most-watched musical performance ever (across all platforms). From the league’s press release:

Nearly 118 million viewers tuned into the performance on the FOX broadcast network. In addition, Lady Gaga’s performance at NRG Stadium in Houston is the most-viewed content on NFL’s digital platforms, including but not limited to NFL.com, NFL Mobile, Twitter, YouTube, and Giphy. Through these channels, the Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show reached at least 150 million unique people, garnering more than 80 million views and totaling 260 million minutes watched.

The NFL also pointed out, “If Lady Gaga’s performance was its own NFL week on YouTube, it would be the fifth-highest watched week of all-time,” which is remarkable.

All of that makes sense, because her performance lived up to the hype. For one, hundreds of drones formed an American flag in the Houston sky when Lady Gaga opened the show. Then, she appeared to jump off the roof of NRG Stadium -- though that part was actually pre-recorded.

Still cool, though:

Me jumping to conclusions pic.twitter.com/5FGBQG8hIz — FREDDY (@FreddyAmazin) February 6, 2017

Next year’s Super Bowl will be held in Minnesota, but it’s not yet known who will perform at halftime. Last year, Lady Gaga wasn’t revealed as the performer until September, so it could be a long wait.