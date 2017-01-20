2017 Super Bowl: NFL denies it told Lady Gaga not to mention Trump during halftime
If nothing else, this year's halftime show will be ... interesting
Here's what we know: Lady Gaga will perform at halftime of Super Bowl LI. What we don't know is if that performance will take place on the field or on the roof of NRG Stadium, or if Gaga will use the platform to offer her personal commentary on President Donald Trump.
And while details about the roof-top act remain murky, the NFL has denied an Entertainment Tonight report that Gaga was told not to bring up Trump, the election or politics during the show.
"The Super Bowl is a time when people really come together," the league told ET in a statement. "Lady Gaga is focused on putting together an amazing show for fans and we love working with her on it; we aren't going to be distracted by this." The league also called the matter "nonsense from people trying to stir up controversy where there is none."
According to ET, a league rep called it "nonsense from people trying to stir up controversy where there is none."
Worst case: There's always 3 Doors Down.
As for whether Gaga will perform some 250 feet about the playing surface, the league would only say, "People will have to wait and see what we have in store -- we never comment on speculation about the show because there is so much misinformation that surfaces. But we are confident Lady Gaga will put on a tremendous show for fans."
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
Our Latest Stories
-
Spring league interested in Manziel
Johnny Manziel and Ray Rice are being invited to make a return to football
-
Key Matchup: Bell vs. Patriots defense
Versatility, patience, great run-blocking ... Bell has the pieces in place to succeed in any...
-
All-time list of Super Bowl performers
U2, Paul McCartney, Prince, Michael Jackson, the Rolling Stones, Katy Perry and now Lady G...
-
Kelly reportedly meets with Belichick
Could the ex-49ers coach be headed for New England?
-
Packers-Falcons NFC title game preview
The NFC Championship game is at 3:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, January 22 and here's how to watch...
-
Steelers-Patriots AFC title game preview
The Steelers are 0-2 against Tom Brady's Patriots in the playoffs; they hope to change that...
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre