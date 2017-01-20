2017 Super Bowl: NFL denies it told Lady Gaga not to mention Trump during halftime

Here's what we know: Lady Gaga will perform at halftime of Super Bowl LI. What we don't know is if that performance will take place on the field or on the roof of NRG Stadium, or if Gaga will use the platform to offer her personal commentary on President Donald Trump.

And while details about the roof-top act remain murky, the NFL has denied an Entertainment Tonight report that Gaga was told not to bring up Trump, the election or politics during the show.

"The Super Bowl is a time when people really come together," the league told ET in a statement. "Lady Gaga is focused on putting together an amazing show for fans and we love working with her on it; we aren't going to be distracted by this." The league also called the matter "nonsense from people trying to stir up controversy where there is none."

Worst case: There's always 3 Doors Down.

As for whether Gaga will perform some 250 feet about the playing surface, the league would only say, "People will have to wait and see what we have in store -- we never comment on speculation about the show because there is so much misinformation that surfaces. But we are confident Lady Gaga will put on a tremendous show for fans."