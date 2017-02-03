2017 Super Bowl: Lady Gaga had a powerful message for her fans about halftime show

HOUSTON -- During the last Super Bowl halftime show, it was abundantly clear that Beyoncé was sending a message that transcended sports, which left many wondering if Lady Gaga would have a message prepared for the world during her upcoming performance at Super Bowl LI.

During her press conference, Gaga would not confirm that a specific message was coming (although she did reveal one specific performer who would join her) but did say that she expects the entire production to be about "inclusion."

She also had a message for the Monsters (the name for her fans), and pointed out that she is essentially dedicating the entire performance to young kids who may have dealt with difficult life issues.

"One of the things I'm most excited about for this halftime show, as much as it is a great moment for me in my life, I really don't feel like it was given to me, it was given to them," Gaga said. "So, essentially, that kid that couldn't get a seat at the cool kids' table and that kid that was kicked out of the house because his mom and dad didn't accept him for who he was.

"That kid's going to have a stage for 13 minutes. And I'm excited to give it them."

It was a pretty cool moment (you can watch it below) in a fairly calm press conference.

Pretty powerful message from #ladygaga to her fans about #SuperBowl halftime show. A video posted by Will Brinson (@willbrinson) on Feb 2, 2017 at 1:43pm PST

Gaga absolutely destroyed the national anthem during her performance at Super Bowl 50, and there's a pretty good chance she puts on an epic show.

Don't be surprised if it contains some subtle -- or not-so-subtle -- messages to the world about various topics.