2017 Super Bowl Odds, Week 16: Vegas counting out defending champ Broncos

The Denver Broncos have been in the mix all season, expected to make the playoffs and embark on a run similar to last season when they won the Super Bowl. Then the bottom fell out, which could well leave Denver on the outside looking in.

The Broncos are further down this list than they have been in more than a year, and things are as bleak as they've been for Denver in quite a long time. The Upshot gives them a 16 percent chance of making the playoffs, and as the No. 9 seed in the AFC, there are three teams to climb with two games left.

Plus, the remaining opponents -- Kansas City and Oakland -- have 21 combined wins, so it's not hard to imagine an offseason with the defense pointing fingers at the offense and wondering what went wrong in defense of that Super Bowl title.

1. New England Patriots (9-5, Previously 9-5): The Pats didn't even play well and still escaped Denver with a huge conference road win.

2. Dallas Cowboys (7-2, Previously 4-1): Dominant bounce-back game and Dak Prescott on Sunday night.

3. Seattle Seahawks (5-1, Previously 6-1): Even if they aren't as loaded as previous editions, they're going to get that No. 2 seed, thanks to the schedule.

4. Pittsburgh Steelers (10-1, Previously 10-1): If they beat Baltimore they're in decent shape to make a run at the AFC's No. 2 seed.

5. Oakland Raiders (12-1, Previously 14-1): Took care of business in San Diego. Now they just need to close strong and get Derek Carr healthy.

6. Green Bay Packers (16-1, Previously 18-1): In the playoffs if the season ended today -- spoiler, it doesn't! -- and Aaron Rodgers is playing like Aaron Rodgers. Be very afraid.

7. Kansas City Chiefs (16-1, Previously 8-1): They've taken a couple of very bad home losses (vs. Bucs on Nov. 20, vs. Tennessee Titans last Sunday) in recent weeks.

8. Atlanta Falcons (16-1, Previously 20-1): Smashing bad teams is what good teams do.

9. New York Giants (20-1, Previously 18-1): Almost locked into the postseason, they've got to make everyone concerned about their ability to turn it on offensively. Thursday night at Philadelphia is huge.

10. Detroit Lions (40-1, Previously 25-1): With two really tough games remaining (at Dallas on Sunday, vs. Green Bay on Jan. 1), the division title and even a playoff spot are in danger.

11. Indianapolis Colts (50-1, Previously 60-1): Where has the team that rolled into Minnesota been the past few years?

12. Baltimore Ravens (50-1, Previously 60-1): Narrowly avoided a disastrous defeat at the hands of Carson Wentz that would have ended their playoff hopes.

13. Houston Texans (60-1, Previously 50-1): So just we're clear, they benched Brock Osweiler , won anyway and their odds went the opposite direction.

14. Tennessee Titans (60-1, Previously 60-1): Massive victory at K.C. sets them up to win the AFC South if they win out.

15. Washington Redskins (80-1, Previously 50-1): Woof. Brutal showing against Carolina on Monday night that might have shut the door on Washington's postseason hopes.

16. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (80-1, Previously 40-1): With Green Bay getting hot and Atlanta holding a one-game lead lead in the NFC South, the Bucs face an uphill battle.

17. Miami Dolphins (80-1, Previously 60-1): They have a decent path to the playoffs, with eight wins already and Buffalo/New England left, and the Pats potentially resting their starters in Week 17.

18. Denver Broncos (100-1, Previously 50-1): Dark days for the defending champs.

19. Minnesota Vikings (200-1, Previously 50-1): Laid a big egg at home against Indy which may have ended any shot at the postseason. Winning out is required.

20. New Orleans Saints (300-1, Previously 500-1): So you're telling me there's a chance? The Saints need a lot of help.

21. Carolina Panthers (500-1, Previously 500-1): Carolina still has a massive Hail Mary opp for the playoffs, but it involves the Redskins tying one of their final two games. Good luck with that.

22. Buffalo Bills (500-1, Previously 500-1): Rex Ryan's last stand could come at home against Miami on Sunday.

NO ODDS/ELIMINATED/OFF

23. Arizona Cardinals

24. San Diego Chargers

25. Cincinnati Bengals

26. New York Jets

27. Philadelphia Eagles

28. Chicago Bears

29. Los Angeles Rams

30. Jacksonville Jaguars

31. San Francisco 49ers

32. Cleveland Browns