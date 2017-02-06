2017 Super Bowl highlights: Receiver's route leaves Malcolm Butler on the turf
The Falcons took a 28-3 lead over the Patriots in the third quarter
If you're looking for one play to sum up Super Bowl LI, you're going to have plenty of options. You could pick Devonta Freeman's touchdown run, which opened up the scoring for the Falcons. Tom Brady's failed tackle attempt on his pick-six is likely to be a popular choice. Throw LeGarrette Blount's fumble into the mix too, because it's what started the Patriots' downward spiral.
Or you could pick Taylor Gabriel breaking Malcolm Butler's ankles in the third quarter on a 35-yard reception, which led to the Falcons taking a 28-3 lead.
Wide Open!— NFL (@NFL) February 6, 2017
Matt Ryan. Taylor Gabriel. 35 yards! #RiseUp#SB51https://t.co/cSC2eWfIDl
Look at that separation:
Let's watch it one more time:
Shook ones pic.twitter.com/lc98X85m1T— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 6, 2017
Two years ago, Butler made one of the most iconic plays in NFL history when he intercepted Russell Wilson at the 1-yard line to secure the Patriots' Super Bowl win over the Seahawks. This year, he's likely to be on the wrong side of the result.
