2017 Super Bowl national anthem: Ranking the best and worst of all time

The national anthem sets the tone for the entire Super Bowl, so it's important to do a good job. The best part about singing the anthem is that everyone in America is inherently pulling for you -- nobody wants to see someone mess up the most patriotic song we have.

You have to do something pretty terrible in order to sing a bad anthem, but it's definitely happened before, as you'll see. Still, over time, the good far outweighs the bad.

In anticipation of Luke Bryan's performance on Sunday, let's take a look at the best and worst national anthems in Super Bowl history.

Best Super Bowl national anthems

5. Natalie Cole (1994)

With the help of the Atlanta University Center Chorus, Cole put a gospel spin on the anthem we had never seen before. It was a big risk to change things up, but it paid off.

4. Lady Gaga (2016)

Say what you will about the pop star, but Lady Gaga absolutely crushed it. Many were expecting a crazy stunt during the performance, but Gaga kept it under control and turned in a beautiful rendition.

3. The Dixie Chicks (2003)

This might be a controversial pick -- maybe I'm just a sucker for a nice three-part harmony. The Dixie Chicks' performance was understated, with just enough character to make it memorable.

2. U.S. armed forces academy choruses (2005)

This was a total group effort from the choirs of the U.S. Naval Academy, U.S. Air Force Academy, U.S. Military Academy at West Point, U.S. Coast Guard Academy and the U.S. Army Herald Trumpets. The anthem starts off a cappella and it's good, but it really tugs at the heartstrings when the horns kick in and the flyover begins.

1. Whitney Houston (1991)

Take arguably the best female voice of all time and add in an entire orchestra? The others never had a chance. Whitney gets extra points for the patriotic outfit, as well.

Worst Super Bowl national anthems

3. Alicia Keys (2013)

Great voice. Undoubtedly talented. Speed it up, Alicia! This was officially the longest anthem in Super Bowl history (2 minutes, 36 seconds) ... not a distinction you want to have.

2. Charley Pride (1974)

Granted, there were probably some logistical or technological issues back in 1974, but you can't miss the first line of the anthem. There's really no coming back from that.

1. Christina Aguilera (2011)

Poor Christina. She had the voice and presence to have turned in one of the all-time great performances, but a flub around the 53-second mark immediately made this the worst anthem ever. Clearly flustered, she butchered the last note as well. The Super Bowl committee should really give her another shot, because she's definitely capable of redeeming herself.