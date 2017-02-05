2017 Super Bowl odds, line: Bettors make their move, causing huge pregame shift

HOUSTON -- With two of the top three scoring offenses in the league set to take the field for Super Bowl LI, there is a historic over/under total on the board for the Patriots-Falcons matchup.

The total opened at 57.5, the highest in Super Bowl history, and quickly climbed north of 60 in some places. But as soon as it got that high, it fell back down to the high 50s, settling in at 58.5 for most of the week.

Then, very subtly, it dipped down to 58 on Saturday.

Some people projected the line might take a sharp move towards the under overnight on Saturday, but that didn't happen, at least not initially.

On Sunday afternoon, the total took a huge swing south. According to the Westgate Superbook in Las Vegas, the total was at 56.5 just before 5 p.m. ET.

SB LI

at Houston, Texas



Sunday, February 5, 2017



New England Patriots -3 EV -145

Atlanta Falcons 56.5 +125 — Jeff Sherman (@golfodds) February 5, 2017

That's only 1.5 points, but it's a pretty massive swing for the over/under of a game that is expected to be very high scoring. The public loves to take the over, so it's likely several professional bettors finally made their move early Sunday afternoon, causing the books to keep pace by moving the number.

Note that the Patriots are now listed as -3 Even, meaning that a bet on the Patriots to win by more than three would pay out the exact amount of the bet. That signals the pros might be starting to bet heavily on the Falcons.

Sportsbook.ag has the total at 57 (and it's moving down) while Bookmaker.eu also moved the total down to 56.5.

In other words, despite the Falcons averaging 33.8 points per game and the Patriots averaging 27.6 points per game, many people believe this game could be lower scoring than expected.

A big shift on Sunday is usually indicative of large wagers coming in, and you can bet there are some big wagers being made on Super Bowl LI. Keep an eye on the total as the game gets closer.