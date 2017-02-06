2017 Super Bowl halftime show: Twitter reacts to Lady Gaga's performance

Lady Gaga didn't disappoint, and neither did Twitter

There were a lot of questions heading into Lady Gaga's highly anticipated Super Bowl LI halftime performance.

Will she make a political statement? Will she perform on the roof? Will she be wearing a live animal as part of her wardrobe?

Well, those questions were answered during her memorable halftime performance, and Twitter was there to give its thoughts on the whole thing. She set the tone early by starting her performance on the roof, then jumping down onto the stage.

And of course, there was the expected "Lady Gaga is better than the Patriots" talk.

But overall the reaction was overwhelmingly positive for Gaga.

Show Comments Hide Comments
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Super Bowl Champions