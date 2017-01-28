2017 Super Bowl: 'Hamilton' stars to perform 'America the Beautiful'

The NFL officially booked its Super Bowl LI pregame performance.

Three former actresses from Broadway's "Hamilton," Phillipa Soo, Renee Elise Goldsberry, and Jasmine Cephas Jones (who played Eliza, Angelica, and Peggy Schuyler, respectively), will perform "America the Beautiful," the league announced Friday. "Hamilton" took home 11 Tony Awards back in June.

Their performance will be aired on Fox before the game, which is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. ET on Feb. 5. Country star Luke Bryan was already selected to perform the national anthem while Lady Gaga will handle halftime duties.

The Hollywood Reporter (a better entertainment source than me) has more on the "Hamilton" trio:

Since their roles in Hamilton, the three actresses have moved on to other projects. Goldsberry is featured in the upcoming Netflix series Altered Carbon and plays the titular role in the HBO film The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks, alongside Oprah Winfrey and Rose Byrne. Soo will return to Broadway as the star of Amelie, opening this spring. Jones will appear in the horror flick Blood Surf, starring James Franco and Lorelei Linklater.

At Super Bowl 50 last year, the Armed Forces Chorus sang "America the Beautiful." In years past, stars like Alicia Keys, Queen Latifah, Jennifer Hudson, and Ray Charles have performed the song.



For information on how to watch the Patriots and Falcons Super Bowl LI, click here.

No TV? No problem. We've got you covered.