2017 Super Bowl Odds: Here's why the Falcons just leapfrogged the Cowboys

For at least one day, the Atlanta Falcons possess better odds to win the 2017 Super Bowl than the Dallas Cowboys. Despite the Cowboys having the best odds in the NFC for several months now, the Falcons are the new odds-on favorite after beating the Seahawks handily, 36-20, during Saturday night's divisional round matchup in the Georgia Dome.

Before the divisional round, the Pats were the clear Super Bowl favorites. They still are, especially after advancing past their "second bye" against the Texans on Saturday night.

But the Cowboys, who were the No. 2 team prior to the divisional round, are not there any more. The math is really simple: the Falcons won on Saturday and the Cowboys are playing Sunday. With one less game to play and a guaranteed spot in the NFC title matchup, the Falcons are a better bet right now.

If the Cowboys win, they'll slide back in front of the Falcons, but for right now the Falcons are the odds-on favorite to win the NFC. The Cowboys are expected to be a five-point favorite over the Falcons if they host the NFC Championship Game. Here are the current Super Bowl odds, courtesy of the Westgate Las Vegas Superbook:

1. New England Patriots (7-5, Previously 3-2): The Pats weren't even close to dominant against the Texans, but they did win and put themselves in excellent position to advance to the Super Bowl with one more home win. It would be nice to see Tom Brady play well, however.

2. Atlanta Falcons (3-1, Previously 6-1): Atlanta looked outstanding against the Seahawks, dismantling one of the NFL's best defenses in a home rout. Matt Ryan was on point in what could have been the final game at the Georgia Dome.

3. Dallas Cowboys (9-2, Previously 9-2): The Falcons looking fantastic and the Cowboys needing one more win means they're now in the third spot.

4. Green Bay Packers (10-1, Previously 10-1): No change here as the Pack head into Dallas as underdogs against the Cowboys and with Aaron Rodgers playing without Jordy Nelson.

5. Pittsburgh Steelers (10-1, Previously 8-1): They officially must go through New England to make the Super Bowl and have to win three games to hoist the Lombardi Trophy, so a slight dip here.

6. Kansas City Chiefs (10-1, Previously 8-1): Same as the Steelers -- even if the Patriots looked bad they're hosting the AFC Championship Game.