2017 Super Bowl: Luke Bryan gives valuable info for national anthem prop bet

There are just a few days remaining until Super Bowl LI kicks off in Houston, and it's getting to be about time to get all your prop bets in. One of the top-watched Super Bowl prop bets is the length of the national anthem before the game.

And country star Luke Bryan, tagged to sing the anthem, helped to provide some valuable insight into whether he will go over or under the posted total time.

We've seen multiple numbers out there -- Sportsbook.ag has pegged the over/under at 2 minutes and 7 1/2 seconds, but Bookmaker.eu had just two minutes total, while Bovada set the over/under at 2 minutes and 15 seconds.

Bryan, during his Super Bowl press conference, wouldn't offer a direct hint about what to expect, although he did indicate that he was going to get the feel of the room (it's a large room, just play along) when he decided how his rendition would shake out.

"There's no telling how long it may go," Bryan said.

The singer indicated he would likely belt out a lengthy anthem unless he was nervous when he rolls into NRG Stadium.

It's hard to imagine Bryan, who has played on just about every stage imaginable, being nervous, but he is belting out the anthem at the Super Bowl.

And if he gets a little tight, you could see the time going under. If everything goes as planned, don't be surprised when the over gets crushed.