2017 Super Bowl highlights: Watch Falcons score twice to put Patriots in deep hole

The Patriots trail in a game for the first time since November

After a slow start, the Falcons' historically great offense woke up in the second of quarter of Super Bowl LI

To begin their third series of the game, Matt Ryan fired a pass to Julio Jones over the middle and Jones rescued Ryan's ball for an incredible 19-yard catch. Ryan connected with Jones (he beat double coverage) again immediately after, this time for a 23-yard gain. And then it was time for Devonta Freeman to take over, using nasty cuts to pick up 29 yards on the next three plays and score the game's first points.

The Falcons took a 7-0 lead over the Patriots.

Another angle:

In doing so, the Falcons put the Patriots in their first hole since November 27 when the Patriots played the Jets in Week 12.

To make matters worse for the Patriots, they punted on their next series, which means they've punted on three possessions and fumbled on another. That fumble, by LeGarrette Blount, led to the Falcons' touchdown drive.

More bad news for New England: After the Patriots punt, the Falcons extended their lead when Ryan found Austin Hooper in the end zone for a 19-yard touchdown.

With 8:48 remaining in the first half, the Falcons lead 14-0. It's been a while since the Patriots trailed by more than score.

You can follow along with our live blog of Super Bowl LI here.

CBS Sports Writer

Sean Wagner-McGough joined CBS Sports in 2015 after graduating from UC Berkeley. A native of Seattle, Sean now resides in the Bay Area. He spends his spare time defending Jay Cutler on Twitter. Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories