2017 Super Bowl injuries: Julio Jones good to go, seven Patriots questionable

Two days before Super Bowl LI kicks off in Houston, the Patriots and Falcons released their final injury reports. Both teams appear to be in relatively good shape heading into the weekend.

The main takeaway: Julio Jones and Alex Mack weren't even listed as questionable on the Falcons' list, though they were limited at practice, as they've been all week.

Jones has been hobbled by a toe injury at multiple points this season, though it didn't impact him much in the NFC title game when he racked up 180 yards and two touchdowns against the Packers. So, he should be good to go against the Patriots, who are preparing for him by having two receivers mimic him at practice.

Meanwhile, the Patriots listed seven players as questionable, including tight end Martellus Bennett, who's been reportedly playing with a cracked bone in his ankle.



Given he hasn't missed a game all season long, Bennett should be fine for Sunday's game.

It all goes down at 6:30 p.m. ET Sunday.