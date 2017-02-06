2017 Super Bowl highlights: Watch Falcons score twice to put Patriots in deep hole

After a slow start, the Falcons' historically great offense woke up in the second of quarter of Super Bowl LI

To begin their third series of the game, Matt Ryan fired a pass to Julio Jones over the middle and Jones rescued Ryan's ball for an incredible 19-yard catch. Ryan connected with Jones (he beat double coverage) again immediately after, this time for a 23-yard gain. And then it was time for Devonta Freeman to take over, using nasty cuts to pick up 29 yards on the next three plays and score the game's first points.

The Falcons took a 7-0 lead over the Patriots.

Another angle:

In doing so, the Falcons put the Patriots in their first hole since November 27 when the Patriots played the Jets in Week 12.

This is first time NE has trailed in a game since Week 12 (Nov. 27) vs. Jets. 7 hours, 19 minutes 41 seconds of clock time. — Jim Thomas (@jthom1) February 6, 2017

To make matters worse for the Patriots, they punted on their next series, which means they've punted on three possessions and fumbled on another. That fumble, by LeGarrette Blount, led to the Falcons' touchdown drive.

More bad news for New England: After the Patriots punt, the Falcons extended their lead when Ryan found Austin Hooper in the end zone for a 19-yard touchdown.

With 8:48 remaining in the first half, the Falcons lead 14-0. It's been a while since the Patriots trailed by more than score.

Pats trailed by 10 vs. NYJ on Nov. 27. Last time they trailed by 14 was 10/2 vs. BUF in 16-0 loss. — Christopher Price (@cpriceNFL) February 6, 2017

