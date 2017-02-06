2017 Super Bowl halftime show: Twitter reacts to Lady Gaga's performance
Lady Gaga didn't disappoint, and neither did Twitter
There were a lot of questions heading into Lady Gaga's highly anticipated Super Bowl LI halftime performance.
Will she make a political statement? Will she perform on the roof? Will she be wearing a live animal as part of her wardrobe?
Lady GaGa, bomb move right now is to have @HillaryClinton come out to DJ. #Superbowl— Luke Barnett (@LukeBarnett) February 6, 2017
Me, waiting for @ladygaga#HalftimeShow like pic.twitter.com/8O6Pzzipw1— AUDREY BELLIS (@audreybellis) February 6, 2017
Did you hear there's a football game at the Lady Gaga concert tonight? 💅🏾— Gabriel Arana (@gabrielarana) February 6, 2017
Well, those questions were answered during her memorable halftime performance, and Twitter was there to give its thoughts on the whole thing. She set the tone early by starting her performance on the roof, then jumping down onto the stage.
Lady Gaga starts off with 'God Bless America' from THE ROOF #SuperBowlpic.twitter.com/nhPJ3vuOF9— Mashable (@mashable) February 6, 2017
Me jumping to conclusions pic.twitter.com/5FGBQG8hIz— FREDDY (@FreddyAmazin) February 6, 2017
Lady Gaga is like a patriotic Batman and Robin...— SaraBeth (@SBSwags) February 6, 2017
Exclusive footage of @ladygaga prepping for that jump from the roof #SuperBowlpic.twitter.com/rEYtIRjwPS— THV11 (@THV11) February 6, 2017
Early MVP favorite: Lady Gaga's core strength— Grant Pardee (@grantpa) February 6, 2017
What Lady Gaga is doing right now is way harder than what football players do. #SuperBowl— Neil Miller (@rejects) February 6, 2017
I can't believe Lady Gaga murdered Beyonce and stole her costume. pic.twitter.com/W3axVkwWqC— Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) February 6, 2017
And of course, there was the expected "Lady Gaga is better than the Patriots" talk.
Lady Gaga working harder than the entire Patriots defense— Brian Gaar (@briangaar) February 6, 2017
Lady Gaga has successfully made Patriots fans forget about this first half. 👏🏻 #bravo— Molly McGrath (@MollyAMcGrath) February 6, 2017
Can they replace Tom Brady with Lady Gaga? #SuperBowl— Matteo Lane (@MatteoLane) February 6, 2017
.@ladygaga makes the SWEET grab! #SB51#PepsiHalftime#Gagapic.twitter.com/RwGxggLOGu— NFL (@NFL) February 6, 2017
If any of the Pats need to learn how to catch the ball, ask Lady Gaga while she's there. She did better than most of you.— Rob Dyke (@TheRobDyke) February 6, 2017
BREAKING: Cleveland Browns reportedly showing 'strong interest' with Lady Gaga after seeing her catch a pass during her halftime show pic.twitter.com/wDeqTZbj34— NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) February 6, 2017
But overall the reaction was overwhelmingly positive for Gaga.
That was...I'm speechless. Blew me away.— mike freeman (@mikefreemanNFL) February 6, 2017
Better than Prince. Better than Beyonce.
If you make a big entrance, you need a memorable exit, too. Nice work, Lady Gaga #SuperBowlpic.twitter.com/WRiyfjJt9H— Evarist Chahali (@Chahali) February 6, 2017
I'd have to say that Lady Gaga's performance was the best halftime show since Prince.— Brian Shea (@BrianPShea) February 6, 2017
