2017 Super Bowl Odds: Vegas isn't high on the Packers despite big win

When we last checked in with the 2017 Super Bowl odds, before the wild-card round started, the Green Bay Packers were streaking up the board thanks to their white-hot offense. Even though they throttled the New York Giants 38-13 on Sunday afternoon, the shine is off a little bit, with the Packers holding steady in the latest odds released by the Las Vegas Westgate.

Let's look at why Green Bay might not be streaking as well as the odds for the final eight teams remaining in the hunt for the 2017 Super Bowl.

1. New England Patriots

Odds: 3-2, previously 7-5

How can you not be bullish on New England? The Patriots basically have to win two games to claim their fifth Lombardi Trophy after getting a matchup against the Houston Texans this week. The Pats have home-field advantage throughout the playoffs and are a 16-point favorite this week. They're basically 1.5-1, and might be even money by next week.

2. Dallas Cowboys

Odds: 9-2, previously 7-2

Interesting that the Cowboys would drop here. Maybe Vegas wasn't getting any action? Or maybe the realization set in that Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott have never played in a playoff game before and are about to have to beat the Packers and either the Atlanta Falcons or Seattle Seahawks . The Cowboys are great but they're not staring at an easy road to the Super Bowl.

3. Atlanta Falcons

Odds: 6-1, previously 10-1

It's a pretty remarkable jump for the Falcons here considering they didn't play. The guess is that they've benefited by now getting to play the banged-up Seahawks and not having to face both the Cowboys or Packers in order to make the Super Bowl. Remember, Matt Ryan threw for 335 yards against Seattle when the teams last met (a 26-24 Seattle victory). It would also make sense that Atlanta is seeing significant money at 10-1.

4. Kansas City Chiefs

Odds: 8-1, previously 10-1

As I detailed in Sorting the Sunday Pile this week, Andy Reid is fabulous off a bye in the playoffs, although he hasn't had one since 2004. Pittsburgh is a very explosive offense and a very difficult matchup, but Reid has a history of shutting down high-end offenses in the postseason when given two weeks to prepare.

Andy Reid and the Chiefs had a week off to get ready for the Steelers. USATSI

5. Pittsburgh Steelers

Odds: 8-1, previously 8-1

As good as the Steelers looked, their odds didn't really jump. That may be a result of Ben Roethlisberger suffering an injury that left him in a walking boot following the Steelers' win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. He should be fine and has said he will play, but if you're Pittsburgh you're absolutely concerned considering how vital the health of Roethlisberger, Antonio Brown and Le'Veon Bell is moving forward into the postseason. They might have the highest upside of any team in the NFL when operating at full strength.

6. Seattle Seahawks

Odds: 10-1, previously 12-1

The Seahawks jumped in odds on the strength of a blowout win, but everyone needs to pump the brakes a little on that thumping of the Detroit Lions , who didn't look capable of putting up a fight. The Falcons are a vastly different team and are much more explosive down the field. It is concerning that Atlanta struggles against the run considering how good Thomas Rawls looked in setting a postseason record for rushing yards in a game.

7. Green Bay Packers

Odds: 10-1, previously 8-1

Just a weird number here. The Packers throttled the Giants on Sunday and looked pretty good doing it in the second half and somehow they're falling. It could very well have a lot to do with Jordy Nelson , who suffered an injury (TBD severity) in the win and never returned. The Pack still have Aaron Rodgers , though, making them an interesting option here. Winning three more games isn't out of the question.

Vegas isn't as high on the Packers as you might think. USATSI

8. Houston Texans

Odds: 40-1, previously 80-1

This is mostly a jump because 80-1 is a ridiculous amount of exposure for a team that only needs to win three games in order to win the Super Bowl. But let's be real: Brock Osweiler is not beating the Patriots, then beating either the Chiefs or the Steelers, then winning the Super Bowl in his home stadium.